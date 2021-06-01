After I wrote my first column on better bird names, I became aware of a major initiative within the scientific ornithological community on this topic. But this is not about ring-necked ducks (whose ring we cannot see) or orange-crowned warblers (whose crown we cannot see), but rather about the more substantial issue of social justice.
Before you react in favor or in opposition, let me say that I am torn on this business and need some time to sort it out myself. It’s complicated. Many of us are trying to come to grips with the tradeoffs between the upsides in the founding of our wonderful country and the downsides. Yes, bird names are in the mix.
Here’s the issue — 149 bird species in North America have been named after people. We call these eponymous names. Let’s take Wilson’s warbler and Cassin’s finch as examples around here. Who was Wilson? Who was Cassin? Are we proud of them? Do we know anything about them? Were they “good” people? What does “good” mean? Does it matter?
Traditionalists will say we shouldn’t worry about it. Leave it alone. These are their names, they’ve been their names for decades, at least, and let’s just chill about it. But like Confederate flags and old statues, it’s no longer that simple. For a 71-year-old white male like me, one who has always enjoyed being on top through no particular virtue of my own, I have to say, tell me what you’re thinking about these people.
What many are thinking is that at least some of the people that birds were named for were not “good” people. What was acceptable 200 years ago is not often acceptable today. The tricky part is, do we then judge the people of 1800 by the standards of 2021? More and more, Americans are saying yes. Or perhaps we don’t judge them, but we choose to no longer celebrate their names. The latter is what the ornithological community is now wrestling with. I hasten to add, this initiative is just beginning. We don’t know where it will end up.
So, who were these 149 people? Just listing them would be pretty dull. So, let’s take a sample from those who have birds in southwestern Idaho named after them. Several of these people have species named after them in other parts of the country or the world, but this piece will focus on Idaho birds. I’ll start with names that are more familiar to us. I will also summarily judge their fate. Feel free to disagree via email or a letter to the editor.
Clark’s nutcracker. This species was described by the Lewis and Clark expedition, with William Clark (1770-1838) first observing it in 1805 along the banks of the Salmon River. That’s about as Idaho as you can get. We also have Clark’s grebe, described much later.
Clark is a good example of the complications we face in these decisions. He recognized Native American nationalism, history, language, culture, and territory, and negotiated treaties between them and the emerging U.S. But he also supported removing Native Americans from their ancestral lands and encouraged programs to change their native lifestyles, religious beliefs, and cultural practices. Not good, all told. Clark is out. How about the Columbia nutcracker?
Barrow’s goldeneye. You won’t see this duck unless you pay attention to river and lakes in winter. It’s just lovely, but who was Barrow? Does he deserve having a diving duck named after him? Sir John Barrow (1764-1848) was a British geographer, linguist, writer, and civil servant, who had nothing to do with America. But his legacy in Africa is problematic. Some historians regard Barrow as an instrument of imperialism who portrayed Africa as a resource-rich land devoid of any human or civilized elements. Barrow is out. An alternative name from Europe is the Icelandic Goldeneye. I like it.
Cooper’s hawk. Here is one of the most successful predators living in urban environments across the U.S. This accipiter was named after ornithologist William Cooper (1798-1864), who was actually a conchologist. He appears to have been a pure scientist and naturalist. It seems that we should keep his name. Plus, I love saying, “Coop!”
Swainson’s hawk and Swainson’s thrush. William John Swainson (1789-1855) was another British scientist and naturalist. He worked in New Zealand and Australia and dabbled in taxa other than birds. He was criticized for his foray into botany where he identified vastly more species than real botanists could tolerate. But there is no evidence that he had any negative human cultural views or impacts. Swainson can stay as long as he sticks to birds.
Wilson’s snipe, Wilson’s phalarope, and Wilson’s warbler. We have the pleasure of seeing all three of Wilson’s species in southwestern Idaho. There is also the Wilson Ornithological Society, one of only a few major scientific ornithological societies in North America.
Alexander Wilson (1766-1813) was not only an ornithologist, he was also a poet, naturalist, and illustrator. Some credit Wilson with being the “Father of American Ornithology.” Yes, he beat out Audubon himself for that honor. As far as I can determine, Wilson painted, wrote poetry, described birds, and authored the nine-volume American Ornithology over the period from 1808 to 1814. Wilson can stay. Plus, I love saying, “WIWA” (wee-wah) for Wilson’s warbler.
Anna’s hummingbird. Anna’s Hummingbird was named by a French ornithologist, René Lesson, after the Duchess of Rivoli, Anna de Belle Masséna. It seems that both Lesson and the Duchess were reasonably innocent of wrongdoing, but feel free to dig into them both and let me know. Anna can stay for now.
Lewis’s woodpecker. I already ditched William Clark, so how about the other half of the Corps of Discovery, Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809)? Unlike Clark, Lewis did not have a slave as his valet during the expedition. He also granted Clark’s slave, York, and Sacagawea the right to vote during expedition meetings. But his mother owned slaves, and he apparently did little or nothing to object. It looks like Lewis should at least be in time out. For your consideration, how about the pink-bellied woodpecker?
Williamson’s sapsucker. This woodpecker was named by ornithologist John Cassin (we’ll deal with him next) after Robert Williamson (1825-1882), who led survey expeditions throughout the western U.S. Although he was a second lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers and often traveled with military protection, I can find no evidence that he committed crimes against Native Americans. But his goal was to find a route to build railroad tracks through the Sierras, which would certainly have involved numerous interactions with the local people. I’m putting Williamson on hold until we learn more.
Cassin’s kingbird, Cassin’s sparrow, Cassin’s finch, and Cassin’s vireo. Remember that you can’t name birds after yourself. So, having multiple species named after you means that you have been honored by others. Cassin (1813–1869) was an ornithologist who published several books and described 194 new species of birds. He died in 1869 of poisoning caused by his handling of bird skins preserved with arsenic. He does not appear to have had a downside. Cassin is in.
Hammond’s flycatcher. William Alexander Hammond (1828-1900) was the 11th surgeon general of the U.S. Army and collected bird specimens for Spencer Fullerton Baird (more on Baird later). He was the first American physician to devote himself entirely to neurology.
This flycatcher was named after Hammond by John Xantus (Xantus’s hummingbird and Xantus’s murrelet) who worked under Hammond as an assistant surgeon. Hammond was ahead of his time, exposing various sorts of phony spiritualism, mediumship, and paranormal baloney. We could use him today. Unfortunately, he owned slaves. How about calling it by its German name, Tannenschnäppertyrann?
So, you can see the complexity in this. You can question Person 1 whose name has been used in the bird’s name, and Person 2 who named the bird after Person 1. You might also question the families, friends, and acquaintances of both. And you might question the entire culture of their time. How pure is pure enough?
One current proposal is to simply get rid of all eponymous names. That’s a simple rule, but I think it’s wrong. That’s a classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Or, if you prefer, throwing the champagne away with the cork. More to come on this. Let me know what you think.