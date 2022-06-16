As most of you know, I finally got to take a twice-delayed (COVID) birding trip to northeast India. I left a day after Easter and then spent about three weeks searching for birds with old birding friends and a guide we had come to appreciate on a previous trip to Thailand. I don’t like to spend too much time on birds and birding outside of Idaho because I think you all should have content that speaks to birds and places you can see easily.
But I know from comments I’ve received, some people think it takes special skills to go birding in some exotic place. Not true. You do need money — for the tours and the air fares — and you usually need some tolerance for less than perfect comfort. Motels can be simple, food is always local, and the weather can be hot or cold. Hmmm … sounds like Idaho. Although bugs seem to be a source of anxiety for potential adventurers, in my experience bugs are almost never a problem. My general Rx — drink lots of water (bottled) and keep Ibuprofen and Imodium close at hand. Other than that, dive in!
If you read some of my earlier pieces, you also know I was teed up to get life bird No. 4,000. I knew the first new species I saw in India would be my milestone bird. I hoped it would be cool. Odds are something around my Delhi hotel that first morning would be cool. As the daylight came up, I looked out my hotel window with great anticipation. I was on the 10th floor of a large hotel near the airport. There was a huge atrium in my view — lucky.
I tallied some common mynas and black kites almost immediately. I had seen them both in Thailand, so they were like old friends. After a few more minutes, I turned my attention to the in-room coffee — a predictable little tray of powdered Nescafé, powdered creamer and sugar. Although I’m a bit of a coffee snob (I only use whole beans from Dawson Taylor, especially Ethiopian and Sumatran, and I drink it black), somehow surrendering to this processed brew, with two ingredients I never use, was just right. Perhaps I was just thankful for being off the planes, well rested, and in India!
After finding no other species, I descended to the lobby to meet my friends and our guide. We are used to free breakfasts at motels/hotels these days, although they are frequently meager and almost always disappointing. Giant waffle machine, day-old (at least) muffins wrapped in cellophane, cold cereal in dispensers (never anything good) and white bread. Ugh.
But the breakfast at this hotel was sprawling! I couldn’t identify any food item, aside from watermelon and pineapple, but it was huge. The tables were spotlessly laid out and the wait staff looked crisp and happy. I quickly regained my main goal and chose a table near the large windows and vegetation in the atrium. I was still looking for No. 4,000. Focus.
After sitting down, a waiter approached, and I ventured “cappuccino?” That exhausted my Hindi. He nodded and turned away, much to my relief. I don’t mind struggling through words and using hand signals to achieve my goal. But I wanted to watch out the window for No. 4,000 — no time to waste. I noticed I was the only patron with binoculars. What’s new?
Then, there it was — a yellow-footed green-pigeon. It flew into a small tree in the atrium and — bingo! This was a good species for this milestone in my life of birding. Although it’s neither rare nor especially hard to find, it was colorful and exotic. Now, on to breakfast.
My son and I joke about “conference eggs.” The predictable eggs-from-a-barrel are offered in countless hotel breakfast rooms under a silver metal hood, next to potatoes-from-a-barrel, and other soggy offerings with unnamed and untimed origins, also presented under the little domes. I’ll take the yogurt and a banana, thanks.
In this hotel, none of these uninspired items were to be found. Rather, there were dozens of foods with appearances and names that meant nothing to me. I did see several large bowls of various sorts of chutney. I chose the coriander chutney and took a large helping of the bright green soup. I love coriander and add it to a variety of things I cook. But you can quickly get too much coriander chutney, as it turns out.
My simple experiences in the hotel were a great start to the trip. They illustrate how not normal, not routine, set you into a different orbit. I’ve been posting some of my better bird photos and videos on my Facebook page. I’ll give a talk on the trip for the Golden Eagle Audubon Society in November, if you are interested in more details.
In addition to the birds, I was enthralled by the people. I don’t know much about the complexities of Indian culture, so I weigh in as an observer of things outside my window, of food I ate, and of people I interacted with, at a simple level. Kids walking home from school did not gawk at our American-filled 4WDs. They kept their gazes straight ahead. But when you did catch them looking at us, they were quick to smile if you smiled — lovely warm smiles said we could share our stories, given a little time.
In mountain huts, huddled under protective cliffs and warmed by smoky wood stoves, we were treated like everybody else — customers on a trek to somewhere needing food and milk tea. All are welcome — truck drivers, birders, Indian tourists. Here — have this seat on a stump by the stove. There’s plenty of room.
One habit that put me off on the ride from the Delhi airport to the hotel, but which I came to understand, was horn honking. In our culture, honking is a last resort for the person on their phone after the light turned green … five seconds ago. It’s a hostile signal, and I am reluctant to use it even when the car running the red light is WAY too late to be doing that.
But in India, honking is a simple signal by the driver that he intends to pass or is passing another vehicle. Passing in India is a constant phenomenon, with vehicles of all sizes — from motorcycle taxis to huge trucks — weaving amongst themselves while dodging dogs, goats, pedestrians, and, especially, cows. Animals are apparently utterly safe from being hit, so they make themselves comfortable laying in the middle of the busiest roads.
More on the cows. They are everywhere — mostly a small, light brown type. As I understand it, Hindus are vegetarians and view the cow as a sacred symbol of life. In the Vedas, the oldest of the Hindu scriptures, the cow is associated with Aditi, the mother of all the gods. Cows stroll the roads and walkways of all the lower elevation sites we traversed. They are ignored and avoided. The worst treatment I saw was when a store owner chased a cow out of the store’s entryway where it had shoved its nose into a bucket of grain.
You will find chicken, pork and lamb on restaurant menus but not beef. Our local guides said that killing a cow or eating beef is a punishable offense. In one small town, we saw a sign labeled, “Beef Hotel.” That is an establishment with a legal permit to serve beef. We passed on that option.
Also, I don’t believe I saw a single sheep in three weeks. I’m guessing the “lamb” on the menus was actually goat. Like the common brown cows, the goats in northeast India were pretty small. The new-born kids were about the size of chihuahuas. They were too cute to consider eating.
We ate a lot of dal — the traditional dish of yellow lentils (aka pulses) — as well as other lentil curries. These dishes prove that when the seasonings are rich and complex, it doesn’t matter what else is in there. I’ve enjoyed some fabulous Indian dishes here in Boise and around the U.S. But the best I’ve ever had were in India during our trip.
One day, we had changed our plans and ended up back at a small restaurant that wasn’t prepared for us. They asked us what we wanted, and we agreed on chicken. You didn’t need to say more because the chicken would be curried, there would be rice, dal, probably green beans with potatoes, and chapati bread (roti).
As we sipped room-temperature Cokes, waiting for the food to be prepared, a young boy came running down the hall toward the kitchen with a live chicken. After a moment I thought: “Man, I’m glad we didn’t order pork.”