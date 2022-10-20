I usually take my seed feeders down in March, when birds spend more time finding food on their own, and altitudinal migrants start moving back up the mountain. So, I look forward to putting them back up in October, filling my buckets with seeds, and anticipating which species might show up outside my patio doors while I’m comfortably watching football. I can’t count watching football as work, but identifying birds is kind of work. Balance, I say.
Because I love science and data, I also look forward to seeing what Project FeederWatch (feederwatch.org) reported as the 25 most common feeder birds in Idaho for the previous winter. FeederWatch is one of many citizen science programs from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. For a modest fee, feeder watchers can join like-minded bird watchers to contribute data to the bird conservation cause. But you don’t have to join to benefit from information on the FeederWatch website.
The 25 most common birds on Idaho feeders consist of different sorts of species. The bulk of them show up every year, somewhere in, say, the top 20 species. Some of those are always near the top — the most common. Some others bounce around from year to year but tend to stick in the 5-20 spots. The last group is rarer and more variable, and they pop on and off the top 25 list, depending on the winter.
Before we look at last winter’s rankings, it’s important to realize the feeders in the project are different from one year to the next. Some feeder watchers participate every year, but others come and go. So, the data are dependent not only on the birds, but on who is watching the birds. Consider the differences in the species you’ll see on feeders in Caldwell, Driggs, and Sandpoint. Figuring out what dynamics are due to the birds themselves, and what dynamics are due to the observers, is an ongoing challenge for Cornell and other purveyors of citizen science projects. The truth is … out there … hard to find … in the pudding … stranger than fiction … at hand. I’ll pick the last one.
Once again, the dark-eyed junco reigns supreme at No.1. Not only is this species always in first place, it is also the only species that never varies from year to year in its ranking. Recall that juncos breed at higher elevations — such as Bogus Basin — and only come into the valleys around here in the fall.
The house finch was in second place. Twice since the winter of 2007-2008, they have dipped to third place. But they are almost as stable as juncos in their position. This is the most commonly reported bird at any time of the year in Ada and Canyon counties. Unlike juncos, they are residents in southwestern Idaho valleys.
In third place was American goldfinch. They’ve been as low as seventh in the past, and they’ve never been higher than third. This species must be more common in other parts of the state than here. I get many more lesser goldfinches on my feeders than Americans at any time of the year. I also see and hear them much more often around my neighborhood in northwest Boise. American goldfinches appear to have a slightly increasing trend since 2007-2008.
In fourth place was the pine siskin. This is one of several species that varies greatly over time. They’ve been as high as second place and as low as 18th. Their span of 16 ranks is the greatest of any of the top 25 last winter. Coniferous forest finches, crossbills, and grosbeaks are famously variable over time and space. They are subject to large-scale variations in cone crops, bug kills, forest fires, and other dynamics.
Due to the geographic scope of the influences on their populations, even the scale of Idaho is not big enough to understand what’s going on. We have to look at continent-wide data, and preferably more than one source. For siskins and similar species, we need FeederWatch, the Christmas Bird Count, the Breeding Bird Survey, and any other source of information we can get our hands on.
In fifth place last winter was the black-capped chickadee. Chickadees have varied from 3rd to 10th, but the good news is they appear to have a slightly increasing trend. I bet few species are as well liked as chickadees. I’m guessing they show up on Christmas cards and embroidered pillowcases more than any other bird except maybe the northern cardinal. I’ll check out that hypothesis after Thanksgiving. AFTER Thanksgiving.
The northern flicker was No.6. Flickers are pretty common around here any time of year. I love their “flickering” plumage and their loud calls. It’s also fascinating that this woodpecker has evolved to make use of ants for food. You won’t see another woodpecker species in southern Idaho working the edges of a sidewalk for lunch! In fact, not many species of any type specialize on ants. Antbirds, anteaters, horned toads, and some other exotic species can handle the load of formic acid most ants produce.
Next up, at No.7, was the house sparrow. This introduced species has a slightly increasing trend over time in FeederWatch data. Realize this species is a member of a different family of Old World sparrows (Passeridae) than that of our native North American sparrows (Passerellidae). Like all of human civilization’s camp followers, they are well adapted to our habitats and behaviors. While you may not especially like this exotic, they are undeniably cheerful! And it’s hard to argue with success.
Next up is the Eurasian collared-dove in eighth place. This invasive dove has been increasing at a fantastic rate during both winter and the breeding season. Until recently. The winter of 2019-2020 was the first winter where they did not increase, or at least hold even, compared to the previous winter. I wondered if they had finally plateaued or perhaps even begun a decline. But no. For now, they have bounced back a little.
There are many well-documented stories about species introduced into a new place — usually a continent — and whose populations then increased dramatically. But no species can increase indefinitely. Some limiting factor will engage sooner or later. Of course, we don’t know what will happen with this dove over future years. But for now, they are hanging in there.
The American robin was in ninth place last winter. I love this species and am happy to be seeing a lot of flocks around the valley so far this fall. Maybe we’ll have a bunch this winter, but you can never tell. They vary a lot, from 3rd place to 13th place since 2007. Although they bounce around, the long-term trend appears to be stable.
Robins are so territorial during the nesting season, but they totally shift gears thereafter. They become social in winter, typically found in loose flocks of a few to hundreds. Like waxwings, they seek out small fruits and can strip a mountain ash tree or chokecherry bush in minutes. It’s worth spending a bit of time looking through all the individuals in a flock of robins, not only to appreciate the variation in plumage among all the birds, but to look for other species hanging out with them. The most common prize here is a varied thrush. But other Eurasian thrushes may also be found. Check them out.
In the tenth spot was the mourning dove. This dove has varied from 6th to 14th and shows a slight decline in numbers over time. I still have not seen evidence that the increase in Eurasian collared-doves has led to a decrease in mourning doves. Their habitats are pretty different, but it does look suspicious.
Finally for this week is the downy woodpecker. This little resident woodpecker hasn’t varied much over time — only five spots — and shows a slight increase in numbers. I hope this is a real trend. Like flickers and chickadees, I always enjoy hearing them in the neighborhood and seeing them in my yard. Put out suet feeders to increase your odds of having them visit while you watch the Boise State Broncos, the Green Bay Packers, or even some lesser team.
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.