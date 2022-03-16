I’m not usually too keen on cutesy names for birds that are wild or were wild until they came into captivity for some reason. I’ve seen book titles about quail and ducks and parrots with names that make you roll your eyes. “Here’s a book about a duck we rescued and named Quackers.” I think I’ll pass. For sure, there will be a number of interesting behavioral bits in there that would make it worth looking at, if you could do it quickly and skip the overly indulgent and anthropomorphic bits.
But I get it. I, too, get the urge to name wild animals once in a while. After recently seeing a great blue heron in Kathryn Albertson Park for the umpteenth time — probably the same GBH — I thought, we should name this bird. I put a posting on the Idaho Birding Facebook Page to that effect and got some enthusiasm for the name “Vlad.”
If you are not up on your European history, you might not know that “Vlad” refers to Vlad the Impaler, a national hero of Romania. I will leave it to you to discover what Vlad the Impaler impaled. It does sound forbidding and is one reason the notion of capturing and banding great blue herons causes me to consider other enterprises.
But Bob is not like that. Bob is an uber cool American kestrel who lives at the World Center for Birds of Prey. Bob is beautiful, but like all birds he doesn’t care what we think. He has no idea what he looks like. He comes from a world where you eat, survive and reproduce as best you can. If you don’t make it, you die, and nobody knows.
Bob is a lucky kestrel. He was hatched in the wild in 2008, and when he was very young, he was found outside of his failed nest and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center. While he was at the center, he became imprinted on humans. This means that he learned that people supply him food, and so he didn’t learn to hunt. As a result, he could not be released back to the wild. This is the case for many rescued birds, but this doesn’t mean the story doesn’t have a happy ending.
Bob has worked as an Avian Ambassador for wild raptors at the World Center for Birds of Prey where he inspires people to be good stewards of our environment. He was named Bob for the characteristic head-bob and tail-bob that kestrels make when perched. And by “worked,” I mean he looks cool and tolerates uncounted humans gawking at him and exclaiming various praises. Plus, all the photos. You might think that sounds like a good job, but I bet you’d get tired of it soon enough.
When you see Bob up close, you can easily jump over the scientific logic of why we should conserve birds and go straight to the point — this is a beautiful animal. You might even love this bird, with the results that Baba Dioum said so plainly — we conserve what we love.
Bob is a beautiful bird. American kestrels are a beautiful species. Obviously, that’s not enough. The American Kestrel Partnership (kestrel.peregrinefund.org is a network of community and professional scientists working to collaboratively understand kestrel demographics and advance kestrel conservation. It was formed in 2012 in response to kestrel population declines across much of North America.
Possible reasons for these declines include land use changes, climate change, depredation by Cooper’s hawks (an increasing species) and other birds of prey, competition with European starlings for nesting cavities, and environmental contaminants such as rodenticides, heavy metals and brominated flame retardants. Unfortunately, so far, there has been no scientifically rigorous evidence to support any of these hypotheses. Scientific research like this is complicated and takes a substantial commitment of people and money over many years.
I have found the remains of two American kestrels in Hulls Gulch, where they share the habitat with great horned owls, red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s hawks. My guess is that Cooper’s hawks are the biggest problem there, but great horned owls are also famous predators, possibly taking roosting birds at night. It’s a wonder kestrels spend so much time perched in the tops of trees. Of course, they certainly have excellent vision and may be able to avoid predators most of the time.
One approach the American Kestrel Partnership (AKP) has taken is to implement a continent-wide nest monitoring program. The idea is that such an approach might reveal patterns over time or space that help zero in on the problem. There might be more than one problem. But figuring out when and where declines are occurring is a basic strategy in solving many bird conservation problems.
If you are interested in installing a nest box with the intention of helping kestrels, check out the AKP website for details. They point out that boxes aren’t an automatic solution to population declines if their decline is caused by something other than nest site limitation. But because the reason for declines is not known, data from nest monitoring programs might help reveal the cause(s).
According to the Breeding Bird Survey, American kestrels in Idaho are declining at 1.91% per year since 1966. This might not sound like much, but it’s a serious trend over time. Worse, the trend since 1993 is even steeper at -2.43%. So, whatever is happening in Idaho is getting worse. Because our kestrels are not migratory, we can’t blame some other place. Whatever the threats are, they are happening here.
What about our neighboring states? You may recall my column on sandhill cranes (Nov. 17, 2021) where I point out the species is declining in Idaho but not in neighboring states. Unfortunately, kestrels are significantly declining in Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming as well, while showing no trend in Washington and Nevada. The only states with significant increases since 1966 are Missouri and Tennessee. Curiously, the trend in Idaho from the Christmas Bird Count since 1966 shows a slight, but non-significant, increase.
American Kestrels readily use next boxes. When we lived in Shoshone in the early ‘80s, I put a kestrel box on a telephone pole across the street from our house on the edge of town. Kestrels showed interest almost immediately, and a pair moved in. We didn’t have a video camera in the box. Nor did we have a trail cam. I’m pretty sure these tools were not available in those old days.
One event I remember was when two European starlings tried to take the box away. I figured the kestrels would make short work of them, but they didn’t. The starlings pestered the kestrels for a couple of days and finally gave up. We had three young kestrels later in the season.
When we got to Boise in 1992, I put a kestrel/flicker box in the ancient cottonwood tree in our back yard. I couldn’t get it that high in the tree. So, despite the fact that kestrels routinely perch in the top of our tree, we’ve never had any indication that kestrels were interested in the box. We eventually got western screech-owls, as you know if you’ve followed this column. Owls are good.
I was recently contacted by Idaho Press readers who said they have an American kestrel roosting in a protected alcove on their house every night. Lucky! Turning on a porch light and snapping pix with a phone does not put her off. She has been named Karen. So, yeah, we want to name the birds we know.
So, why “American” kestrel? There are another 14 species of kestrels around the world. “Kestrel” has English roots that means small, colorful falcon. But even earlier evidence is that the name comes from the Old French word “crécelle” meaning “rattle” — which is supposedly what the bird’s call resembles. The French were probably talking about the Eurasian kestrel (aka common kestrel), which looks and sounds a lot like our bird. But after listening to a few dozen recordings on Xeno-canto, I would not call any of them a “rattle.” Belted kingfishers rattle. Non?
Bob’s relatives are common around Boise. They sit on power lines along the busiest roads, typically watching the borrow pit for a mouse to move. Or in summer, a grasshopper. They can be found in Hulls Gulch and Military Reserve any time of year, and on almost any day. Listen for their loud call (Mais ce n’est pas un crécelle) and watch for them to hover in the blue sky. Beautiful!