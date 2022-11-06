Support Local Journalism


This is the second piece in anticipation of the upcoming bird feeding season. As I write this, it’s 70 degrees outside. But I assume winter is coming! I mean the old-school winter, not the various political and pop-culture winters. I mean the winter of hot chocolate, skiing, sparkling snow, and mittens.

I always enjoy looking at the Project FeederWatch website to see which species made the top 25 list for Idaho in the previous winter. Last week I covered species 1 to 11, so we’ll pick up at with No. 12 – the red-breasted nuthatch.

