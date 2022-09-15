Support Local Journalism


As autumn in southwest Idaho rolls around, it’s fun to start thinking about all the fall birding activities in the area. I’ll start by blowing my own horn. After taking a break in August, I’ll be resuming my bird talks at the Foothills Learning Center (FLC). These take place at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

After about a one-hour presentation, with many opportunities for questions and contributions from the audience, we all go birding around the FLC. Binoculars are available to borrow, and you can stay as little or as long as you like. The same is true for my presentation. If you don’t like it, you can leave at any time!

