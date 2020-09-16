I’m about ready to take my hummingbird feeders down and put my seed feeders back up. Many species are migrating out of the area for winter. I watched streams of violet-green swallows moving down valley a few days ago. Mountain birds are already showing up in my neighborhood, anticipating the cold and snow that isn’t all that far away at higher elevations.
There are probably more articles on feeding birds than on any other single topic in bird world. Data show that this is an enormously popular activity — 45 million Americans feed or watch birds, or like many of us, do both.
In my research on birders across the country, I found that over 89% of the 5,502 birders who took my survey reported having at least one bird feeder. The average number of feeders was just over five. Four individuals reported having 50 or more feeders! I’m about average.
There are three major things to consider when choosing how you will feed birds — what type of feeder(s), what type of seed(s), and where will you put the feeder(s).
Feeders and seeds are related to some degree. For example, thistle seed — often called “Nyjer” or “niger” — is best delivered in feeders specially designed for its small size. If you put this seed into a feeder designed, say, for sunflower seeds, it will just pour out of the openings like sand.
There are no particular issues with other feeders, designed for sunflower seeds or seed mixes. There are countless styles and sizes, and you might choose based on how they look, how durable they are, how much they cost, or how much seed they hold. If birds are draining your feeders every day, and you’re 90 days into a long, cold winter, bigger feeders may suddenly seem like a really good idea.
I personally prefer hanging, tube feeders because I can easily keep the squirrels away from them (see below), and they are both easy to fill and easy to clean. I have some hanging from metal poles designed specifically for bird feeders, and I have one hanging from our apple tree.
But these feeders aren’t as friendly to large birds like northern flickers, jays, and magpies. For these, a platform feeder works better. This is simply some sort of platform or tray where the seed is scattered on the surface, and the birds can walk on that surface.
Platform feeders are fun because you are more apt to get several different species at a time hopping around amongst each other while selecting seeds. But they are harder to squirrel proof, and they also need a roof to keep the snow off. This type of feeder can be built from scrap wood you might have laying around and a couple of cheap pieces of plexiglass for holding and feeding the seeds.
Another specialized type feeder is for suet. This is a simple metal basked that holds suet blocks. You can make your own suet feeders out of metal mesh from the hardware store, but they are so cheap it’s not worth the trouble for me. You can also make your own suet blocks — there are many recipes on the web — but, again, they are cheap and require less clean up in your kitchen just to buy.
Now for seeds. The most popular seed is black sunflower seed. Three of my feeders are full of nothing but this seed. Note that this is not the sunflower seed that humans snack on — the ones with stripes — but rather the solid black seed produced largely for birds to eat.
Sunflower seeds are messy. Like fans at a ballgame, birds take the kernels out and drop the shells with no further thought. Thus, they pile up under the feeder. I have not found this to be an actual problem. I rake the piles out a few times during the winter, and by the time the grass is growing you can’t tell where the feeders were.
But if you are a bit tidier than me, you can buy shelled sunflower seeds that will leave zero mess. I’ve been assured by Wild Birds Unlimited that the cost per pound of usable seed is about the same. Whatever sunflower seed you choose, just be sure you aren’t giving birds salted seeds leftover from the football season.
There are a huge variety of seed mixes also on the market. These typically contain some sunflower seeds, but also have seeds like millet, cracked corn, milo, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, dried fruit, and even more exotic ingredients. I wouldn’t get too carried away with fancy concoctions. They will cost you more and won’t necessarily provide the birds with any better protein, fat, or carbohydrates.
Fruit eaters such as robins, waxwings, and bluebirds, rarely eat seeds from feeders. To attract these birds, soak raisins and currants in water overnight and place them on a tray. I have tried this a few times with no luck. But every year and every yard is different. Anything is worth a try!
Let’s next look at what’s not so good in a typical mix. Unless you have turkeys or quail, skip the cracked corn. Most species won’t eat it. The same goes for milo. This is a popular filler in seed mixes that will end up on the ground. Javelina like milo. So, if you have a herd of wild pigs in your neighborhood, you will love that mix!
Millet is also commonly found in seed mixes. A few local species will use this seed, and I typically have one feeder dedicated to a mix that is primarily sunflower and millet.
Peanuts are well liked by magpies and jays. But you’ll need to put them on a platform so these bigger birds can get access. The squirrels will LOVE you for this!!
The placement of feeders can also affect how much they are used. Birds like cover they can flee into when a predator, such as a Cooper’s hawk, comes by. I have a dense line of arborvitaes and a thicket of gooseberry near my feeders. They will also dive under my deck when threatened. Any port in a storm.
Feeders should be far enough away from your windows so that if birds are startled by a predator, they won’t accidentally fly into the glass. This distance depends on many factors — all of the things in your yard, the types of windows you have, and the types of reflections in those windows. Feeders that are very close to windows are also generally safe because a startled bird can’t gain much speed before it hits the glass — it might just bounce. One thing for sure — if birds are hitting a window, move the nearest feeder to a different location.
Lastly, let’s deal with those pesky bushy-tailed tree-rats! Squirrel baffles are 100% effective in my experience. I have one that hangs over a tube feeder in my apple tree, and one on each of two different poles that support hanging feeders. Squirrels can jump like monkeys. So, provide lots of air space between your feeders and launching points such as deck railings. If you feel bad for the squirrels, set out peanuts, and I’ll ship my squirrels to you.
Bird feeders can also attract other animals, notably deer, raccoons, and bears. I’ve not been so lucky, but if you live on the edge of town keep your eyes open. No matter where you live, you might put out a trail cam to see who’s visiting at night.
That’s the short version, and we haven’t even started on the birds themselves. We’ll get into those soon!