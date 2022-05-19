I enjoy looking at the lyrics of songs that have birds in their titles, sort of like someone prowling around an old attic, to see how the writers used the qualities of the species they chose. Too often there has been little thought invested. Artists spend a great deal of time on the music and playing the instruments, but often the lyrics are trite or nonsensical. As a result, I long ago decided to focus on the tune, the beat, and the vibe of any given song and to not worry about the words. As a hard rock and metal fan, I mostly can’t hear the words anyway. Fans of folk music will surely disagree. It’s night, it’s raining, I’m sad and I have a guitar. I’ll write a folk song.
Working my way through a bunch of tunes I found simply by searching the internet for songs with birds in the names, here’s some of what I found for Part III in this series.
“Rockin’ Robin” was a monster hit for Bobby Day in 1957. And it was a totally iconic sound for those times. I remember my friends’ older sisters dancing to the song on their transistor radios. Although I didn’t care for the song, I thought the dancing older sisters were pretty interesting. But I digress.
In addition to the robin, Bobby mentions a swallow, chick-a-dee, owl, crow, buzzard, oriole and “a pretty little raven.” If it wasn’t obvious he was simply employing some words and a theme that had not been used in songs until then, “a pretty little raven” would have given it away. Ravens have been used in imagery of all sorts for centuries. But they have never been described as “pretty” or “little.” Busted.
In no particular order, I thought I’d next check in on “Sparrow” by Emeli Sandé. I’d not heard of this artist, so I was excited by the potential. Unfortunately, the song only provides the opportunity for the singer to rhyme with “narrow” and “arrow.” This may be a great song. You may love it. But it has nothing to do with sparrows.
While we’re talking sparrows, let’s check out, “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” by Tanya Tucker. I like the imagery — I can feel the birds struggling in the wind. But again, the song does not speak to sparrows — any birds would do.
I’ll give the sparrow song writers one more chance for now. Let’s have a look at, “How Shall a Sparrow Fly” by Ryan Bingham. This is another artist I never heard of, and if these are typical lyrics, it’s no wonder. Bring the hook.
“Sparrow” apparently carries some inherent symbolism about being small and at the mercy of the elements. Singers seem to think just dropping the word in a song carries the day. But it would be nice to see the tiniest effort to expand on the sparrow imagery. So far, nobody has tried, as far as I can tell. Write me if you have found some sparrow substance.
I then burned through “Bird on a Wire” by Aaron Neville, “Little Bird” by Annie Lennox, “The Eagle” by Waylon Jennings, “Feed the Birds” by Julie Andrews, “The Bird” by Anderson .Paak (yes, there is a space before the period in his name – a desperate attempt at uniqueness), and “Golden Lark” by Styx. Nothing. And “Hummingbird Heartbeat” by Katy Perry was just plain bad. I like Katy. She’s a terrific entertainer, smart and funny. I hope she’ll try harder next time.
I then came upon “Dodo” by Dave Matthews. When I read the following lines, I thought I was finally on to something.
“When was it killed?
The very last dodo bird
And was she aware
She was the very last one?”
Here is a tantalizing bit of content. But the rest of the lyrics are nonsense. Too bad, DMB.
Next up is “Birdhouse in Your Soul” by They Might Be Giants. This is a niche band, and once more I was tricked into expecting something interesting. But any song that begins,
“I’m not your only friend
But I’m a little glowing friend
But really I’m not actually your friend
But I am”
is doomed. Next.
Maybe I’m a slow learner, but my hope was not yet on life support when I saw, “I Like Birds” by Eels. Surely they would bring some real meaning to my bird quest. Let’s check those lyrics:
“I can’t look at the rocket launch
The trophy wives of the astronauts
And I won’t listen to their words
‘Cause I like
Birds”
Uh … OK. More nonsense, but at least I had to laugh. Perhaps that was the point.
“Skyline Pigeon” by none other than Elton John. Yikes! Can you spell “trite?” I hoped for so much more. “Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac. Nothing whatever to do with birds. “White Sparrows” by Billy Talent. Let’s take the sad, old sparrow imagery, turn it white and then … nada. “The Bird” by George Jones — super lame, with puns. Old timey country singers are sometimes interesting in the way an old museum is interesting. Not this time.
You might think a song about raptors by Rocky Mountain High champion, John Denver, would be interesting. But “The Eagle and the Hawk” is a trivial offering, and I’m being generous.
Another song I had never heard of is “Great Speckled Bird” by Johnny Cash. When I chased the bird down, I learned the song is based on a passage in Jeremiah 12:9: “Mine heritage is unto me as a speckled bird, the birds round about are against her; come ye assemble all the beasts of the field, come to devour.” One simple explanation says this verse portrays the Christian as being mobbed, or attacked, by non-Christians. But other interpretations are much more complex and, honestly, difficult to follow. At least this passage uses the real-world bird example of mobbing behavior. In the end, the song adds nothing, but just repeats an old bible story.
There are many more song with birds, but they are all at least as disappointing as the previous examples. No attempt to say something meaningful with bird imagery. Nobody wants to hear a song whose lyrics are just the content out of a bird field guide. That’s as dull as what’s been done. But it seems like these artists could find something between threadbare imagery and a pedantic trudge through biological facts.
Well, this may just be my problem. I guess if I think there is more to this I should write some lyrics myself. Maybe it isn’t easy. It’s possible the stories aren’t there. An additional problem is even if you produced something pretty cool from the perspective of a birder, would the average person get it? You have to be able to empathize with a song to listen to it and, especially, to buy it. Perhaps a given person off the street can’t get imagery beyond flying eagles, helpless sparrows and peaceful doves. Not a judgment, just perhaps a fact.
And it could be I was right long ago. Maybe music is mostly about music, and not about words. If you have a catchy tune, a compelling rhythm, a great performance, and commensurate production, the words might not matter.
I can safely say there will not be a part IV to birds in song unless I come across a very great treasure that has eluded me so far. A more fruitful pursuit may be to explore birds in poetry. I think I’ll go straight to Shakespeare, Poe, and Wordsworth. I have old books by Tennyson, Longfellow, Burns, Frost, Eiseley and several others on my shelves. Surely, they have substance, and, hopefully, ideas we have not yet had. Without a tune, a band and a producer, the words have to carry all the weight.
Or maybe I’ll just write about woodpeckers.