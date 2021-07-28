When I get together with my birding friends to go birding, either around here or at some exotic location, we all know how it goes. I’m sure we’re like members of any hobby group. You don’t have to read a bunch of rules or how-tos to know what’s expected and what’s not cool. We’ve been initiated, learned from The Elders, learned from our own successes and failures, and know the deal.
Probably the No. 1 thing that serious birders agree on is to be quiet. Talking loudly and endlessly is a guaranteed way to frighten birds away. It’s also been proven by research. Birding on the busy Boise Foothills trails can be challenging in this regard. Most of the non-birders are noisy.
No. 2 is to move slowly. No. 3: Watch. No. 4: Listen. No. 5 — We are mostly interested in birds. Yes, mammals, insects, flowers, historical points, scenic vistas, and colorful markets are all interesting, but none of those things is the main point.
We also get up early. Birders want to be out in the country when it’s light enough to see. That’s around 30 minutes before sunrise. Birds are much more active early in the day, especially during the breeding season. I didn’t say we like to get up early, I just said we do. And when you’re out all day long, day after day, you learn the wisdom of “siesta.”
Most of us also want to find as many species as we can during a given outing. That means we keep moving once birds at a given spot are located and identified. So, there’s a balance on the trail between stopping and watching, and moving on.
An overarching principle in this balance is that we all wait until everyone who wants to see the bird, sees the bird. So, if six people see the bird immediately and the seventh does not, we wait quietly while helping that person to locate the bird. If that takes 5 minutes, it takes 5 minutes. We all know that the favor might be returned for us in the next minute. Reciprocal altruism. Basic rules for the mechanics of birding align well with common decency.
So, back to the title — can birders go birding with others? The short answer varies from “not really,” to “no.” Let’s look at the issues for a few basic groups of “others.”
Hikers — You might think that hiking and birding are perfectly matched. In many ways they are, except for the pace. Hikers are always trying to go somewhere else while birders aren’t interested in moving until the birds at the current spot have been located and identified. After just 5 minutes, there’s a good chance that a group of birders and a group of hikers starting at the same point can no longer see each other. Repeat that a few times, and we’re on different planets.
Bird photographers — Several years ago, a few of us had arranged to go birding in Colombia. A few months before our departure, our guide wrote to ask if we were OK with having a couple of bird photographers join our group. The quick response from our group was a unanimous “no.” Sitting at the opposite end of the speed-of-movement spectrum from hikers, bird photographers are too slow! Plus, they may be keen on getting a great photo of some common species while we’re focused on some rarity in the shrubbery.
Anyone who has attempted bird photography knows that it takes a variety of skills. But one of them is patience. A serious photographer may spend an hour or much more trying to get a great shot of some species. In the meantime, the rest of us might find another 20 species.
Basic adventure travelers — These are people who love to travel but who have a variety of interests from floating rivers to safaris to sleeping in tree houses to zip lines. This is all great stuff, but it’s not compatible with most birding. My adventuring friends sleep in and spend a lot of time in places with few or no birds of interest. For me, this seems like nothing more than wasted opportunity. The upside is that I’m happy that people with different interests spread themselves out over time and space. This gives us all better experiences.
Entomologists — Entomologists are a real mixed bag. The cool thing is that they find awesome creatures that birders would never see. They’re always peering under leaves, digging through leaf litter, and closely examining flowers. But they tend to forget about being quiet. Just when the birders have been waiting for some secretive bird species to emerge from the undergrowth, the entomologist yells: “Hey! Check out this beetle!” Off goes the bird. The beetle may be pretty cool, but the birders end up grumpy.
Botanists — Plant fanatics are something like entomologists. But they tend to not be noisy because there’s no urgency in checking out the species they’ve found. Plants just sit there. On the other hand, botanists move v e r y s l o w l y.
My dad was a keen amateur botanist, particularly interested in identifying rare flowering plants in forests, marshes, and bogs. He complained that birders were always looking up and trampling the plants! Sorry Dad.
One benefit of both entomologists and botanists is that once the day heats up and the birding slows down, typically in late morning, they can give you other things to look at. This is also true for herpetologists. Bugs and lizards become more active as the day warms up. Binoculars are excellent for identifying both groups, and many birders have expanded their interests as a result.
Big game enthusiasts — I have several friends who love Africa and have invited me to join their safaris. This is really tempting because sharing your adventure with friends always makes it so much better. But going for lions and other big mammals typically means driving around later in the day. You will certainly get to see conspicuous birds, such as hawks, eagles, and falcons, but you’ll have almost no chance to find shy species in the forest canopy. I hasten to add that seeing African mammals in the wild is mind-blowingly different from seeing them on animal planet or even at a zoo. Let me know if you want to see my first picture of a wild giraffe.
Geologists — My brother is a geologist — a paleobotanist to be exact — and I find our outings to be copacetic. Like plants, rock formations don’t move, at least at timescales meaningful to humans, and we can learn about various folds, crystals, moraines, and other formations when the birds have fled or lunchtime has arrived. You can also put rocks in your pocket and check them out in the evening. In this regard rocks are even more agreeable than plants.
Grandchildren — Birding with young children is sort of like fishing with young children. For the latter, you spend most of your time fooling with equipment, untangling line, and explaining why it’s not bad to shove a hook into a worm.
Birding still presents problems with equipment. You often cannot tell if a child can see anything or not. Here’s where their parents making faces from a nearby log can be really helpful. You definitely know when they can see that! But it doesn’t matter too much. They spend most of their time looking through the binoculars backwards anyway.
Too fast? Too slow? Too much talking? Too late in the day? Too many flowers? Too many butterflies? Too much looking though the binoculars backwards?
The important question is, what’s my goal? If I’m really focused on the birds, it’s best to go with experienced birders. But if the goal is to be with some different people, to just go outside for a lovely morning, to bring someone else into the world of birding, or to laugh at how you look when viewed backwards through binoculars, then it’s much more important to go with the flow.
On Saturday mornings, I often go out for coffee with my wife, Pat, and our dog, Sienna. Then we go for a little bird walk. It’s too late for serious birding and we move too fast, but I love that time together. And I can always drag myself out of bed, in the dark, on Sunday, alone.