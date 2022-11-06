This is the second piece in anticipation of the upcoming bird feeding season. As I write this, it’s 70 degrees outside. But I assume winter is coming! I mean the old-school winter, not the various political and pop-culture winters. I mean the winter of hot chocolate, skiing, sparkling snow, and mittens.
I always enjoy looking at the Project FeederWatch website to see which species made the top 25 list for Idaho in the previous winter. Last week I covered species 1 to 11, so we’ll pick up at with No. 12 – the red-breasted nuthatch.
We have three species of nuthatches in Idaho – red-breasted, white-breasted, and pygmy. But only the red-breasted is regularly found in southwestern Idaho. Their preferred habitat is montane forest, where they hang out with mountain chickadees and hairy woodpeckers. But they love a good patch of coniferous trees, even in the valleys. I’ve had them routinely in my neighborhood in northwest Boise, and there are only a few small stands of old-growth spruce/pine/juniper around here.
This nuthatch has varied a lot – from No. 4 to No. 16. Note that two other feeder species nesting in the same sort of mountain forests – the mountain chickadee and pine siskin – are also among the most variable over time. If we had enough FeederWatch data for Cassin’s finch, I suspect we’d find the same degree of variation.
Our next species is the European starling. There are 123 species of starlings on the planet, and all of them are, or should be, in the Old World. We wouldn’t even have one species if they hadn’t been introduced into New York City in 1890 and 1891. The story is that some people wanted to be sure we had all of the bird species William Shakespeare ever mentioned. Although these birds are pretty enough when seen well, it’s too bad The Bard of Avon had not mentioned the golden-breasted starling of Africa.
European starlings have the record as the most explosive and successful introduced bird in North America. But the Eurasian collared-dove seems to be hot on its heels. I don’t think the dove has broad enough habitat preferences to catch the starling in total numbers. We will see. Although starlings have varied over 10 spots in the FeederWatch data, their long-term trend is dead stable.
No. 14 was black-billed magpie. They’ve shown low variation over time, and I’m happy to see a slightly increasing trend. If you want magpies in your yard, peanuts are supposed to be a good draw. My peanut feeder has not succeeded yet, but I’ll keep trying. If you do share my interest in these smart, lovely, and somewhat noisy corvids, be sure to use unsalted peanuts to draw them in.
Red-winged blackbird is up next. A lot of feeder watchers in Idaho must live around wetlands or maybe ag operations where waste grain and related resources are available. This blackbird has varied from No. 10 to No. 19. But similar to the European starling, the trend is flat. Red-wings spend the winter over an enormous range in North America, from southern Nova Scotia and southeastern Alaska to southern Mexico. But despite that and several canals in the area, they don’t show up in my urban neighborhood in winter. They would be welcome here.
In 16th place is the white-crowned sparrow. We’re lucky to have such a beautiful species as the most common sparrow (by far) on our feeders. Plus, they are widely scattered around our valleys, often in large groups, where they may harbor rarer species. I’ve already found both white-throated and Lincoln’s sparrows hanging with the local white-crowns. I’ll be looking for Harris’s sparrow and golden-crowned sparrow as well.
Good news! That 16th place is the highest this species has ever been. They reached No. 19 a few times in the past, but they’ve also not even been on the top 25 list in some years. Let’s hope this is an upward trend. I love the fact that they sing at any time of the year. You don’t usually hear a full territorial song outside the breeding season, but they like to give parts of their songs and other bits that are unmistakably white-crown.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The next species has become one of my favorites – the lesser goldfinch. When we moved to Boise in 1992, a lesser goldfinch was a bird to chase because they were so rare. Now, they are much more common than American goldfinches in Southwest Idaho, and I see and hear them essentially every time I leave the house. Their plaintive, descending “peeeer” is distinctive.
This species did not even show up in Idaho’s top 25 list until the winter of 2015-2016, but they’ve shown an upward trend since then. They’ve become quite common year-round and I’m sure this trend is real. It will be fun to see how common they eventually become, assuming they’re not finished yet! Be sure to hang a thistle feeder for both goldfinches and their cousin, the pine siskin. These are all in the genus, Spinus. With climate change and a little luck, maybe we’ll get the fourth member of this genus – Lawrence’s goldfinch – in the future.
Cassin’s finch comes in at No. 18. Again, we have a species in the top 25 based on feeders elsewhere in the state. They do show up on feeders in Southwest Idaho, but not commonly. This is interesting to me because several of their mountain-dwelling neighbors – dark-eyed junco and white-crowned sparrow, to name two – do come down and routinely hit us up for sunflower seeds. I suspect some Cassin’s finches get overlooked because they are so similar in appearance to the house finch. But there are actually a number of subtle differences. Check out All About Birds for a comparison of field marks and keep looking through those finches in your yard.
This species has not been on the top 25 list very often over recent years, so it’s hard to tell if there is any trend in their occurrence. Partners in Flight put this finch on their Watch List in 2016 due primarily to widespread population declines. But like siskins, crossbills, evening grosbeaks, and other forest finches, it’s hard to figure out exactly what their status is due to their enormous ranges, nomadic behaviors, and susceptibility to large-scale phenomena such as bug kills and forest fires.
At No. 19 was the song sparrow, a species with a really nice scientific name – Melospiza melodia. It’s curious that, although this species can be found all year along rivers, streams, and wetlands in Southwest Idaho, they are not common on feeders. One characteristic that may be telling is they don’t usually occur in flocks. Unlike a lot of our feeder birds who occur in groups in winter across the landscape, song sparrows are much more independent. You will also find them mostly on the ground, darting out from cover for some seeds other species have knocked onto the ground and then darting back.
Their position of 19th last winter is the lowest they’ve been since the winter of 2007-2008. They’ve been there twice before, but they’re typically a bit more common. Like a few other species already mentioned, their trend is flat.
Birds, as a group, are considered to be especially good indicators of environmental quality. They are sensitive to disturbance, degradation and loss of habitat, and pollution/poisoning. If you have some species, and then you do not, or if their population is going down fast, something might be wrong out there that we can’t necessarily see. It’s a trigger for bird conservationists to figure out what sort of research or what other sorts of data might inform the issue.
I think song sparrows are good indicators for a couple of reasons. They are closely tied to water and riparian habitats, so loss of water quality might be expressed through our counts of this bird. And unlike migratory species, they live here year-round. So, if they are experiencing problems, we can’t blame Mexico. Or even California.
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.