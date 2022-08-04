Birders mostly use songs, calls, and field marks to identify birds. Field marks are things like colors, eye rings, wing bars, crown stripes, bill length, and leg color. These are physical marks you literally can see “in the field.” And check out “primary projection,” useful for Empidonax flycatchers and a few other species.
But several other kinds of useful information don’t involve the bird itself. The phone app, Merlin, makes use of three of these.
First, location. Where on the planet are you? Your location helps divide birds into categories like abundant, common, uncommon, rare, accidental, and the ultimate category — no way. You won’t find “no way” on bird checklists, but you will encounter it when you submit unbelievable — literally not believable — sightings to eBird. They tactfully don’t call it that but let me just say you better have a good photo of your “no way” bird if you want to continue. For example, in Idaho, I don’t expect to see a red-cockaded woodpecker. They’re only in the Southeast.
The second bit of information is date. For example, in January I don’t expect to see Swainson’s hawks (they’re in Argentina). So, any buteo will be a red-tailed hawk, rough-legged hawk, or some other species.
The third is time of day. At 5:30 am I don’t expect to see a flock of soaring turkey vultures. A group of dark birds in the distance will be something else, probably common ravens.
One other kind of useful information does not appear in the Merlin app, unless it’s behind the scenes, and it doesn’t appear in many other bird guides. That is elevation. Now, elevation isn’t a factor if you are in the Great Plains. And it isn’t a factor over large parts of the Midwest, East, and South. But elevation becomes important as you venture into mountain country. It also becomes important as you approach the equator. And it becomes super useful as you enter mountains near the equator.
As with all clues to identification that don’t involve the bird itself, elevation only changes the odds. Like geographic location, season, and time of day, knowing these things just informs the chances you are seeing a given species.
Elevation works the same way. Along a subalpine stream, I do not expect to see my favorite bird — the yellow-breasted chat. They just don’t breed that high. Lincoln’s sparrow — yes. Conversely, I would be stunned to find a singing Lincoln’s sparrow in Hulls Gulch in June — way too low. That’s chat country.
In southwestern Idaho, there are many species we can assign to various elevations during the breeding season, and others that cannot be assigned. The latter have broad elevational ranges, and where you are on the mountain doesn’t help.
There are several species pairs that illustrate the value of knowing elevation. Let’s start with black-capped chickadees (low) and mountain chickadees (high). We can add downy woodpecker (low) and hairy woodpecker (high). The most common bird during any season in Ada and Canyon counties is the house finch (low). But its cousin, Cassin’s finch, is high.
Other species can’t be paired with relatives but clearly occur only low or high. If you want to see Clark’s nutcracker, red-naped sapsucker, olive-sided flycatcher, fox sparrow, calliope hummingbird, or black rosy-finches, you better head up the mountain.
If you are interested in sagebrush sparrows, black-throated sparrows, lark sparrows, sage thrashers, white-faced ibis, willets, or sandhill cranes, stick with the low country. Looking at waterfowl, you can find common mergansers pretty high along the Payette and similar rivers. But don’t expect to find gadwalls palling around with dippers on the upper Payette.
How about swallows? Violet-green swallows pour through Boise during spring migration, along with all the other species. But up at Bogus Basin in June, it’s about the only swallow you will see. Down in the valley, all of the others remain to nest — bank, barn, cliff, and northern rough-winged. Tree swallows are not as clear cut in their preferences. They are usually higher in the mountains where they use cavities in aspen trees for nest sites. But they readily take up bluebird nest boxes, so you can find them lower down as well.
How about flycatchers? In the mountains you can find Hammond’s, dusky, and olive-sided flycatchers. Olive-sideds aren’t too common in southwestern Idaho during the breeding season because they prefer the wetter forests north of here.
Lower down we get gray flycatchers, willow flycatchers, western kingbirds, and a few eastern kingbirds. The Empidonax group are interesting in how they divvy up the world. Gray flycatchers like tall sage and bitterbrush and will work up into the lower edge of the juniper zone. Willow flycatchers are also lowland species, but they prefer riparian vegetation – especially ponds and slow-moving streams surrounded by willow and alder thickets.
Dusky flycatchers pick up from gray flycatchers and go pretty far up into the forests where most of us go camping. Higher yet, in forests that are typically wetter, we finally get into Hammond’s. And there you might also run into some olive-sideds.
The crow vs raven picture is also interesting. American crows are mostly found in the valleys of southwestern Idaho. I rarely see them even part way up in the mountains. Common ravens have historically been the main corvid in the high country, but they can be found routinely in the Boise area. They aren’t nearly as common as crows, and I’m still a bit surprised when I hear their distinctive croak while biking the Greenbelt.
Some species occupy very broad elevational bands, so much so that elevation by itself is not very helpful. The lazuli bunting comes to mind. You can find them nesting in town and at Bogus Basin. When you drive the roads from low to high in June and July, leave your window down and listen. You’ll find buntings from bottom to top, their distinctive ringing notes cutting through the road and wind noise.
Another widespread species is the chipping sparrow. They are as comfortable in our city parks as they are in the ponderosa forests above. As long as there are some coniferous trees and it’s pretty dry, they seem happy.
As you approach the equator, elevation becomes an ever more definitive bit of information. Many bird species on tropical mountains are confined to clear elevational bands. This is where a local guide can be super helpful. You may think you’ve identified some bird, and the guide says simply, “they don’t occur this high.” I’ve heard this countless times, and the judgment is delivered with certainty, as in “they have never, ever been seen at this elevation.”
There are a number of species pairs in the tropics where two species look very similar, but one replaces the other as you go up (or down) the mountain. Knowing your elevation almost guarantees which of the species pair you are seeing.
It’s fascinating to me that species largely remain confined to a particular geographic range, elevational band, or even habitat. Why don’t species continually pioneer adjacent spaces, elevations, or habitats right next to the ones they have preferred over time? Of course, they do over very long periods – millennia – but many don’t seem to move much in the span of, say, a human lifetime.
That’s changing for some species as the climate changes. There have been many empirical reports and modeling projections showing where species have already moved or are likely to move based on other species attributes. One basic observation/projection is that species will move up slope and toward the North Pole (South Pole if you are in the Southern Hemisphere) as they try to stay in the thermal zone they prefer.
Moving up and/or north is probably a good idea. But if you already live on the top of the mountain — black rosy-finches for example — there is no “up” remaining. These species can still move north, and I predict Idaho will have no breeding rosy-finches in the future.
The sad irony is that the arctic is warming faster than lower latitudes. So, species fleeing the heat of Idaho cannot necessarily expect to just keep finding cooler temperatures as they go poleward. They may find there is literally nowhere to go. Unfortunately, as our governments refuse to take real action to slow and reverse climate change, we may all see an unhappy ending for rosy-finches and other alpine species. Unfortunately, many other species will follow.