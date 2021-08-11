When I saw the raven by Alyson D. Singer on the cover of the April 7, 2021 Boise Weekly, I thought, that is so cool — I need to write about it. I then thought, well, write about what exactly? I pondered over my cappuccino and scone, gazing out the window of Flying M. Surely that would bring insight. It didn’t.
Am I going to turn out 1,300 words on this piece of art? I have opinions on art in any medium, and I can express them. But I’m not trained in art per se and would just come off as a hack out of his element. I still might.
I then turned to the artist’s statement to see if she had shared ideas I could build on. I learned that the piece is entitled, “Focus p. Corvallus.” She was toying with scientific names in a few ways, including the fact that the common raven is Corvus corax. Corvallis, Oregon, immediately comes to the mind of Westerners. So, the name, like a lot of art itself, has you wondering.
Alyson went on to describe her love of wildlife, natural beauty, avian conservation, and science. So, I thought that maybe the angle for my column would be to talk about ravens. There are countless pieces of fiction and nonfiction that include ravens. The book, “Mind of the Raven” (1999) by Bernd Heinrich is a nice deep dive into the daily behavior and cleverness of the common raven from the view of a classic naturalist.
There are nine species of ravens around the world, so there is plenty of content to fuel a column about ravens. But then I realized that what Singer’s art said to me was not about the common raven or any other sort of raven. It wasn’t about biology. It was about the art. There was something about the colors and the flow of the feathers that had me looking at it for some time. That’s not biology. Well, it’s all biology sooner or later, but my response was not proximately about biology.
Then, I thought that I’d make this about, not ravens, but bird art. For all my Idaho Press columns to date, I’ve written out some ideas and then asked the many generous Idaho bird photographers who contribute to my columns if they have a picture of species x. These amazing photos are a huge addition to my plain words. Maybe I could similarly gather some other bird art.
Then, like a blast of cold water in the face, it dawned on me that bird photographs are bird art. I looked it up. All we’re talking about is the medium. Just as there are great and not-so-great bird paintings, we can say the same for photographs, pen and inks, watercolors, sculptures, and so on through all the other media.
I love great bird photographs, and I have the joy of sharing them every week, thanks to Ceredig Roberts, Mary Miller Rumple, Ken Miracle, Krispen Hartung, Tom Carroll, Jeff Thompson, and many others. Once in a while, I even get a photo myself that is pretty darn satisfying.
In an attempt to better clarify my thoughts about bird art, I decided to look at my own living space. We have the “green room,” a guest bedroom that also serves as a library and place for me to display some of the bird art I enjoy. My wife has control of the “yellow room,” a second guest bedroom that is also used by friends and family. On one wall of that room is a mosaic, in shades of orange paint, of one or our past cats, Sophia. It is very cool.
Back in the green room I counted four bird tapestries, two of which are Panamanian molas and two of which are small pieces from Oaxaca. While we’re in Mexico, let me say that when you consider birds, food, ruins, and art, Oaxaca is one of the great destinations on the planet. Highly recommended. But you can have my fried grasshoppers.
Among the art, there are 16 birds (yes, it’s not all birds!). These include nine oils, five watercolors, a pen-and-ink with watercolor, and a print of a toucan burned into a jungle leaf. There are numerous wood and stone bird carvings. I also have a collection of coffee cups, all with birds on them. You might have guessed.
How many bird photos? One. It’s a wonderful photo of a Cuban trogon, taken by an old friend, Dave Krueper, and given by friends and colleagues upon my retirement in 2014. I love it.
Cruising through the main floor of the house where my idea of art (birds) must compete with that of my wife’s (family, flowers, Mexican buildings, Boise buildings, Idaho landscapes, corn cribs), I counted another five bird paintings and a three-part metal bird sculpture.
Around my computer desk are several dozen more bird carvings and other bird crafts, plus my two favorite bird coffee cups that are not in circulation because I don’t want them chipped. Hand washing only for the good stuff! Additional bird photos? Four photos by our son, Brian, of the three baby western screech-owls that were raised in our yard in 2018.
So, I come back to the question as to why I have fewer bird photographs than birds in other media. One thing about bird paintings and drawings is that I cannot do them myself. I have a prayer of getting a great photograph of some bird. But I have no chance of creating a great bird painting, photo silk screen, drawing, or carving. I could probably do something very abstract, and just call it a bird. But that’s my only hope.
So, I find myself cruising the art at bird festivals, silent auctions at wildlife conferences, Art in the Park, and in markets around in the world. I have found amazing pieces that I could not have imagined. The toucan burned into a leaf from Ecuador is one great example. A squirrel cuckoo carved in balsa wood from the Amazon is another. Finding bird art is like finding the birds themselves — it’s a treasure hunt. You don’t need to know exactly what the treasure is, only that it’s out there.
But it’s not always that easy — just looking around — especially in this country. The problem is how public demand drives what artists create. Americans like bald eagles, swans, herons, loons, egrets, cardinals, bluebirds, hummingbirds, and goldfinches. These are all lovely art subjects. But where’s my painting of a Lewis’s woodpecker on a cottonwood snag? How about a black-throated gray warbler in junipers? Can I get a warbling vireo? Good luck.
And after birding various parts of the world, my interest in bird art for other species rapidly expanded. Yes, you can find art of parrots, toucans, flamingos, and other spectacular species, but finding the “lesser” ones is as challenging as it is here. I love the ruddy tody-flycatcher of Venezuela. I promise you cannot find a painting of that bird.
Enter Tony Bennett, the bird artist, not the singer. Tony paints neotropical birds, and I have his golden-eared toucanet and tufted tit-tyrant on our green room walls. I asked Tony why I can’t find art of other toucanets, cotingas, antshrikes, tapaculos, tropical tanagers, or countless other awesome species. He said that there is no demand, or at least not enough for an artist to make a living on those sorts of birds.
My favorite bird is the yellow-breasted chat (June 17, 2020). I had been unable to find a cool chat painting for years. Then, I crossed paths with an artist who did some work with pen and watercolor that I really liked. I asked him if he did anything on commission, and he said, “yes.” I then asked, could I please have a chat? Again, he said, “yes.” My chat is on the wall next to my computer desk. Although you can immediately tell that it’s a yellow-breasted chat, it is far beyond a photograph. Thanks so much, Steve Barber.
Back to Alyson’s raven. The array of blue shades and flowing feathers helps elevate Corvus corax behind its biological self. It’s the raven of poetry and legends, and perhaps how the raven sees itself. There’s more than just light bouncing off feathers. It’s more than physics. It’s imagination and possibilities. It’s the bird behind the bird, above the bird, and beyond the bird.
Trying to describe art with words seems a hopeless enterprise, despite millions of books and articles on that topic. So, I quit. Look at Alyson’s “Focus p. Corvallus.” What do you think?