There are many wonderful traditions in ornithology, events that take place annually and which participants look forward to every year. One of these is the “hawk watch.” A hawk watch is a population monitoring event that typically takes place in the fall when raptors are migrating south to their wintering areas.
Hawk watches occur all over the world. For sites in North America, you can check out HawkWatch International and the Hawk Migration Association of North America to get a feeling for the variety of sites where hawks are counted. But there’s really no need to go farther than the Intermountain Bird Observatory right here in the Treasure Valley.
But first, what is a “hawk?” This is a common term that covers a variety of raptors as well as actual hawks. And the term “watch” conveys that this activity takes place during the day, when diurnal (active during the day) raptors are literally watched for and seen. The purpose of a hawk watch is to track populations of raptors over the years and over some geographic space, such as the Rocky Mountains or North America. (See my July 8, 2020 column ”Tracking bird populations” for more details on bird population monitoring in general.)
Let’s start with a list of species in Idaho that are typically counted. I’m leaving out a few species that are exceedingly rare.
It’s ironic that the first species, taken in taxonomic order, is not a hawk of any sort. It’s the turkey vulture. Because vultures migrate south in the fall during the day and are often seen among “real” hawks, they are typically counted, too. New World vultures are in the family Cathartidae.
The next species on the list is the osprey, a real favorite among those who live along and visit the Boise River and lakes in southern Idaho. Osprey are in their own family, Pandionidae, and are one of the most widespread birds in the world. They’re found on all coastlines, major rivers, and major lakes on the planet outside of Antarctica.
Many “hawks” are in the family Accipitridae. The mismatch of common names and scientific classification continues because among the hawks are the eagles — bald and golden — and the northern harrier (formerly the marsh hawk). And while we’re at it, the Old World vultures are in this family, too. Is this messy enough for you?
Finally, we get to hawk species around here. These include the sharp-shinned hawk, Cooper’s hawk, northern goshawk, broad-winged hawk, Swainson’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, rough-legged hawk, and ferruginous hawk.
But just because we named all the hawks doesn’t mean we’re done. We also have another family of birds, the Falconidae, which include the falcons. These include the American kestrel, merlin, gyrfalcon, peregrine falcon, and prairie falcon. OK, I think that wraps up the list.
IBO was co-founded by Greg Kaltenecker, whose daughter appears here with the Northern Goshawk.
IBO started out in 1992 as The Boise Ridge Project which was a search for potential raptor migration monitoring sites in southwest Idaho. In 1993, Kaltenecker realized that Lucky Peak, the southernmost peak on the Boise Ridge, was a critical point where large numbers of raptors could be seen during fall migration.
IBO was called the Idaho Bird Observatory for many years. But as the scope of their research and monitoring extended well beyond Idaho, the need for a name change became evident.
To give you a good feeling for what sort of information IBO collects, I paraphrase from the abstract of their Annual Report, Fall 2019 (p. III).
We counted migrating raptors on 74 days for a total of 563 hours. We tallied 6,844 raptors for a passage rate of 12.2 raptors per hour. This was below the 25-year average (1995-2019) of 13.8 raptors per hour. We compared 2019 results to 25-year averages and found that counts of turkey vultures, northern harriers, golden eagles, Swainson’s hawks, ospreys, merlins, prairie falcons, broad-winged hawks, bald eagles, and peregrine falcons were above long-term averages.
However, counts of American kestrels, sharp-shinned hawks, red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks, northern goshawks, and rough-legged hawks were below longterm averages.
Two things immediately jump out of this report from the perspective of bird conservation. The first is the 12.2 raptors per hour rate, which was below the 25-year average. Measures like these rarely mean much by themselves. It’s the trend in passage rate over many years that I’d want to look at next. Is this a real problem or only an anomaly?
The same question applies to the counts of particular species, both above and below the long-term average. Are these trends or just one-off occurrences? This type of monitoring allows ornithologists to answer both questions, although it may take more data over future years to actually answer the questions. When declines are found to be persistent, the search for causes intensifies.
One thing IBO learned was that many birds were migrating earlier in recent years than they did when monitoring was started in the ‘90s. So, in 2019, they started their counts a full 10 days earlier.
Science relies on rigorous standards, and scientists are not eager to change standards, such as dates of a measurement, because those changes can create new problems. In this case, the goal is to count raptors during the peak of migration. So, if the peak shifts earlier or later, you have to adjust. You then have to figure out what the ripple effects might be.
Not only are all these hawks “watched,” many of them are also banded. Further, IBO has added monitoring programs at Lucky Peak such as songbird mist netting owl banding. These are stories in themselves.
IBO also has a terrific outreach and education component. Many of us enjoy watching and photographing wildlife, going to zoos, and watching various sorts of nature programs on TV or the internet. But there is nothing like seeing an animal up close, touching it, or even holding it to really change your life.
IBO offers a number of different educational opportunities, all resuming, I hope, when we get back to normal. But one of the best things is a visit to the Lucky Peak site where you can see these magnificent raptors up close. You might even get to hold one. And if you are serious, you can volunteer and participate in the action. In 2019, 72 volunteers got to participate in some aspect of their bird monitoring activities. Check them out at boisestate.edu/ibo.
Most of the raptors counted by IBO in the fall are moving on yet farther south. They might get counted again at hawk watch sites in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Mexico, Panama, or South America. Remember that Swainson’s hawks go all the way to Argentina.
In the meantime, keep an eye on the sky. Look up! Even if you can’t always identify the species, appreciate that they’re all on a mission. Wish them luck!