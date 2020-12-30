One of my memories from the ‘50s was going into the A&P grocery store a few blocks from my house and smelling the freshly ground coffee. Never heard of A&P? From 1915 through 1975, A&P was the largest grocery retailer in the country. Our store had big coffee grinding machines, with three types of coffee along the west wall — the yellow bag, the red bag, and the black bag. I was in grade school and knew nothing about coffee except that it smelled amazing. Plus, the whole beans and grinding scene was very exotic.
One evening at my home, when my parents and their guests had left our dining room, leaving partially consumed cups of coffee on the table, I took a sip from my dad’s cup. It was black and bitter, but pretty interesting. The cups were from my mom’s “good china.”
I realized some years later that my parents didn’t just burn coffee in a percolator. They had an Italian system, which boiled water up through the ground coffee and into an upper chamber that was removed from the heat. No wonder it smelled great and tasted, well, not gross.
I’m not sure I ever gave them credit for being so advanced. I’ll call my mom tomorrow.
It turns out that drinking coffee wisely can help save birds, no matter the fate of A&P’s yellow, red, and black bags. Coffee is grown widely at higher elevations in the tropical mountains of Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. These habitats are also areas where many of our long-distance migrant birds spend the winter. Long-distance migrants can be compared to short-distance migrants, those that travel only, say, to Arizona rather than to Colombia for the winter.
Tropical habitats are rich in birds, orchids, frogs, trees, bromeliads, and countless other taxa, a large number of which are still undescribed by science. Montane forests, where the best coffee is grown, have been degraded and destroyed, as have most habitats on earth, for the production of cattle and agricultural crops.
This habitat loss has contributed to population declines in a number of “our” birds. I highlight “our” because we tend to think of birds that breed in Idaho as ours. But many of these species actually spend much more time not here. That is, they may spend four months here and eight months wintering and migrating elsewhere.
Birds from Idaho that winter in coffee country include Hammond’s flycatcher, Nashville warbler, orange-crowned warbler, Swainson’s thrush, Wilson’s warbler, Bullock’s oriole, Cassin’s vireo, cedar waxwing, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak, and many others. There are even more species from the eastern U.S. that winter in coffee plantations.
Environmental conservation issues exist at all geographic scales. But many are global. As such, they seem beyond the capacity of us to do something about. But the coffee intersection is one thing we can impact. In short, support coffee growers, distributors, roasters, and retail outlets that think about the future of birds. “Bird friendly” is both a general description of coffee grown with birds in mind and a specific certification program by the Smithsonian Institution.
To be certified and registered “Bird Friendly,” coffee farms must provide habitat for birds that is like the native forest in the area. These coffees are grown under a canopy of native trees. Bird Friendly coffees come from farms where foliage cover, tree height, and biodiversity meet standards for quality habitat for birds and other wildlife. Bird Friendly coffees are also certified organic. You can identify these coffees by the Bird Friendly logo on the bags.
In contrast, some coffee plantations have a sparse cover of non-native trees and some have no cover at all. The latter, labeled with the deceptively lovely term “sun coffee,” are the worst because there is no native habitat remaining and almost no native or migrant birds can use the habitat. Think potato field or corn field. These are monocultures with no value beyond the crop itself. In fact, because of all the chemicals that are applied, they’re actually black holes in nature.
The coffee from these sun coffee fields is also of low quality. Those beans are headed for cans of many common brands on your grocery store shelves, and, unfortunately, the coffee served in many restaurants. Serious coffee drinkers don’t touch those because they taste awful.
But there are other variations on the conservation theme. One is the certification program of the Rainforest Alliance. This international nonprofit organization works at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests. They look deeper into the social consequences of the coffee business, helping ensure that the coffee growers are treated well and get a fair price for their beans. The Rainforest Alliance also has certification programs for bananas, cocoa, wood, nuts, palm fronds and other products of tropical forests. Social justice in practice.
For years, bird conservationists pressed the country’s best-known coffee retailer to move to bird friendly coffee. Advocates realized that support of the most popular coffee franchise in the U.S. could have an enormous impact on bird conservation. They were difficult to engage, and slow to respond. As of this date, the company still offers no obvious contribution to bird conservation. This strikes me as very odd. Their customers are typically smart and would respond.
Unfortunately, this coffee store is not alone. You will find nothing about birds at the stores and websites of most other vendors at the international, national, regional, and local scales.
Many of these companies offer organic and Fair Trade coffees. That’s a great start. But none of them obviously consider bird conservation.
Bird Friendly and bird-friendly coffees are available in several stores in the Treasure Valley. Read the labels to find out which is which. This branding is usually pretty obvious because those coffee roasters and retailers are proud of their contributions to conservation.
You can also buy Bird Friendly coffee online at Birds & Beans and the American Birding Association, just to name two websites. Be sure to plan ahead! If you run out before the shipment arrives, you might get stuck with that emergency can of ground coffee in the back of the cupboard or a to-go cup from the gas station on the corner. Ugh. Much worse than nothing.
Habitat loss is the No. 1 cause of bird population declines. It’s ahead of cats, window and tower collisions, vehicle collisions, illegal shooting, haying, and a host of other causes of death.
Ideally, we would simply preserve all breeding and wintering habitats. Certainly, we do full-on preservation in many places. But in a world continually more impacted by humans (140 people are added to the earth every minute), conservationists invest a lot of time and energy figuring out ways to meet human and wildlife needs at the same time.
Over 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the world every day. This coffee is provided to us by 25 million coffee producers, mostly on small farms where the ripe coffee “cherries” are picked one at a time by hand every day during the harvest season. The total land in coffee production is over 24 million acres, all potential bird habitat.
Imagine how much we could help birds if we all choose wisely. You know what happens when you choose … poorly.