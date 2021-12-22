Feeder birds get a lot of attention in winter because it’s so easy to watch them, and you never know when you might get something surprising dropping by your yard. But there are many species of special interest that aren’t going to come in for sunflower seeds or those who come for sunflower seeds. I’ve written about all of these groups in several earlier columns.
What’s fun about birds beyond feeders in winter is that there is a group of species we hope to see because they do show up from time to time, depending on the year. And there’s another group of rarer species that we don’t expect but which surprise us on occasion. I want to start with the latter group first because two of those species are already here this winter.
The first is the white-winged crossbill. This lovely cousin of the more common red crossbill has been hanging around the Canyon Hill Cemetery north of Caldwell recently. Looking at eBird, I see many people reporting from 2 to 14 birds. Although the species is widespread across the boreal forest of the New and Old Worlds, they are rare around here.
These crossbills also point out the value of cemeteries for birds. This may sound odd at first. But cemeteries all over the continent tend to have big, old, spruce, fir, and pine trees that are attractive to species that like coniferous seeds. These trees also supply dense cover for roosting owls. Cemeteries also tend to be peaceful places. Species that are put off by the unending racket of human environments find cemeteries be relatively quiet and free from commotion. Many cemeteries are quite old and provide an oasis of mature vegetation in a sea of lawns, houses, strip malls.
The second unusual species that birders have been spotting is the common redpoll. This bird has been seen in at least six different locations around Boise over the last few weeks. Unlike crossbills, they aren’t attracted to cemetery vegetation but are more apt to be found where you find pine siskins and goldfinches — patches of wild sunflowers and trees with catkins and residual seeds. Because they are small and generally similar to these other species, you want to check out flocks of small birds carefully.
Common redpolls have long been seen as a different species from the hoary redpoll, both of which occur at high latitudes in North America and Asia, and from the lesser redpoll of Europe. But research is now suggesting that these are a single species. The variation in bill size, streaking, and other attributes are now thought to be just part of one really big family. BirdLife International already sees these birds as simply, the redpoll.
Switching to species we see more often in winter, but which are still not just sitting around the neighborhood, we get to a somewhat longer list. Probably no bird brings more pure joy than the snowy owl. Although no snowys have been reported anywhere near here yet this winter, they are making a big push to the south in the Midwest and East. They are already making the newspapers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Snowy owls show up south of Canada every four or five years when populations of their main prey — voles — have population crashes. That’s bad news for owls but good news for birders. I’m hopeful that some birds will make it our way this winter. The last one seen around here was a bird near Wilder in 2018. Before that, a snowy owl was seen by several people near Lake Lowell in both 2011 and 2012.
Snowy owls like big, open spaces that are similar to the arctic tundra where they spend most of the year. They are well known for showing up at airports, due to the expanses of unvegetated spaces there. We have a lot of suitable landscapes like this in southwestern Idaho. So, anytime you are driving around the edges of towns or crossing the Snake River Plain, keep an eye open for a large white glob sitting on the ground or maybe a fencepost. I once found a large, white cat that way!
Another big owl that doesn’t have to travel quite so far to get here is the great gray owl. This bird is simply magnificent! It also tends to be quite tame, seemingly oblivious to people gawking and taking pictures. No great grays have been reported yet this winter, but they have been here in recent years. A few years ago, I saw one fly across Bogus Basin Road at night when I was returning from skiing. Others have been near town.
When you search for great gray owl locations in eBird, you won’t find any details. This is one of many species that are protected from too many people approaching too closely and causing problems. As always with these and snowy owls, if you do find one, get a photo from a reasonable distance and move on. They won’t kill you like the bison in Yellowstone when you shove a cell phone in their face, but please do have respect for these wonderful, rare visitors.
The gray-crowned rosy-finch and black rosy-finch are related species that come from the far north and the high mountains to lower elevations. Both species roam the countryside in large flocks in winter, looking for areas without snow where they can forage on the ground. I have most often seen them on south-facing hillsides where the sun has melted off the snow. They like to spend the night in rock crevices and old mine shafts that are both similar to their cliff nesting sites on the arctic and alpine tundra.
No gray-crowns have been reported to eBird from the Boise area so far this winter, but they are typically found every year. The most reliable place to see them that I know of are the basalt cliffs north of the Lucky Peak State Park Discovery Unit. Late in the day birds move to the cliffs where they will spend the night back in the protection of countless crevices. Black rosy-finches show similar movement patterns but are less common.
In 1974, I planned to study black rosy-finches for my MS degree from Idaho State University. After spending the summer of 1975, with my wife, backpacking the Tetons, Lost River Range, Lemhi Range, and Beaverheads, I realized it would take me a decade to gather enough data on this species. They were difficult to get to, and nested in dangerous vertical cliffs at high elevations. It was an unforgettable summer, but I had to give them up for something a bit more practical to study. That turned out to be the sagebrush sparrow.
Another small bird that comes south in flocks in winter is the snow bunting. As with the rosy-finches, no birds have been reported to eBird yet this winter, but they are on their way. They are typically a bit more common than either rosy-finch, with flocks spotted occasionally around the valley. The most reliable place to see them is the Fairfield area. Watch for small groups and large flocks as soon as you climb out of the foothills north of Mountain Home and top out on the Camas Prairie. They are spectacular in flocks, with their black and white plumage sparkling against a blue sky. You won’t have any problem identifying this species!
One other “mega” species that we hope to see in winter, but almost never do, is the gyrfalcon. This is another species, like the great gray owl, which is protected by eBird in that exact locations of sightings are not revealed. Like snowy owls, these birds are most apt to be out in the open fields, sitting on a fencepost. So, they are easily overlooked unless you are searching the landscape carefully. If you are just cruising the Idaho countryside in winter, pull off the road from time to time and scan around. You might find one of these beautiful winter visitors without even turning the heat off.
Finally, it’s not just big or colorful species that provide treasures during winter birding. Lapland longspurs are a sparrow-like species that show up in some years, typically out in the Snake River Plain in agricultural fields. These classic “little brown birds” can be difficult to find and identify, unless they happen to be along the edge of a rural road. Longspurs show up in small groups and even as individuals. They also hang out with flocks of horned larks so, once again, here’s a reminder to look through the birds in a flock. Lapland longspurs have a distinctive face pattern even in their non-breeding plumage. Check out other field marks at All About Birds.
I’m making more of my mom’s fruitcake as I write this. I have fond memories of many winter birding outings with that fruitcake and a thermos of strong, black coffee in the car as we scan the countryside for snowy owls and longspurs. The more I think about it, the more I realize it’s time to go!