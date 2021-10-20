Some people leave their seed feeders up all year while others take them down during the summer and replace them with hummingbird feeders. I’m in the latter group. For one thing, it gives me a break from filling feeders and raking out all the sunflower seed hulls. It also allows me to thoroughly clean the feeders with a weak bleach solution and let them bake all summer in our shed. That should kill all the various bacteria, viruses, and other enemies of bird feeders.
Although I talked about Idaho’s Top 25 most common feeder birds in detail roughly a year ago, it’s fun to take a fresh look at this list. The Top 25 list comes from Project FeederWatch (https://feederwatch.org/), one of many terrific programs at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This list is updated annually so the latest data come from last winter. Typically, both the order of species and the actual species on the list change from one year to the next. Those changes are usually relatively minor, but it’s fun to see them anyway.
Keep in mind that this list is for all of Idaho, so we get data from the northern and eastern parts of the state where species and/or numbers differ somewhat from what we see in the southwest. Counts also include species that don’t literally use feeders, but which are found in our yards during counts. These notably include a number of birds who eat birds (see previous columns on these species).
I’m always eager to see if the feeder bird species that has been #1 in Idaho since at least the winter of 2007-2008 was #1 again last winter. Answer: Yes, it was. The dark-eyed junco is the most common bird in and around feeders in Idaho every year. Further, it is the only species that keeps the same rank year after year. Most of the others move up or down from one year to the next, at least a little. Juncos are flexible, eating seeds from feeders and from the ground. They are also the only species besides goldfinches and pine siskins that routinely take seeds from my dedicated thistle feeder.
The #2 most common feeder bird last year was the house finch. House finches have been second for eight consecutive winters, and the only other rank they’ve held since 2007 was third. This steadiness implies that populations are stable and/or that these species don’t move around much from year to year. We’ll soon see some species that are quite different in this respect.
House finches are the most commonly reported species in Ada and Canyon Counties in any given month. They are resident in the valley, unlike dark-eyed juncos which are altitudinal migrants, nesting in higher-elevation forests and wintering down here. It’s fascinating that two species with such different migratory strategies are so stable in their winter populations.
The third most common species last winter was the black-capped chickadee. They have only been as high as third once before, in the winter of 2015-2016. In the winter of 2010-2011 they were tenth. This species appears to have a steadily increasing population since 2007, and this is good news in a world of declining bird populations. Of course, we need more than just Project FeederWatch data to figure out if populations of any species are increasing or decreasing. But this is a good sign.
The fourth on the list last winter was the American goldfinch. They’ve varied relatively little from winter to winter and appear to have a stable or slightly increasing trend. Like lesser goldfinches and pine siskins, this species loves thistle seeds. Be sure to get a thistle feeder if you don’t have one yet. When both species of goldfinches arrive, it gives us good practice in telling the two species apart. Check All About Birds for the field marks to look for.
The fifth most common feeder bird last winter was the red-breasted nuthatch. Nuthatches have varied a lot over the period I’m covering, having been as high as fourth and as low as sixteenth. Only three other species have varied more over the years, and we’ll get to them soon. This is one of relatively few species that nest here in the valley and can also be found in higher-elevation coniferous forests. I think the key for them is the big, old, spruce and pine trees that are found in the older neighborhoods in the Treasure Valley. That habitat mimics the mountains adequately for at least some nuthatches.
Both this and the much rarer white-breasted nuthatch are well-known for their nasal vocalizations. Few bird species have this quality in their calls. But red-breasteds have a variety of other chattery, squeaky, and twittery vocalizations that seem to be most common among family groups after the young have fledged.
Next in line, at number 6, was the northern flicker. This woodpecker who eats ants has varied from second to seventh over the years. Their long-term trend is slightly downward, which is a bit surprising given their ability to live in such a variety of habitats, from urban neighborhoods to the mountains. This bird will nest in boxes. The box we have had western screech-owls in was actually built for flickers. While flickers have visited the box over the years, they’ve never moved in.
Flickers eat some sunflower seeds, but they are more apt to be after suet. This is a third essential type of feeder in winter – in addition to sunflower and thistle feeders. Various types of suet blocks can be purchased wherever you get seed. Or you can make blocks in your own kitchen with animal fat, peanut butter, nuts, and other delicious bits such as dried meal worms. I’ve hesitated to make my own due to the fat component of the recipes. Be sure to have plenty of dishwashing detergent on hand if you take on this hobby.
Seventh was the house sparrow, the first of three species on the list that have been introduced from other countries. They are classified as aliens or exotics, and as such, are the only bird species not protected by law. House sparrows have varied from sixth to eleventh and have a slightly increasing trend in Idaho. Note that these sparrows are in a different family (Passeridae) than our native sparrow species (Passerellidae).
House sparrows are a low-level pest – not nearly as bad as European starlings, for example. They do take nest cavities, but their tendency to hang out in flocks and poop on everything puts them in disfavor in many households. I use chicken wire to block off nooks and crannies around my house where they like to roost and then nest in the spring. House sparrows also like millet, so I avoid seed mixes with that seed. Most common bulk seed mixes are loaded with millet.
Number eight last winter was the pine siskin. This species has varied more than any other since 2007-2008, having ranged from second to eighteenth. It is thought that siskins and other finches which have huge populations across the Boreal Forest – evening grosbeaks, red crossbills, and white-winged crossbills, for example – vary a lot because they track coniferous seed production at large geographic scales. They are nomadic, moving large distances to locate areas where food is abundant and abandoning unproductive forests. At any given location, you might have many one year and none the next.
Unfortunately, pine siskins show a steep decline in Project FeederWatch data for Idaho. But as with other long-term trends, it’s necessary to look at data from other geographic areas and other seasons to figure out what is really going on. See my column from July 8, 2020, for more details on this topic.
One last thought as we move into another winter of enjoying birds on our feeders. If you get birds flying into a window, be sure to immediately take corrective action. You might first try moving feeders to a slightly different position. The reflections of the sky that birds see in windows can vary a lot, depending on the distance and angle between the feeder(s) and the window(s). I like the translucent decals you can put on windows to show birds there is something solid there. Check out the American Bird Conservancy (https://abcbirds.org/glass-collisions/) for many other ways to prevent birds dying at your windows.
We’ll get to the other seventeen species over the next few weeks. In the meantime, don’t forget that birds on feeders and in your yard give you a great chance to practice your photography. If you get some good ones, be sure to share them on the Idaho Birding Facebook page.