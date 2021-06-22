After my June 1 column on bird names, I received a bit more feedback than usual. The issue is the proposal before the American Ornithological Society to remove the names of at least some people for whom birds have been named. That involves 149 species. This is part of the larger movement in American society to stop celebrating individuals whose past behavior is no longer judged as acceptable. An additional question is whether or not we should judge each individual name, or just get rid of them all. I think we should take the time to look at each case.
Readers recognized the dilemma of whether or not we should judge people who lived in the 1800s by the standards of 2021. They came down on both sides. As I think I expressed clearly, I am conflicted on the wisdom and rightness of tossing out old bird names. History is increasingly important to me. Most of the books I read now are historical accounts of something or other. So, getting rid of Clark from Clark’s nutcracker, because Clark had a slave, York, during the Corps of Discovery, is not an obvious choice for everybody. That was then. We weren’t there. Let it be?
But as I also said, it is not only up to me to make these decisions. I really want to hear from people with other life experiences before I solidify my opinion. I would prefer to have a face-to-face discussion with people with various viewpoints. You can’t resolve complex issues using texts, emails, and Facebook.
One other point before I launch into the next group of people, all men (surprise!), for whom birds have been named. My “summary judgment” of people in the previous column was supposed to be in fun. Clark is out and Lewis is in! I hope I did not come off like Helena Bonham Carter in “Alice in Wonderland,” yelling, “Off with his head!”
As before, I will skip some species named after people that are uncommonly seen in SW Idaho. I’ll leave those in a batch to be dealt with later if time and interest allows.
Next up is Steller’s jay. As by far the most commonly seen jay in our area, this is a cool bird for me. Georg Wilhelm Steller was a German botanist, zoologist, physician, and explorer, who worked in Russia and was a pioneer in Alaskan natural history. He was the naturalist on an ill-fated expedition to Alaska in 1741. Steller collected a single specimen of this jay, which was later lost. But his field notes were adequate to allow taxonomist J. F. Gmelin to formally describe “Steller’s Crow” in 1788. Steller was apparently a solid scientific citizen. Steller’s jay should stay.
Bewick’s wren has been increasing in our area over recent years. This is a super skulky bird that often sings like a song sparrow, in the same riparian habitats. So, it is under the radar. At the website, Birds of the World, Bewick’s wren does not even show as being anywhere near SW Idaho. Nonetheless, I have seen it in many areas around here, as have others.
This wren was named by no less than John James Audubon for his friend, Thomas Bewick, a British natural history author and wood engraver. Bewick wrote and illustrated the “History and Description of Land Birds” (1797) and the “History and Description of Water Birds” (1804). These books are considered to be the forerunner of all modern field guides. Thus, Bewick appears to have been an exceptional scientist and artist. Bewick is in.
Townsend’s solitaire and Townsend’s warbler. The solitaire is another species named by Audubon, in this case for John Kirk Townsend. The warbler was named for him by Thomas Nuttall. Townsend was another physician with an interest in natural history, and, especially, in bird collecting. In 1833, he was part of an expedition across the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. Townsend collected a number of birds new to science — mountain plover, Vaux’s swift, chestnut-collared longspur, black-throated gray warbler, Townsend’s warbler, and sage thrasher. His family lived in Philadelphia and worked to abolish slavery. Townsend seems to have been another good guy who was brave as well.
MacGillivray’s warbler. I have a lot of favorite birds but hearing and seeing this warbler in the mountain shrubs of Idaho is always a real pleasure. This species is pretty secretive, but its song is unusually loud and distinctive for a warbler. MacGillivray’s Warbler is another species named by Audubon, in this case for a Scottish friend, William MacGillivray.
MacGillivray worked to popularize ornithology in Scotland in the early 1800s. In that way, he was far ahead of his time. In 1830 he met Audubon and agreed to write the text for Audubon’s, “The Birds of America.” MacGillivray was an artist as well and wrote the five-volume, “A History of British Birds,” which was completed in 1951. Once more, it seems we have a physician, artist, and ornithologist who was also interested in bettering his own society. Learn to spell his name. He’s staying.
Brewer’s sparrow and Brewer’s blackbird. I love Brewer’s sparrow and wrote a paper on their song many years ago. I recently camped for a few days near a spring in Nevada where a group of Brewer’s blackbirds were nesting. It was great fun to watch them mob any bird that came near — common ravens, northern harriers, and even sage thrashers and American robins. None are welcome!
These species were named after Thomas Mayo Brewer, yet another physician who took a keen interest in ornithology. In fact, he was so interested in birds that he gave up practicing as a doctor. How many people do you know who have done that? Brewer wrote, along with Spencer Fullerton Baird and Robert Ridgway, the three volume, “A History of North American Birds” (1874). Brewer seems to have been another decent human being.
Lincoln’s sparrow. Here is yet another species named by Audubon, this time after his friend, Thomas Lincoln. After their expedition to Labrador in 1833, Audubon wrote, “we found more wildness in this species than in any other inhabiting the same country.” This sparrow is another skulker who is found along higher elevation riparian areas in dense cover. As a result, it is not very well known.
Thomas Lincoln was the son of a friend of Audubon’s. Lincoln was quickly recognized as a hard worker and trustworthy companion. He collected the first specimen of this species and so was honored by Audubon. It turned out to be the only new species discovered on that trip. Lincoln returned to Maine where he became a successful farmer and committed abolitionist. Lincoln is golden.
Bullock’s oriole. This oriole and the Baltimore oriole were combined into a single species, the northern oriole, in 1983. After further research, they were split again in 1995 due to the many differences in appearance and behavior. I find both “Bullock” and “Baltimore” to be much more colorful than “northern.” On the other hand, none of these names tells us anything about the birds themselves.
Bullock’s oriole was described by Swainson (see my June 2, 2021 column) and named after William Bullock and his son, also William, who collected specimens. William Bullock, the elder, owned the Piccadilly Egyptian Hall (also the London Museum) where he displayed antiquities, artifacts, and natural history specimens. He and his son were both naturalists. They traveled in Mexico for six months during the years 1822–1823, collecting specimens and other artifacts for the museum. After successful exhibitions of the collection, Bullock sent the bird specimens to Swainson. There is no indication that either William was a problem.
Happily, this week’s slate of people for whom birds were named seem to be solid. We are left with the problem that none of the names tell us anything about the species, but I’m not too worried about that. It’s suddenly become comforting to let bits of our history stay put. So, no, we can’t get better names for these birds.