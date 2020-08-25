As I write this column in mid-August 2020, I can safely say that, although 2020 has been a disaster in many ways due to COVID-19, it has been one of the nicest summers in a long time otherwise. It has been gently humid and not too hot. But mainly, there have been no serious forest fires and resulting smoke clogging the valley for weeks on end. By the time this column appears, it may be a different story. I hope not. (Editor's note: Terry sent this column in on Aug. 19, before our current orange air quality alert.)
I fought fires for the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service between the summer of 1973 in Craig, Colorado, and the summer of 1991 in Dickinson, North Dakota. In the summer of 1977, I was on a fire somewhere in the Lowman area. All I remember is steep slopes.
If you know the Payette River valley from Banks to Lowman, you know that doesn’t narrow it down at all.
I’ve seen small lightning strikes on patches of junipers that could be put out by three people in less than a day. And I saw Yellowstone in 1988. Humans were powerless. I was evacuated in a Huey from one fire that was blowing up. I felt honored to ride in this machine and could only think about those who died in Viet Nam. The Yellowstone fires of 1998 were legendary. But compared to wars and pandemics, they were nothing.
As an ornithologist and birder the whole time, I was always watching how birds responded to the fires in real time and fascinated by the ecology of forests after they burned. I’ve seen birds foraging in trees that were burning and others gingerly hopping about a still smoldering forest floor. When you can fly away instantly, you can take chances other animals can’t. Food is there, and birds are almost always about food.
People don’t like wildfires. That’s not only logical, it’s smart. Fires kill people and destroy property. But the media typically get it wrong when they say, for example, “100,000 acres were destroyed by fire.” No. The vegetation burned, but the acres weren’t destroyed. Those acres are still there. And they are full of life!
Fires are a natural process in most of the vegetation types on the planet. Only a few wet, cool, and humid spots, like some of the coastal forests of British Colombia, have not burned routinely over recent millennia.
Dozens of bird species benefit from burned forests, either soon after the burn or eventually. These include calliope hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, Williamson’s sapsucker, northern flicker, dusky flycatcher, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, Cassin’s vireo, warbling vireo, and black-headed grosbeak. The combination of some larger, older trees, along with more open structure and younger vegetation that result from burns provides the nesting and foraging sites these species prefer.
Both hummingbird species need nectar from flowers, which are far more abundant and diverse in open, early successional vegetation, than in mature forests. Males also need open areas with room for their aerial displays. Tall shrubs provide ideal perches from which to launch — features not available within dense trees. Dusky flycatchers prefer to forage in open forests with a good shrub layer, exactly what emerges when a burned site has several years of recovery.
Patches of shrubs attract species that don’t need trees but will tolerate a few around their breeding territories. The orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, lazuli bunting, dark-eyed junco, and spotted towhee quickly occupy sites in the early stages of succession following burns.
To me, the most interesting species are those that just seek the dead trees. Nearly 90 bird species have been detected in burns that are 1 or 2 years old in the Northern Rockies. A large number of species and individuals actively forage for insects in dead trees. The species most common in post-fire forests include the black-backed woodpecker, American three-toed woodpecker, Lewis’s woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, olive-sided flycatcher, western wood-pewee, American kestrel, cordilleran flycatcher, western bluebird, mountain bluebird and American robin.
By far the highest nesting densities of Lewis’s woodpeckers ever recorded were found in a burned forest east of Boise. Anyone remember the “Foothills Fire” of 1992? We were at Alive After Five and the gigantic smoke plume looming over us is still etched in my memory. In the following years, Lewis’s loved that place.
But it’s the black-backed woodpecker that is most intriguing, being almost entirely dependent on newly burned forests. After 5-6 years, black-backs abandon the site and move on to search for new burns.
Another group of birds visit new burns for the seeds made available by simple exposure or, in the case of some conifer cones, opened by the fire’s heat. Seed eaters like Clark’s nutcracker, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, and pine siskin may be abundant in the first year after a fire but then quickly decline as the seed storehouse is depleted. As with other species attracted to burned forests, these birds are wide-ranging, always on the lookout for the next burned area.
Fires create an abundance of nest cavities, both directly through the fire itself, and indirectly, as insects and decay soften the wood for primary excavators over time. Cavity nesting species such as American kestrels, woodpeckers, bluebirds, nuthatches, and chickadees benefit from the aftermath of forest fires for decades to come. Those standing dead trees are very good.
When we remove dead trees for firewood or timber salvage, we are destroying bird habitat. By the time a burned forest has rested under a blanket of winter snow, and the spring melt has soaked the soil well with moisture, seeds of grasses, flowers, and trees germinate and bring a green cast to the ground. Nutrients from the ash are taken up by growing vegetation and the site is again on its multi-hundred-year track to old growth, to eventually attract those species that love big, old forests. In the meantime, the vegetation can be lush and vigorous.
A decade after I fought the Yellowstone fires of 1988, we traveled through there on a family vacation. As we walked up one trail along a creek where I had had labored so hard to no avail, my son asked me, “Dad, how did the grass get SO green?”
I told him the short story: Fires aren’t all bad.