Maybe it’s because my earliest childhood cartoon heroes were Heckle and Jeckle, but it has always struck me as odd that the smartest family of birds in North America — the Corvidae — receive such a mixed reception from humans. Our stories and poetry are riddled with references to these species, most recently through the Three-eyed Raven in “The Game of Thrones” on HBO.
And it’s well known that their brains are special. According to neurobiologist Andreas Nieder, “The corvid brain affords twice as many neurons as a primate brain of equal mass.”
Corvids manufacture and use tools, exhibit excellent spatial memory, have long-term memory and solve puzzles. One wonders what a bird the size of a mountain gorilla might be capable of.
On the other hand, they are frequently shot, although not eaten, and generally reviled by many. Maybe it’s because they are smart and figure out ways to get around us to get what they want. Humans don’t like not being No. 1. But I think they are underappreciated more as a result of tradition, unexamined conventional wisdom, and simple failure to appreciate smart animals.
Coyotes are in this boat too.
There are many species of corvids around the world, so let me clarify my title — American crows, common ravens, and black-billed magpies, oh my! That doesn’t roll off the tongue as smoothly. Just considering the Lower 48, this clarification omits northwestern crows, fish crows, and Tamaulipas crows. It leaves out Chihuahuan ravens, best viewed in the toasty Chihuahuan brushlands of the U.S. Southwest and Mexico, and the yellow-billed magpie, best viewed in the lovely surroundings of Old Sacramento. You can get excellent guacamole in both places.
There are also 12 species of jays in this family in the U.S., five of which can be seen in Idaho — Canada jay, Pinyon jay, Steller’s jay, Blue jay, and Woodhouse’s Scrub-jay. The last member of this family in Idaho is Clark’s nutcracker.
But back to the title. Crows, ravens, and magpies have a bad reputation in some circles because they are predators of other birds and other animals. But many species of birds are predators and every single bird of any kind eats something. Why get upset about these?
In my first summer “Out West,” I worked in an area with domestic sheep. The sheep ranchers killed black-billed magpies and hung them by their tails around lambing barns. They said the magpies bothered the lambing ewes and that the suspended dead birds kept the live ones away. In my decades of birding and bird education around the West, I have found that even to this day, some young kids see magpies as “bad.” It’s culture and tradition much more than science. What’s new? Black-billed magpies have been observed having something like funerals.
They approach a dead magpie, summon others, and circle the fallen companion. Maybe we should give them another chance and also appreciate that they are simply a spectacular bird!
The American crows in my neighborhood drop nuts from light posts so that cars will run over them and break them apart. They then fly down and enjoy the contents. Idaho has a hunting season on American crows, although I’m having trouble figuring out why. I believe that this, too, is largely a result of tradition. Like ground squirrels and whistle pigs, these living beings are seen as having no value beyond their service to our own entertainment. I hasten to add that I understand that these and a few other bird species can be serious pests in certain situations. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have procedures for legally dealing with these problems. That’s fine, as long as they’re based in science.
The third species on the list, the Common Raven, probably appears in more stories and poems than all the other species combined. In Idaho, their populations have been increasing at a very rapid rate, based on both Christmas Bird Count and Breeding Bird Survey data. Their biggest problem is that they prey on greater sage-grouse, a species in trouble due to wildfire and weeds more than anything. Proposed programs to “control” raven populations come and go over time. Ravens have taken great advantage of human garbage for food and power lines for nesting sites. They now have access to large parts of sage-grouse habitat where they rarely occurred historically.
Animals who “play” are generally considered to be smarter than species who don’t. Ravens are definitely players. They have been observed sliding down inclines on their bellies, dropping and catching objects while in flight, hanging upside down for no apparent reason, and playing both tug-of-war and king-of-the-hill. Anyone who has been up to Bogus Basin in winter has likely seen raven pairs diving, swooping and playing, even in snowstorms and high wind. This is play, plain and simple.
I enjoy all corvids, and always wonder what they are thinking when they look at me. I sometimes caw, croak, or squawk, trying to get through to them. So far, they are not impressed, although it does entertain my grandchildren and embarrass my wife.