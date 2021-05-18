Some birds have perfect names. Bald eagle, snowy owl, yellow warbler, red-tailed hawk, mountain bluebird, yellow-headed blackbird, white-headed woodpecker, spotted sandpiper, and rufous hummingbird, to name just a few, have been named well. Even if you had only a passing notion of what a warbler or hawk or blackbird looked like in general, you might guess at what those species look like in particular. And for the bluebird, where you might find it.
Another group has reasonably good names. That is, you can see how they might have come about. The golden eagle is not golden overall, but the golden feathers on the nape are a great field mark even far away. The black-chinned hummingbird’s gorget is actually violet, but it looks black under most lighting conditions. The black-capped chickadee has a black cap, but so do mountain chickadees, Carolina chickadees, and Mexican chickadees. The great blue heron is really a great gray heron. But, you know, these names are helpful and get us into the ballpark.
Some names are good, not because they describe the bird, but because they describe their vocalizations well. Gray catbird comes to mind. But you have to recognize that the mewing call coming from dense shrubs is from this species or that doesn’t work. Mourning dove and killdeer are good. If you’ve ever heard a plain chachalaca in south Texas or Mexico, you know the name-givers did a great job on that one.
Yet other species are so closely tied to their habitat, that the habitat name is right on. Check out greater sage-grouse, barn owl, rock wren, marsh wren, sagebrush sparrow, and cliff swallow. Marsh hawk was perfect, but then they changed that name to northern harrier. Thanks for nothing.
It gets somewhat worse with species that are named for anatomical features that exist, but that you usually can’t see. The ruby-crowned kinglet has a number of field marks that work together well — eye ring, small size, wing bar, rapid movement — but the ruby crown is only seen well under rare circumstances. You can see the white face on the white-faced ibis, but just barely, if you are close enough. Even those are easy compared to the ring-necked duck, orange-crowned warbler, sharp-shinned hawk, and rough-winged swallow. You can tell that many species were named by ornithologists with birds in their hands rather than by birders with birds in the trees.
By far the largest number of species do not have anything particularly useful in their names. Birds named after people at least tempt some of us to look into those humans from the old days — Say, Cassin, Steller, Anna, Townsend, Brewer, and Lincoln, for example. But they don’t tell us much about Say’s phoebe, Cassin’s finch, Steller’s jay, Anna’s hummingbird, Townsend’s warbler, Brewer’s blackbird, or Lincoln’s sparrow.
Most of us quickly learn what these types of birds are. So, we have a general idea about phoebes, finches, jays, hummingbirds, warblers, blackbirds, and sparrows. We know more or less what to look for. But what about Townsend’s solitaire? I’ve had a number of people over the years ask, “what’s a solitaire?” Good question. Knowing who Townsend was doesn’t help.
This comes into sharp focus when you start visiting countries with other sorts of bird names. In preparing for a recent trip to Thailand, I ran into a number of bird groups that were new to me — mesias, liocichlas, minivets, and fulvettas, to name a few. Are these in the trees? On the water? In the marshes? Are they sparrow sized, or pigeon sized, or goose sized? These names give you nada.
Back in the U.S.A. You can’t tell anything about how a Harris’s sparrow looks by knowing about Edward Harris, a friend of John James Audubon. This example illustrates the tradition of naming a new species after a friend, family member, or colleague. If you find a new species, the big perk, aside from fame and glory, is getting to call it what you want.
But there are far less colorful modifiers out there. My least favorites are “common,” “northern,” “southern,” “eastern,” and “western.” These are all relative to something else, so saying “northern birdname” is only helpful if you know something about the “southern birdname.” “Western" is only useful if you know, west of what? Western hemisphere? Western North America? Western Bolivia?
It’s curious that “common” is so widely used to describe birds of every degree of commonness. Many species in South America called “common somethingorother” are not common at all. It’s obviously relative. No species has been named the “abundant birdname,” the “uncommon birdname,” or the “rare birdname.” Thus, the modifier “common” is almost entirely useless.
In the end, the question I often get is, why not just change the names so they’re more useful? Make the ring-necked duck the ring-billed duck, the ruby-crowned kinglet the eye-ringed kinglet, Steller’s jay the dark-crested blue-jay, the orange-crowned warbler the plain olive warbler, and western tanager the red-headed yellow tanager? And while you’re at it, give us our marsh hawk back.
It turns out that there are rules for bird names — lots of rules. Funny how civilization depends on structure. For North and Central America, rules about bird names are overseen and implemented by the North American Classification Committee of the American Ornithological Society. The Committee produces the official Check-list of North American Birds as well as annual supplements, which are published in the journal, Ornithology. Google any of these for more details.
Keen birders eagerly await these updates to make sure they are up-to-date on names. More than a few find something they don’t like in the changes, and this leads to a lot of “discussion.” One of the Committee’s general policies is to be conservative. That is, they don’t want to change a name unless there is really good evidence. The committee writes, “ … long-established English names should only be changed after careful deliberation and for good cause.” Of course, “good cause” is debatable.
With the increasing use of DNA analysis, taxonomic discussions require more and more technical expertise. Realize that the discussions are not only about names of species, but about the entire taxonomic structure. Are the species within the correct genera? Are the bird families correctly defined? Are the families within the correct orders?
For example, I grew up with the yellow-breasted chat being a warbler in the family Parulidae. That never seemed right to almost anybody, given the nature of all the other warblers. The chat was finally moved to the Icteridae, the New World blackbirds. This species is an outlier, so I won’t be surprised if it’s moved again, possibly to the tanagers.
One other policy that explains a lot of names comes from the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature. This is the Principle of Priority. “This is the principle that the correct formal scientific name for an animal taxon, the valid name, correct to use, is the oldest available name that applies to it” (emphasis added).
Edward Donovan named the ring-necked duck in 1809. According to the policies just described, this will be the species name unless someone can find an older published record where someone called it the ring-billed duck (or any other name for that matter). These policies support stability in the common names of birds.
In my series on the colloquial names of waterfowl, you saw the enormous variety of names out there, how different species are called the same thing, and how many names have no detectable connection to what the species looks like, acts like, or where it lives. It’s a mess from an organizational standpoint. But it’s gold mine from a cultural view.
In Mrs. Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names (2018), Stephen Moss writes, “For although many of the names we use for birds today have changed, or been lost and forgotten along the way, a handful go back well before the beginnings of English: to the very dawn of human civilization, roughly 3,000 years before the birth of Christ.”
Scientists estimate there are at least 15 million species of plants and animals on earth. Only about two million have been described and named so far. If your job were to establish rules for naming them, how would you do it? Take all the time you need.