People with hobbies are both the easiest and the hardest to buy gifts for. Easy because you know what they love to do. Hard because it seems like they already have everything.
You might think I’m going to start with optics and bird books. But I’m actually going to start with clothes. I realized in about first grade that there was a basic difference between kids who liked winter and those who didn’t. At my house, heavy socks, wool sweaters, good boots, leather mittens with wool liners, a double-layered stocking cap, and long johns were typically found under the tree. We were bullet proof outside. I not only pitied the kids in ordinary shoes, thin coats, and stupid hats, but I was truly puzzled by their situation. I thought all parents were exactly like my parents.
The point is, you can’t enjoy birding or anything else if you don’t have the right clothes. Footwear is the starting point. Remember birders are almost always looking up and out. We don’t look at the trail. Our footwear is our first line of defense.
Boots and hiking shoes – Although I have at least a dozen pairs of hiking boots and shoes, all different in various ways, I’ve boiled my day-to-day choice down to one of two pairs. The first is a low-cut trail shoe that is suitable for paths without branches, weeds, grass seeds, and snags of various sorts. I’ve finally become a Gore-Tex convert. Although this fabric does not breathe nearly as much as advertised, I love the water-proof performance, especially when walking through dew-drenched grass during early mornings. Birders have a lot of those.
There are other brands out there, but I’ve literally lived in Salomon trail shoes (Gore-Tex option) over the last decade. They’re relatively expensive and the models change constantly, but these have been my go-to footwear. For me, hiking at least a few miles every day, they last 12-14 months. The Gore-Tex fails about when the tread gets worn flat.
My other go-to pair are 8” hiking boots. I like stiff boots, more like back-packing boots, which provide extreme stability on uneven, rocky trails even when I’m only carrying a daypack. Plus, the greater height keeps those uber annoying grass awns and other weeds out of my socks. And, yes, Gore-Tex. These boots will last for years, if you get the good ones.
I have yet taller and heavier boots, which are masterpieces of leather and stitching. But, in the end, I really don’t like the weight. I’ve had at least a dozen different brands of the lighter boots over the years, and they’re mostly all good. Check out Asolo, Danner, Skarpa, and Vasque.
Boot laces – I real pet peeve for me has been the poor quality of laces in recent years. In the old days (70s – 90s), you could get laces from Germany that lasted 5-6 years. I can’t find those anymore and the laces out there today are garbage. I’ve gone to all the famous outdoor stores and looked online – nothing but poor quality stuff that breaks within six months. And, yes, I’ve tried parachute cord. Same problem with abrasion. Good luck jumping.
I recently discovered Kevlar boot laces. Some of the Salomon trail shoes have Kevlar laces, and they have been indestructible. The whole shoe will wear out before the laces fail. But I didn’t know this material was available in boot laces (KG-Extreme Heavy Duty Boot Laces) from Kg’s Boot Guard. I’m confident they will be great! Here is a superb stocking stuffer!
Socks – I have way more pairs of socks than I have pairs of boots. I credit my dad. He outfitted me in proper, knee-high wool socks for winter outings in pacs on old-time snow shoes. I’m cutting straight to the brand here because I’ve not found anything close to the socks produced by Darn Tough. I have light-weight, low socks that go perfectly with trail shoes, and heavy, taller socks for use with boots. I also have 3-4 weights/heights in between.
These socks have such a dense weave – denser than any other brand – they actually prevent the terrestrial leaches of southeast Asia from penetrating the fabric. I know. I was there. My final pitch for this brand is due to their warranty – “Unconditionally Guaranteed for Life.”
So, I say if you have good footwear and good socks, the rest of it doesn’t matter nearly as much. There is an almost infinite variety of excellent long underwear, pants, tops, jackets, gloves, and hats out there. I like layers of thin fleece because they’re lightweight and you can quickly adjust to conditions. I prefer tops with high collars and full zippers because they allow you to manage your heat balance so completely. In 1/3- or ½-zip or no-zip tops, you’re stuck.
Vest – Unless it’s really cold, I prefer a vest for the top layer. I love the freedom your arms have when you are constantly lifting your binoculars and camera. I also like multiple zippered pockets. This gives you several secure places for keys, phone, doggy bags, bandana, knife, and other small gear you want to keep handy. Vests come in a lot of different weights, materials, colors, and patterns, so this is a great gift!
Hats – Finally, we get to the head. Birders are in a bit of a bind here. I like a bill cap because it blocks the sky and lets me see better. I also don’t want anything over my ears because then you miss a lot of sounds. But if you’re running a Christmas Bird Count in North Dakota in January, you will die in a ball cap. Ultimately, you have to choose among the tradeoffs.
Fortunately, there are many different sorts of winter hats. Once more, it doesn’t hurt to have a variety of options for different conditions. This is another good and easy gift idea. As with socks and vests, you probably can’t have too many.
Color – Don’t forget birds don’t like humans in bright colors. Choose dark and dull tones.
We are now well clothed, and the upcoming outdoor adventure really can’t go wrong. Even if the birds are all hiding from the cold and wind, if you are comfortable, you will at least have a nice hike.
I’m not going to talk about optics here because these are big-ticket items that deserve a lot of time and thought. Instead, let’s look at more small items that can bring a lot of joy for not much money.
Field Guides – Most birders now use the Merlin app on their phones in place of the old-school, paper field guides. But field guides in the form of books are still a great idea for people planning to, or dreaming about, going to some exotic country for birding. Perusing a guide to Costa Rica or Borneo or India is a fabulous pastime.
Magazines/memberships – There are several birding magazines that will make nice gifts over the next 12 months at very low cost. Check out BirdWatching, Bird Watcher’s Digest, Living Bird, and Birding. Living Bird comes with a membership to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birding comes with a membership to the American Birding Association. There are other memberships which don’t include a great magazine, but which have other substantial benefits. On the top of this list are the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and The Peregrine Fund, both right here in River City.
Feeders and seed – Most people can use another bird feeder. Even those of us with multiple feeders have ideas for where one more would go. And if your recipients already have lots of feeders, nothing says “Merry Christmas!” like a 50-lb. bag of sunflower seeds dropped at their front door.
Cards and note paper – I’ll reveal my age by saying I like having “greeting” cards and note paper on hand for various communications that involve sending some actual thing from here to there. While many of these sorts of products are boring and predictable – like Hallmark movies – every so often you can find a fresh view of our world with some cool bird art.
Books – Books about birds come out in a constant stream. These vary from accounts of species in some geographic area or taxonomic group to books about phenomena such as migration and avian intelligence. “A World on the Wing” by Scott Weidensaul is a recent hit.
Art – I’ll finish by admitting that as a life-long birder and ornithologist, I’ve rarely seen bird art I didn’t want. We already have a dozen framed prints under the stairs at our house, in addition to dozens on our walls. But I want more. Think small. A 5x7 or 8x10 are perfect. Nobody will have to rearrange their living room to accommodate it. And if it ends up in the utility room, hey, cool utility room!
Merry Christmas!
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.