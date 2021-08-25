This is the fourth column on the idea of changing bird names to make them “better.” This series started out addressing the problem of having species named for features that we can rarely see in the field. The ring-necked duck and orange-crowned warbler became poster birds for this campaign. I also explained that there are detailed rules within the ornithological community about how birds are named, and that you can’t just change them when somebody gets in the mood. This approach provides stability over time and helps us communicate clearly with each other.
A related issue arose after my first column as society has moved with surprising speed to stop celebrating individuals who did things in the past that we no longer want to applaud. The statues of Confederate generals being taken down is the plainest example. These statutes are being moved to museums where we can still study their history and meaning. But broad swaths of American society no longer want to see them in our city parks.
In the ornithological world, a proposal has been put before the American Ornithological Society (AOS) to remove names of certain people from bird names. One such renaming has already taken place, with McCown’s longspur being renamed the thick-billed longspur. I’m no fan of “thick-billed” — it is a dull compound adjective. But that’s where the rules took us. McCown was ditched because John P. McCown fought to defend slavery as a Confederate general and went to war against Native Americans.
In my next two pieces I looked at birds that occur in southwestern Idaho that have been named after people. In a quick look, we saw a number of individuals who were scientists or who otherwise seemed to be free of conspicuous bad behavior. However, there are a few who almost certainly will be removed as the AOS completes its assessment. I reiterate that I am still personally conflicted about changing these names.
My judgments on the fate of the people expressed below is a quick take, mostly geared toward generating further discussion. For some historical figures, there is not much information readily available on their activities outside of science. Let me know if you know something.
The species remaining for this column are those that occur rarely in our part of the world. I’ve left out a few that are exceedingly rare, for example, those with only one record for all time in Idaho. The first five remaining species are gulls — Sabine’s, Bonaparte’s, Ross’s, Franklin’s, and Heermann’s. We see plenty of ring-billed gulls moving to and fro from the dump, but these other gulls are much harder to come by.
While all the gulls on this list are lovely, Sabine’s may be the most beautiful on earth. You tell me. Edward Sabine was an Irish astronomer, geophysicist, and ornithologist. But like many scientists of his era (1788 – 1883), he conducted investigations in a wide variety of topics as he traveled the globe. Sabine received many awards over his lifetime for his numerous scientific accomplishments. His wife, Elizabeth Juliana Leeves Sabine, was also a renowned scientist. It seems the Sabine name is solid.
Bonaparte’s gull honors Charles Lucien Bonaparte, a cousin of Napoleon Bonaparte who made substantial contributions to American ornithology during the 1820s. He seems to have been another solid scientist who studied a variety of types of species in various locations. Fun fact: He created the genus Zenaida, after his wife, Princess Zénaïde, for the mourning dove and its relatives. Leaving Napoleon out of it, Charles will probably stay in the game.
Ross’s gull was named for the British explorer, James Clark Ross. He explored both the Arctic and Antarctic and gets credit for finding the north magnetic pole. He also sailed with Sabine to assist in creating a magnetic map of Great Britain. Ross looks good.
Franklin’s gull was named for yet another Arctic explorer from Great Britain, Sir John Franklin. And if you think Arctic exploration was a picnic, because so many people did it, please check out two of the most gripping books I have ever read – In the Kingdom of Ice by Sides (2015) and Farthest North by Nansen (1999). It looks like the end of Franklin’s story is yet another riveting tale. Frozen in Time by Beattie and Geiger (2017) is on the way. Pending what I learn from this book, Franklin is in.
The last rare gull named for a person is Heermann’s gull. This gull was named after Adolphus Lewis Heermann, an American doctor, naturalist, ornithologist, and explorer. This combination of skills has become familiar among people for whom animals have been named. Heermann was part of the fifth Pacific Railroad Survey, which gave him an extensive opportunity to observe, collect, and report on the birds he encountered across the country. There is surprisingly little information on Heermann, so I’ll assume the best!
Leaving the gulls at last, but not going far, we get to Forster’s tern. Forster’s tern is the only tern, among about 40 species on earth, that is restricted almost entirely to North America. This tern was named for Johann Reinhold Forster, a Scottish naturalist who contributed to the early knowledge of birds in Europe and North America.
Forster (1729 – 1798) was one of the earliest explorer-naturalists to voice concern about the impact that European colonialism might have on native cultures around the world. It’s almost impossible to imagine this level of understanding and empathy for other peoples at that time. To this very day, we are still struggling with the idea that all people are created equal.
As we finally leave the watery, oceanic, coastal, and marshy realms of gulls and terns, we arrive at Vaux’s swift. My feet literally feel drier as I write this. Many of us have spent much more time on the pronunciation of “Vaux” than on the man himself. If you’ve taken French, you’d guess it was pronounced, Vo, with a long O. But William S. Vaux pronounced his name “vox” (like fox). Well, he was born in Philadelphia, and perhaps he did not take French.
Vaux (1811–1882) was a member of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia. He was a friend of John K. Townsend (see previous account of Townsend), who described this swift in 1839 from specimens collected on the Columbia River. Vaux was actually a minerologist and achieved both scientific fame and wealth in this endeavor. He apparently did not do much exploration and adventuring himself, but rather relied on his family’s wealth to purchase items for various museums and collections. I think Vaux will stay with us.
Bell’s vireo illustrates one of several bird species that is dependent on riparian habitats in the drier, southwestern U.S., while being found more broadly elsewhere in the country. Bell was also recently awarded Bell’s sparrow when this taxon was split from the old sage sparrow (now sagebrush sparrow). This is another species discovered by John James Audubon (see earlier columns). He named this species for his friend, John Graham Bell, who was a companion on Audubon’s 1843 expedition up the Missouri River. If you’ve not read about this trip, check it out. Audubon describes unimaginable numbers of birds in the pristine, unplowed, tallgrass prairie of the Northern Great Plains. Many of those species have aerial flight songs, and the images of spring in the prairie are overwhelming.
Bell taught taxidermy to Theodore Roosevelt and coauthored The Birds of North America (1888) with Frank M. Chapman and others. Bell found other new species, including Lawrence’s goldfinch and LeConte’s sparrow. So far, so good.
Virginia’s warbler is much more easily found in southcentral and southeastern Idaho, but there are a few records from this part of the state. This warbler was named by Spencer Fullerton Baird for Virginia Anderson, the wife of the man who first discovered and collected the species, Dr. William Wallace Anderson. This name was at the request of Dr. Anderson. This gift makes the birthday cards I give my wife seem rather thin.
Harris’s sparrow is a regular wintering bird in the Treasure Valley, although there are typically only a few birds here and there. This beautiful sparrow was named for Edward Harris, another companion of John James Audubon. Audubon also gave him Harris’s hawk of the southwestern U.S. It is hard to find much about Harris, but a journal article in the Proceedings of the Delaware Valley Ornithological Club (No. VI, 1902) portray a good guy.
Most aspects of our society are socially constructed. They did not fall from the sky. We will end up with some new bird names because of the current elevation of social consciousness. My hope is that the new names will be colorful, interesting, and maybe even helpful.