I usually take my seed feeders down in March, when birds spend more time finding food on their own, and altitudinal migrants start moving back up the mountain. So, I look forward to putting them back up in October, filling my buckets with seeds, and anticipating which species might show up outside my patio doors while I’m comfortably watching football. I can’t count watching football as work, but identifying birds is kind of work. Balance, I say.

Because I love science and data, I also look forward to seeing what Project FeederWatch (feederwatch.org) reported as the 25 most common feeder birds in Idaho for the previous winter. FeederWatch is one of many citizen science programs from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. For a modest fee, feeder watchers can join like-minded bird watchers to contribute data to the bird conservation cause. But you don’t have to join to benefit from information on the FeederWatch website.

