In Climate Change and Birds Part I, I looked at the factors that affect how a bird species might respond over time to a major environmental perturbation, such as climate change. For example, species with large ranges, large clutch sizes, or long life spans are predicted to be more resilient than species with small ranges, small clutch sizes, or short life spans.

There are 10 such factors, and the predicted relationships are pretty intuitive. I used these factors in a vulnerability assessment of the entire North American avifauna (658 species). This sort of assessment is used to rank species from most in need of conservation attention to least in need.

