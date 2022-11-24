Support Local Journalism


This is the third and last installment on the top 25 most common feeder birds in Idaho last winter according to Project FeederWatch (feederwatch.org).

No. 20 was Cooper’s hawk. This is the first species on our list not coming to feeders for peanuts and sunflower seeds. They’ve made a living in winter by crashing the suet-and-millet party. Coops were rare in the top 25 in the old days, but I believe they are on the list to stay now. They’ve succeeded not only in winter but year-round. Check my column of Feb. 17, 2021 (Bird Who Eat Birds) for more on this terrific raptor.

