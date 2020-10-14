Field guides to bird identification — actual books printed on paper — continue to be popular tools for figuring out what birds you are seeing in your yard or during a trip to the mountains. In my research on birders in the U.S., I learned that books were second only to websites, and still ahead of phone apps, as a source of information on birds.
I still prefer these field guides. I keep several handy at my desk and many more in a bookcase nearby. My favorite is the “National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America,” now in its 7th edition. But guides from Sibley, Kaufman, Peterson, and others are excellent. Kenn Kaufman has also produced his field guide in Spanish.
There are a couple of key features to consider when choosing a field guide. First, some guides use paintings of birds and some use photographs. There are advantages to both, and it’s certainly a personal preference. But there is probably more agreement that paintings are superior.
It’s tough enough to get a really good bird photo of any kind. But it’s even more difficult to get a photo that is great and also shows the key “field marks.” Field marks are those bits that help you tell one species from a similar species. It might be a white ring around the eye, wing bars, or the color of the back of the head.
Roger Tory Peterson created the idea of field marks. His first field guide — “A Field Guide to the Birds” — was published in 1934. The first edition sold out in a matter of weeks, demonstrating that birders loved his approach to bird identification. Each bird image, which he painted himself, had little lines pointing to the field marks that were important for a given species. I am fortunate to have a copy of his second edition, given to me by my father long ago.
Peterson’s concept has been developed endlessly, not only for birds, but for reptiles, butterflies, trees, rocks and minerals, and many other things in nature that fascinate us.
A second important feature in bird field guides is to have the species’ range map on the page with, or on the page facing, the bird paintings or photographs. Sibley follows the first method and National Geographic the second. Some guides have the maps in the back, which makes them all but unusable. You want to be able to quickly see if the bird you are interested in even occurs where you are. Flipping back and forth in the guide is a losing proposition.
For beginners, these guides can be a bit overwhelming because they cover all the birds in North America. For example, the National Geographic guide covers 1,023 species. Even the “Peterson Field Guide to Western Birds,” focused on the western U.S., covers nearly 600 species.
A good alternative was produced by Boise Parks & Recreation in 2015 — “Field Guide to Boise’s Birds.” It covers the 99 most common species in Boise parks and along the Boise River.
A bonus feature of this guide is that it fits in your shirt pocket and can be tossed into the glove compartment without taking up room for all those other important things in there. This pocket guide is also good for many communities outside Boise and is available in a variety of locations for around $9. Idaho Falls has created a similar guide, and both Pocatello and Twin Falls are working on one.
Many more modern alternatives are available on the web or as apps on your phone. One terrific feature of phone apps is that you can not only look at pictures and descriptions of species, you can also listen to songs and calls. One good example is The Audubon Bird Guide app. It’s superb, and it’s free. Similar guides can quickly be located by a web search. Most are now free.
A different approach is taken by Merlin, an app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology which helps you identify a bird you are looking at in real time. When you search for the Merlin app, be sure to add “bird app” or you’ll get all sorts of movie characters, kids’ pjs, and cool toys.
Merlin asks you five questions about the bird you are seeing or saw earlier. These are: location, date, size, colors (up to 3), and behavior. Your phone knows where you are and what the date is, so the process can move quickly. After answering the questions, you are given several bird pictures to choose from. If your bird isn’t shown, you can try again. And whether you succeed or not, Merlin learns from your experience to improve the app on a continuing basis.
One of my favorite websites for comparing birds is also from Cornell – “All About Birds.”
For any species you want to learn more about, this site will also show you similar species. This is incredibly helpful when you are close to identifying the bird, but just need to check a few details.
In this way, “All About Birds” is superior to field guides because most field guides show birds in taxonomic order.
This arrangement is fine for ornithologists who are used to the system. But for beginners, taxonomic order is a problem. There is nothing obviously logical about it. Evolution does what it does, and ornithologists are working continually to decode our deep past. But one thing for sure, evolution does not arrange things alphabetically.
Similar species often are not near each other in a field guide like they are at “All About Birds.” You can also listen to songs and calls, and there is ever increasing video content. Further, there is a range map, showing breeding, migration, and wintering ranges, backyard tips, and cool facts. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology is the world center for all things birds. Their apps, tools, and scientific contributions are cutting edge.
Field guides make excellent gifts, and just because somebody has one type doesn’t mean they won’t use another. No two are the same. The sorts of details that are covered vary. That’s why I keep four within arm’s reach.
Identification is important to most birders, but it doesn’t have to be important to you. My grandmother loved the birds she saw on her farm in Wisconsin, but she didn’t know the “correct” name for any of them. She enjoyed redbirds and wild canaries, provided flowers and shrubs that they liked, and embroidered them on pillowcases. I remember her joy well, sitting in a comfortable chair with the sunlight streaming in through the large dining room windows behind her, Holsteins peacefully grazing nearby. Thanks grandma.