I have long been puzzled over why we can’t get more funding for bird conservation out of public agencies in the U.S. Over 45 million Americans watch birds, and 22% of all native bird species need conservation attention. Yet federal natural resource agencies and state wildlife agencies are always scrounging for real funding. I know. I worked in that arena for over 35 years.
After I retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, I went back to school to take a closer look at this problem. For my PhD research at Boise State University, I conducted a national survey of birders to discover what they know, where they get information, who influences their decision making, and what conservation actions they take. My goal was to discover what avenues might be open to better mobilize those 45 million birders to exert more influence on public funding for bird conservation. We aren’t doing nearly enough.
I gave survey respondents 18 different actions they could say they did or didn’t take over the previous 12 months. Nearly 100% of the 5,502 birders who responded said they took at least one of those actions. The average was over 8 actions — excellent!
The most frequent action was, “made my yard more desirable for birds.” Over 83% of the respondents said they had done that. Putting out food and water, planting native flowering and fruiting plant species, putting decals on windows, eliminating pesticide use, and keeping cats indoors are some of the things birders did. Those are concrete actions, within the power of individuals to do, with genuine benefits for birds.
I hope some of those birders also removed grass from their yards and replaced it with good vegetation. There are over 46 million acres of lawn in the U.S., a “habitat” that is almost completely useless. Actually, it’s worse than useless because it requires water, herbicides, pesticides, and energy for mowing and edging. Imagine all those acres covered with flowering and fruiting native plants instead. And if your Homeowners Association doesn’t get it, educate them.
The next most common action (75.2%) was, “renewed by memberships in conservation organizations.” Of course, I would like to see 100%, but this is something we can work on through proper messaging. Even conservation organizations not focused primarily on birds are apt to have benefits for bird habitats. Some of the most effective conservation organizations are actually geared toward hunted species, notably Ducks Unlimited. Land trusts also have great spinoff benefits in their efforts to expand and protect open space.
The third most common action was, “shared bird content on social media.” Now, I’m sure some readers will turn up their noses at this one! I share a lot of content. But I think bird photos, news, and articles are perfectly worthwhile in both educating us and in spreading the joy.
The Idaho Birding Facebook page now has over 10,200 members, and it is growing steadily. Participants greatly exceed the memberships of all conservation organizations in Idaho. My point is birders love to share bird photos, and this can’t help but lead to better bird conservation. Here’s a good bird conservation campaign — move photographers to action.
I had several options that were more political in nature. The 4th most common was, “voted for a candidate for office based on their environmental values.” This is general, so voters may have been looking at things like open space protection, recycling, energy conservation, or any number of environmental values. I think you will agree all of these things lead to better bird conservation. It also strongly suggests these birder/voters would be receptive to supporting specific bird conservation measures, if they had the opportunity.
Next up was one of several actions in the science support arena. Over 61% said they contributed checklists to eBird. I contribute essentially every day, but not because eBird keeps my life list or other lists. I contribute because of the scientific power of its global database. We need to convince 100% of birders to use eBird.
Nearly 59% of respondents said they had, “made monetary contributions, beyond my membership cost, to one or more conservation organizations.” This is good news. All of those appeals have led to real results for conservation.
The next most common action was another science support activity — participating in a Christmas Bird Count (CBC). Over 53% had done that in the previous year. One thing I really like about the CBC is you can go to the website and readily get population trends for various species of birds at different geographic scales. If you are curious, there is a lot of information here.
Also, at about 53% was, “contributed time to one or more conservation organizations.” This is an excellent indication of the willingness of birders to pitch in. It’s easy to send money, but when you have to take time from other activities in your life to help with conservation, that’s a solid indicator of dedication.
The 9th action was,” voted to support a policy that benefits birds.” In retrospect, this probably wasn’t a good question. The 51.5% who did not vote may simply have not had such an opportunity in the previous 12 months.
The next action was, “wrote e-mails, wrote letters, or made phone calls to one or more public agencies on behalf of a conservation issue.” Exactly 43% said they had done this. Having responded to public comments while working for both the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, I can tell you public comments were taken seriously. You can’t change things if you just grouse about it in the comfort of your family room. You have to communicate. Write. Call. Text.
My next two questions looked in more detail at the time birders had contributed. Over 40% said they had led bird walks, and over 35% said they had made presentations about birds. These actions are relatively easy to do, but they take time. The nice thing is these activities make use of the skills and knowledge birders already have. People are receptive. Assemble your show, and take it on the road.
I learned that nearly 34% of the respondents had participated in a World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) activity. The WMBD websitewww.migratorybirdday.org has many activities and products birders can just grab off the shelf to conduct or enhance a bird conservation outreach event in their own community.
The 15th item was, “participated in Project FeederWatch.” Nearly all the respondents reported having at least one bird feeder (the average was about 5), but only 25% participated in FeederWatch. If you have feeders, please pitch in with your data!
The third-to-last option was, “participated in bird conservation as a part of my job.” Almost one-quarter of the respondents worked in bird conservation. But they may or may not be birders. It may just be a good job for a good purpose.
The 17th option was, “served as an officer in a bird organization.” A little over 21% of birders have played this role, which is a surprisingly high level to my way of thinking. There is little fame and glory, and few riches, in fulfilling these leadership positions. It tells me a lot of the birding population has a serious level of dedication, which can be built upon in more aggressive bird conservation appeals.
My final option was, “wrote editorials to the newspaper, articles for magazines, content for blogs, or similar.” Only 14.3% of respondents replied they had done this. I think this is another arena where birders can have a much bigger impact on society. We have passion, knowledge, ideas, and opinions, and I think we can do more to express those through the huge variety of media outlets available today. People are blogging about lipstick. Come on, we can do better for the birds we value so much!
In the end, birders I connected with showed a huge amount of activism and passion for bird conservation. They participated, led, gave time, gave money, were politically active, contributed to science, communicated, and shared. But we can all do more. Join me, and take another step towards conserving our birds.