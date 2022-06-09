I really wish I wasn’t writing this. But we lost our owls. After our little female western screech-owl laid four eggs, they all hatched, and the male brought more food than ever to the nest box, it all ended. One afternoon, she didn’t come home. At the time, we didn’t know why. Collision with a car? Predated by a great horned owl? Trapped temporarily in a garage (please!)?
The owlets weren’t mature enough to keep themselves warm. And although one of them picked at prey on the floor of the nest box, they weren’t old enough to process food themselves. It snowed 18” at Bogus Basin and then froze in Boise the night before. They really didn’t stand a chance without the food and warmth of their mother.
Making it even worse for my wife, Pat, I was in India, and she had to watch this evolve on our dedicated “owl TV” by herself. She watched for the female to return, hour by hour, wondering when to worry – when to panic. The owlets became more and more agitated and noisy as the day went on without their mother.
Finally, that evening, she called Bird Rescue and they suggested they could renest the owlets in the morning if the mother didn’t return. In desperation, she called me in India, where it was about 5:30 AM and asked what I thought. I thought the owls could probably survive the night because they were huddled together and had thick downy coats. She slept, fitfully, hoping Peach (the mother) would return during the night, or, if not, they could be saved.
I asked myself, had I been home, would I have moved the owlets from the box to the warmth of our family room? Yes. Would I need a permit? Yes. Would we then feed the owlets for some time? Yes. The frozen mice in our freezer would have come in handy. Microwave at power 10 (out of 100) for 1 minute? There are presets for popcorn, frozen entrée, small potato, and large potato. No presets for mice.
But then what? It would be fun to have four western screech-owls living in our house, in theory anyway. Constantly providing small birds and mammals for food and cleaning up after them would probably get old fast. And when we go on vacation or camping, is there an Owl Day-Care and Spa around here? What would Sienna (our dog) think?
Another option — a much better one — was to “renest” the owlets as had been suggested. Local bird rehabilitators do this somewhat routinely. They take the owlets and place them in another nest box where the young are about the same age. We had the opportunity to play host to a renested screech-owl two years ago, but our owlets were too young for the owl needing fostering. We would have loved to have had him or her.
But I wasn’t home, and it turns out it wouldn’t have mattered. Our four owlets died of avian flu. Pat had them tested at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Health/Forensics Laboratory. We also delivered four prey items to the lab — two mallard ducklings, a violet-green swallow, and a cliff swallow. The lab declined to test the prey because it was known those species have avian flu in their populations.
Waterfowl, like mallards, have been well-documented and frequent hosts of avian flu for many years now. It might have been those ducklings that brought the disease to the box. Lab technicians explained birds dying of flu can lay on the ground and twitch for a while (sorry for the graphic description, but that’s biology). That might explain how a screech-owl might “catch” a swallow. But we also know our male brought many birds to the nest, including American robins and house finches. We believe those were taken at night while they were roosting. Owls can see well at night.
It’s likely the female also died of flu, and that’s why she didn’t come home. Nothing short of death would have kept her away. It was oddly comforting to know she did everything she could. It wasn’t her fault. Although we don’t know what happened to the uber provider dad, odds are, flu got him too. But maybe not. Maybe he had the genetic makeup to allow him to survive. I hope so. He was a good one, and we’d love to have him back in early 2023 doing his best to attract a female to our nest box again.
I try to assuage my sadness by realizing the mortality rate among birds is pretty high. Between 46% and 73% of young birds of all species don’t make it to adulthood. Eggs in nests are especially vulnerable. Screech-owls have an advantage because they nest in cavities. Cavity nesters tend to do better than species who use open-cup nests.
But survival is tough. Young birds out of the nest are especially vulnerable to predators. They don’t know much and don’t have the evasive skills of individuals who have made it through that gauntlet.
Humans, at least in our culture, are super insulated from the harsh reality of survival. We get a band-aid and unending crying emojis at the slightest offense. Does knowing all sorts of birds die at relatively high rates make us feel better? Not one bit. These were not owls; they were our owls. We knew them well. Our grandchildren had named them. In addition to Peach (the mom) and Blue (the dad), we had Powell, Shadow, Sonic and Jax. Although the lives of the owlets were measured in days, we grew up with them over those days. Maybe we shouldn’t name birds.
I have lost two dogs in my adult life, and both times it took me weeks to get over it. This feels similar. But our dogs led full lives, reaching and even exceeding their potentials. Our owlets did not reach their potential. They barely got started. Of course, we don’t know about the potential of the adults. But for sure they were robbed of one year that started very well.
It’s hard and it sucks. One remedy is to not risk it again. Take the box down. Call it good. Settle for bird feeders. There are no guarantees the next owls won’t suffer the same fate or a different one that does not have a happy ending.
Before any eggs had been laid, we had a surprising visit to our nest tree from a raccoon. A big raccoon. Our trail cam captured video of the coon exploring the tree in the middle of the night. It looked up at the nest box and sniffed at it. But despite the fact the female had been in there for some days, it actually showed little interest. While I was in India, I had nightmares about the coon reaching into the box for the owlets. Thankfully, the coon nightmare never came true.
A little voice suggests, protect yourself from bad experiences and bad feelings. You don’t have to be sad. Take the box down.
But I won’t vote for that, and neither will Pat. We’ll wait the long months until next year, a season farther off than Bronco football, Christmas, and skiing. We’d rather wait for screech-owls to start hanging around our yard, make that first visit to the box, take up residence, lay the miraculous first egg, listen to the young birds piping from within, and eventually watch owlets appear as another bunch of white fuzz balls. We’ll watch them all day every day for days. Even when the female just chills for 14 hours, waiting for dusk before she begins moving. It’s all about what’s coming — little owls.
We want to see them zipping over the trail cam, slurping earthworms, and noisily exchanging food. We want to puzzle over prey delivered to the box. And with a little luck — and it does take some luck — we want to search for fledged young hiding in our maple trees.
But for now, we’ve burned the contents of our nest box and treated the inside to avoid spreading the deadly avian flu. The box was full of feathers, demonstrating this male was bringing a lot more than earthworms. We only hope the impact of the flu won’t be too great across our region on these wonderful little owls.
There are countless greater tragedies in this world than the death of an owl. Sadly, it’s truer than ever in the spring of 2022. We tell ourselves to keep perspective. But losing a family of owls is hard. It sucks. Birds don’t cry, but sometimes people do, over the silliest things.