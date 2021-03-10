After my daughter proofed my first column on birds in song (any remaining mistakes are mine!), she suggested I examine the use of birds as symbols in religion and royalty. Much as I found for song, there is a lot of content on this topic, from mythology and human history to New Age foo foo. I’ll leave what I found on the last to another writer.
Because they can fly, birds symbolize freedom more than anything else. They also often serve as messengers between heaven and earth. Depending on the species and the situation, that message may be good news or bad news.
Ornithomancy (from the Greek ornis “bird” and manteia “divination”) is a job I might have held in the very old days. This is the practice of reading omens from the actions of birds. Many different pre-industrial cultures had people playing that role.
For the Greeks, the seer would face north. Birds to the east were seen as favorable and birds to the west unfavorable. For the Romans, it was exactly the opposite. Although a careful augur could make some accurate predictions about a few subjects based on known bird behavior, I suspect a lot of those sorts of people ended up in a pickle when things didn’t work out for a rich or powerful person. Saddle maker was undoubtedly safer.
Eagles are everywhere. They are the ultimate symbol of power and show up on the current national flags of Albania, Mexico, Serbia, Moldova, Egypt, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, and Zimbabwe. One could research the presence of eagles on flags of countries that no longer exist. Back burner project No. 187.
Some of the eagles on current national flags are highly stylized, e.g., Albania, and might be any species. But a few of them are pretty clearly golden eagles (Mexico) or a close Eurasian relative. The Kazakhstan eagle is apparently a steppe eagle, in the same genus as our golden (Aquila).
The Zimbabwe eagle is a bit harder to figure out. The bird is a depiction of ancient bird carvings found in the 11th century city, Great Zimbabwe. If we didn’t know that, you might think it was a pigeon — it’s not very eagle like. Archeologists figure that it is a bateleur or African fish-eagle. These eagles are quite different in real life. If those old carvings weren’t so stylized, we could figure it. It would be fun to go to Zimbabwe and ask around. Too bad (Two-wheeled Wanderer) Ted Kunz is already past that country. Project No. 188.
Both Serbia and Kazakhstan figured that a one-headed eagle wasn’t fierce enough and so added a second head. Because the Moldova eagle is holding a cross in its beak, an olive branch in one talon, and a mace in the other, it seems to say, I represent the church, I can deliver peace or war — behave.
If you watched “Game of Thrones” (who didn’t??), you saw a prominent and classic role for a raven. Yes, this was a three-eyed raven, as the writer — George R. R. Martin — was not satisfied to use any of the nine actual species of ravens in the world, all with only two eyes. I might have chosen the thick-billed raven, mostly found in Ethiopia, for my seer.
The raven has meant wisdom, intelligence and light, despite the fact that all species are mostly black. It’s also typically played the role of a messenger or guide. Poe’s poem, “The Raven,” crafted a bleak and depressing picture, having little to do with the more positive images held by the Romans, Greeks, and many other cultures.
Owls carry a variety of symbolism with them. The simple fact that most species live in the dark, implies magical powers and mystery. They’re also an obvious symbol of knowledge and wisdom. Layered on both of those qualities is that, in most cultures, they are bad omens, forecasting various flavors of doom. Talk about complex expectations! Perhaps that is why they perch so inscrutably.
Owls don’t appear on any national flags, as far as I can determine. The burrowing owl, which Idaho photographers love, was recognized as the national bird of Aruba in 2012. What I know about Aruba I learned from the Beach Boys in “Kokomo.” Sadly, the burrowing owl was replaced in that role quickly thereafter (2017) by the brown-throated parakeet. The burrowing owl is a diurnal species (active during the day), so perhaps it doesn’t carry enough gravitas to get a permanent role. Of course, everyone reveres and fears the brown-throated parakeet.
Curiously, the only other country with an owl as its national bird — Greece — has picked essentially the same bird. Although it’s a different species, Greece’s little owl is a burrowing owl in the Old World — same genus, same behavior. It looks like the national committees in charge of examining the worthiness of owls as national symbols don’t go out at night.
We have had a cuckoo clock for decades. Although there are over 140 species of cuckoos in the world, the cuckoo of greatest symbolism and the one in the clocks is the common cuckoo of Eurasia. It’s amazing how well the clock makers have figured out how to mimic the call of this species. You can listen at xeno-canto.org.
The cuckoo’s call does not represent what you might think. The message is, stop what you’re doing and pay attention to what’s going on around you. It’s a chance to change direction and avoid something bad on your current path. A call coming from the right is positive and one from the left is not good. If you’re in a small group, each member facing a different direction, some will be lucky and some not.
In Ireland, the omen is a little different. If you first hear the call when walking, then you’re OK. But if you first hear it while in bed, then you or someone dear to you will become ill. This sounds like a way to keep workers in the field!
So, where do we get the association between cuckoos and mental problems? One story is that because the common cuckoo calls endlessly throughout the day, it is like a person who says the same thing over and over.
In “King Henry IV, Part I,” Shakespeare uses the cuckoo to represent a voice of little importance:
”So when he had occasion to be seen
He was but as the cuckoo in June,
Heard, not regarded …”
But we can go back waaaay farther than that. Aristophanes wrote a play called “The Birds,” that was first performed in 414 BC. It was a comedy where an Athenian convinces the birds to create a great city in the sky, and to thereby recapture their status as the original gods. It apparently only earned second place in that night’s play competition.
The place created in that work is Cloud Cuckoo Land, portrayed as a state of perfection where the inhabitants believe that impossible things might happen. The characters demonstrate a denial of the real world or a mental state of unreality. This, it seems, might be the starting point for the common connotation with “cuckoo.”
What’s cool about this is that cuckoo is not a slander of those with mental illness, but rather a putdown of those who don’t live in the real world. Timely, no? It’s amazing what you can learn when you go back 24 centuries.