I’m a pretty serious football fan, and it’s nice to see that at least some games are being played. I hope I’m watching Boise State soon, as long as it can be done safely. We’ve punted our season tickets to 2021-2022, but we may try for some tickets on the fly yet this year.
But let’s talk about the National Football League for now, and let’s talk birds.
Five NFL teams are named after birds — Eagles, Seahawks, Ravens, Cardinals, and Falcons. I’ve already expressed my fondness for falcons and why a falcon belongs on an Idaho license plate. All the other species are good ones except that it’s hard to make northern cardinals look fierce or intimidating. Cardinals belong on embroidered pillowcases and Christmas cards. They’re just not scary, no matter how you make them scowl. Sorry, Arizona.
Most NFL teams —15 — are named after some group of human beings. These include my favorite team, the Packers, my wife’s favorite team, the Vikings, and one of my son’s favorite teams, the Cowboys. From the point of intimidation, not many of these are especially effective.
I’m not inclined to cower in front of the Saints, the Patriots, or the Bills.
I reluctantly agree that the Vikings are an effective image of destruction, and my wife, Pat, gave me some ideas for this column. Both the Buccaneers and Raiders are exciting! All the skulls and crossbones, eye patches and swords, make super Halloween costumes. But they don’t seem to win that many football games.
Mammal mascots similarly have a mixed image of domination. I love the Panthers and Jaguars — dangerous animals with super cool art opportunities. But Lions? That mascot should be Lionesses. It’s well known that female lions do the killing while male lions lay around. The male lion’s best claim to fame is allowing some circus guy to put his head in the lion’s mouth without biting it off. Well, that does explain a lot. Sorry, Detroit.
Bears are definitely dangerous, but they should be the Grizzly Bears. The University of Montana understands this, and they just go with Griz. Yeah, when you own it, that’s all you need. Otherwise I picture a black bear raiding a watermelon patch, climbing on to a bird feeder, or opening the door to a mountain cabin and eating all the peanut butter. Not so much frightening as messy.
Dolphins? Can’t get Pet Detective out of my mind. Plus, that squeaky voice.
I’m certainly biased in favor of the BSU Broncos. And in real life broncos can actually throw you in the arena and kick you in the head. So, that’s a fair mascot with potential for damage. You want to be a bronc rider? Not me.
And while we’re at it, let’s point out that the Boise State Broncos picked their mascot and colors in 1932, while the Denver Broncos were created in 1960. Get in line.
I’m going to pass on a team named for a machine — the Jets. I guess the Trains and the Motorcycles were taken.
And while the Chargers logo is cool — a bolt of electricity — that’s not what the team was named for. It was named for a word — Charge! Whatever, dudes.
I hope the Washington, D.C. football team is reading this. They can choose any mascot they want after finally seeing the light. Now they can choose from among the following excellent options.
Osprey. Here’s a raptor with a nasty hooked beak, long, needle-like talons, and a black mask. They carry their prey through the air, showing off their prowess as predators. Plus, their call is a high-pitched piping, which, if performed by several thousand fans, would drive the opponents nuts! And, no, the Seattle Seahawks mascot is not an osprey. It’s actually an augur buzzard, which is native to Africa and is not associated with the sea or even water for that matter.
Go figure.
Kingfishers. The belted kingfisher has a large bill and a crest. They fly with authority and fearlessly dive into the water after their prey. They also have a great attitude. As they patrol up and down the river, they practically say, “MY river.” Their loud rattling call would make an excellent sound to play over the speakers in the stadium. Opponents would be outraged, writing many letters to … somebody.
Swifts. There are around 100 species of swifts in the world. The cool thing about swifts is that they have wings shaped like sabers and they fly like rockets, zipping along cliff faces and shooting across the sky in the original wing suits. The art options are endless, from T-shirts where they are slicing up foes to ferocious diving meteors breaking the sound barrier — the latter being suitable for kids.
But many actual names for swift species are pretty mundane. These include chimney, white-throated, gray-rumped, and short-tailed. Not scary. But we have one species right here in Idaho that works really well — the black swift — a dark force screaming out of the sky. Keep your helmets on.
Thrashers. I shouldn’t have to explain this one. The definition of thrash is, “to beat repeatedly and violently with a stick or whip.” Sweet. Many thrasher species have long, decurved bills shaped like scythes. You don’t want this bird beating you with its bill. Plus, several species have yellow or orange eyes. What more do you want?
Shrikes. Shrikes are ferocious predators, ounce for ounce, on par with any predator on earth. And the cool bonus is that they impale their prey on barbed-wire fences and the thorns of trees and cactuses. Talk about T-shirt options! Wait, I’m not finished. Shrikes also have black masks. Be very afraid.
Loons. Loons have long sharp beaks and are excellent swimmers and divers, seeking underwater prey. In addition to having cool graphic options, you also have the idea of loony — crazy or unbalanced. I like the idea of lining up on the defensive line in my Loon jersey, knowing that my opponent will not know what I might do. I might not be just a normal guy.
There are several other species that have terrific heads and bills for NFL team logos, but whose names or behaviors just don’t bring the pain. Every time I see a great blue heron, I think about how I would not want to get in a fight with it. That bill is lethal. But “heron” is just not macho. Maybe the “Great Blues?”
The same goes for pileated woodpeckers. Their heads and bodies both have great designs. But neither “pileated” nor “woodpecker” carries the water. One of the old-time common names for this bird was “Lord God bird.” Good luck getting the “Lord Gods” approved. Another colloquial name was “stump breaker.” Now we’re getting there.
Obviously, I think teams should be named so as to intimidate their opponents. But if you want a kinder, gentler football team mascot, non-threatening and peaceful, I give you the Browns.