People with hobbies are both the easiest and the hardest to buy gifts for. Easy because you know what they love to do. Hard because it seems like they already have everything.

You might think I’m going to start with optics and bird books. But I’m actually going to start with clothes. I realized in about first grade that there was a basic difference between kids who liked winter and those who didn’t. At my house, heavy socks, wool sweaters, good boots, leather mittens with wool liners, a double-layered stocking cap, and long johns were typically found under the tree. We were bullet proof outside. I not only pitied the kids in ordinary shoes, thin coats, and stupid hats, but I was truly puzzled by their situation. I thought all parents were exactly like my parents.

