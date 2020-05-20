Bird song has been celebrated by poets, philosophers and song writers since the beginning of civilization. Actually, it was probably celebrated long before that. I imagine an early cave person emerging, and upon hearing a Chukar, realizing that a delicious evening meal was not too far away. Anyone who knows Chukars knows it’s not that easy. It’s amazing that Chukar hunters aren’t extinct, but that’s another story. And forget being PC, that cave person was certainly a cave MAN. Prehistoric cave paintings in the Owyhees have suggested something like, “YOU can run up the mountain after that stupid bird, I’ve got a mammoth skin to iron.”
Unless a bird is interacting with you, and some will, birds are not singing for us. Sorry, poets. Although males and females sing in some species, we know best the function of male song. In ornithology, as elsewhere, the behavior of males has been thought to be more interesting. There’s another cave painting in the Owyhees about that, but I can’t share it here.
Male birds sing for a few basic reasons. The first is to say to other males, “I am here.” This sounds incredibly simple, but birds are pretty civilized. If you are here, and the other bird is there, it leads to a neighborly understanding. Fights are rare among birds. They seem to say, OK, you be there, and I’ll be here. Cool.
Male birds also sing to attract females. So, they’re not only saying to males, “I am here,” they are saying to females, “You should come and see me. I have a nice bit of habitat, a secure nest site, and we can raise young together.” This offer is a serious one for the female. If she chooses wisely, her eggs have a better chance of hatching and the young of getting their wings and flying off. This is the currency of evolution by natural selection. If she chooses poorly, she may pass no genes on into the future, at least that year.
This competition among male singers has many interesting outcomes. Some species are born with their songs, and some species have evolved the ability to learn their songs. For example, every mallard quacks almost exactly the same way. Once you’ve heard one mallard, you’ve heard them all. About half the species on earth have innate songs and the other half learn.
Among those who learn their songs, young birds learn from their parent(s) and may also learn from others of their species singing nearby.
What’s fascinating is that both simple songs and complex songs work equally well for the species in question. As long as a male says, “I am here,” and “Come and see me,” in his own language, it works. The house sparrow’s dull, “chirp chirp chirp,” around the Treasure Valley is as effective for house sparrows as is the northern mockingbird’s endless variety of calls for mockingbirds in Georgia. Mockingbirds are famous for their ability to imitate, not only other birds, but also mechanical sounds such a sirens. But some local species are good mimics, too.
These include American and lesser goldfinches in the valley, and sage thrashers out in the sagebrush boondocks. I don’t like to give too much credit to the invasive European starling, but they are excellent mimics, too. You can listen to these and many other songs on the web at allaboutbirds.org and xeno-canto.org.
For those who want to identify birds, the wonderful thing about bird song is that every time a bird opens its mouth, it’s telling you what species it is. With every note, phrase, and song, it is saying who it is. If you want to learn to identify birds, it’s fine to study what birds look like. That’s absolutely important. But studying what they sound like will pay off more in the long term. Hear that song from four blocks away in the bushes? That’s a song sparrow. Even if you packed a lunch and went on a trek, you might not see that bird. But by song, in one second, you know what it is.
Plants don’t do that. Most mammals and reptiles don’t do that. Fish certainly don’t do that. If you want to know what they are, you have to go to great lengths, which usually means you have to catch them. That’s not something you can do while walking your dog. Some amphibians and insects oblige by calling out their names. But no group cooperates like birds.
Some species have dialects, much as humans do. My mom was from Texas and all my Texas cousins could be distinguished from all my Wisconsin cousins after about two words. Never mind the “y’alls.”
White-crowned sparrows have been studied for decades, and experts can tell immediately if a singing white-crown is from Juneau, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco or somewhere else.
Many species can match songs. That is, they can sing whatever their neighbor sings. The sagebrush sparrows in the Owyhee Uplands and the song sparrows along the Boise River do this.
Individual males can sing the same song that its neighbor is singing. These birds have a repertoire of songs, and if the neighbor sings “song A,” they can match with “song A.” This is thought to mean, hey, stay in your space. I’m here, and I can do what you do.
Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring” in 1962. Her horrific dystopian vision was of a world without bird song. A silent May. An empty June. Spring without spring. Thanks to Rachel and countless scientists and conservation advocates since then, we’ve changed that course.
Listen to the birds and enjoy them. Our most common bird all across the valley, the house finch, is a wonderful singer and goes all day long this time of year. Even if you don’t go one inch deeper into bird identification by song, just listen, appreciate, and maybe ponder what’s going on in his or her head. The best things in life are free.