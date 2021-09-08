Birds serve as symbols for a variety of things, and I’ve written a few previous columns on this topic. Sometimes the symbolism is quite clear, and at other times it is all but impossible to figure out. I’ve been a critic of song lyrics over the past 50 or so years, at least when you step away from the story-telling approach of country western. Most lyrics don’t mean much. I suppose opera also has solid story lines, but I’ll leave that genre to you. In high school I worked in a small bookstore where the owner listened to opera on the radio on slow Saturday afternoons. I am permanently wounded from that experience.
All my life I’ve been one of those guys who knew the tunes and the bands pretty well but really didn’t know the lyrics. When I was in high school in the 60s, the girls sang along but the boys had more important things to do than memorize lyrics. Things like being able to identify the car that was coming down the street by the sound of its engine. Seriously.
There are many hundreds of songs with birds in general, or birds in particular, e.g., bluebirds, in the title. Surely there are thousands more with birds embedded somewhere in the lyrics. I’m sticking with just titles for now. My interest is in seeing how birds are used as symbols and how biologically accurate they are. Accuracy is not that important in the bigger scheme of things, but it can be a buzz kill for some of us. It’s like the horror movie that I was really into, set at night in the Maine woods. Then I heard a Cassin’s vireo sing. That bird is not in Maine and does not sing at night. I was no longer afraid. Switch channels. More on movie fails in a future column. Hey Hollywood, call me.
I’ve been torn on Beck for many years. He gets great credit for being able to play every instrument and is critically acclaimed. “Blackbird Chain” is nice enough but has nothing to do with blackbirds or any other bird. I think Beck could have had a similar effect with an infinitely large number of other three-syllable combinations.
BTS is the favorite band of one of my granddaughters. This seven-member South Korean boy band is not in my wheelhouse (metal, hard rock, and trip hop), but I admit to enjoying listening to a few songs recommended by her. So, how about their song, “Black Swan?” Ugh. The worst of meaningless lyrics. Perhaps it was lost in translation. And, no, putting a black swan in the video doesn’t save it.
Striving to find something with more meaning, I turn to “Fly Robin Fly” by The Silver Connection. Surely this will be more in the story-telling mode. Although I don’t want to get into the merits of the music itself, or we’ll be here all day, I remember this from the disco era – a type of dance that anyone could do. Well, not like John Travolta, but at least most of us could cover the basic steps.
The only other lyrics in “Fly Robin Fly” are “Up, Up to the Sky.” So, I was prepared to give The Silver Connection a pass. Repetition can be hypnotic, especially with a good tune and a disco ball. Then I learned that the original title was, “Run Rabbit Run.” I assume the original second line was, “Down, Down to Your Hole.” The symbolism of a bird is obviously vastly superior to that of a hare (and always will be?), but the song had zero to do with robins. Better than Beck and BTS but no gold star.
“Owls (Are Watching)” by Funeral for a Friend really brimmed with possibilities. I was not aware of this song before gathering material for this piece. The line, “Owls in the night skies watching us pass by” set the perfect mood. But the rest of the lyrics fail to paint the picture that might have been. In fact, it fails to paint any picture. I hope the tune is good. I lost interest in checking.
Needing a solid win for birds, I turned to a song that many of us learned in grade school because it could be sung in rounds and was not so hopelessly dull as “Row Your Boat.” Plus, it immediately conjured visions of a most exotic place on the other side of the world. That song is “Kookaburra.” I learned that this is classified as a nursery rhyme. That’s how low I had to go to find an actual bird in a realistic setting. But this childhood tune is short on complex symbolism, involving gum drops and monkeys in the end.
Wishbone Ash created one of my all-time favorite albums, “Argus,” in 1972. It’s one of relatively few records that I purchased as a vinyl record, then an 8-track, then a cassette, then a CD, and finally downloaded on Apple Music. “Electric Ladyland” and “Dark Side of the Moon” are two others in that category. There aren’t many others.
Their song, “The Raven,” is not on “Argus.” The song makes lame comparisons of the raven to the night and to flying away. Not too much thought went into the symbolism. I think that was simply a quick and easy bird to pick when you are trying to paint a dark, pensive mood. Wishbone Ash could have studied Shakespeare and Poe to bring a substantial raven to bear. Same to you, Avril Lavigne, in “Birdie.” Next.
“Bluebirds Over the Mountain” is a song written by Ritchie Valens and covered by many others, including Robert Plant. Again, the birds are a throw-away — “bluebirds over the mountain, seagulls over the sea.” The birds help with some convenient rhyming with other verses about some babe. What’s new?
After discarding “Free as a Bird by the Beatles,” “Dove and Grenade” by Hollywood Undead, “Bird Song” by M.I.A., “Two Magpies” by The Fireman (Paul McCartney), and many others, I realized that birds are mostly used as trite images in song, but the artists don’t even try to make those images interesting. The lyrics are largely thought-free. I started to wonder if I should simply be happy with a robin rather than a rabbit under the rotating lights.
After my first column on birds in song, a few readers wrote to me expressing surprise that I didn’t talk about “Fly Like an Eagle” by The Steve Miller Band. I loved Steve Miller back in the day, but I thought the song lyrics were trivial. As I said, I don’t really know the lyrics to most songs. So, let’s take a closer look at the actual words penned by Steve. Yeah, I was right.
I sampled dozens of other song writers, including Nelly, Coldplay, John Mayer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince, Sia, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Katy Perry, and more. Ugh. Just awful stuff.
Finally, I found this song from the old days – “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” by Vera Lynn (lyrics by Eric Maschwitz). This tune says nothing about the nightingale but beautifully incorporates the mood of the bird’s singing into the song. The lyrics tell a story that makes sense, unlike almost all of the previous songs. It was written in 1939, and that explains a lot. In those days, I doubt they often started with Run Rabbit Run and then tried to fix it. I am in Berkeley Square, it’s after dark, and it’s magical.
I’m a fan of Elbow, and was familiar with their song, “Starlings.” “Starlings” is a love song that works its way through various constructions, but for some time there’s no sign of actual starlings, birds, flying, or anything similar. Then, at the last moment, the singer compares looking into the eyes of his love to a murmuration. Bang! If you’ve been in love, and if you’ve seen a murmuration, that’s a great finish. Well done, Guy Garvey.
Encouraged by these finds, I tried one more song — “House Wren” by Owl City. I figured with a bird in the band’s name and in the song, there has to be something good in there. In part,
Through the grapevine I heard an empty gourd
Is hangin up somewhere on some old lady’s porch
I’ll pack my bags and off I’ll go
To my new humble abode
I’m gonna sing at the top of my lungs
‘Cause it’s a beautiful day
I’m gonna spread my wings
‘Cause as far as I know
I am halfway home
I’m there. Was that so hard?
— house wren by Indiana Ivy Nature Photography.jpg