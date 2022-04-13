In the first two pieces on the topic of birding tours, I shared some of my experiences both with tours I have paid for and with tours I have put together with friends. When you DIY, you end up with more stories because your trip is much less predictable. You also have a better chance of learning the world is full of nice people who are eager to help a visitor who has lost his way.
What I did not write about much yet is the birding part. When you do your own tour, you have to solve all the logistical problems and find the birds on your own. The huge advantage of hiring a guide, in addition to logistical ease, is they know where the birds are.
I should point out there is some middle ground here. You don’t have to hire a guide for the full trip. You can hire a guide just for a day or for a particular spot. For example, many ecolodges have their own guides. So, you could set up your own route in, say, Brazil, and then use local guides who might be available. If there isn’t a guide, have at it!
The downside of using one or more guides is you can become very lazy about finding and identifying birds. The guide does all the work, often locates the bird, and says, “there is species X.” If you are a bit slow on the ability to find what he’s on, he might have to continue for a few minutes to relocate the bird and try to explain where it is. With laser pointers, the pointing part can be pretty precise. If you are good, you might find the bird before he does. This happens pretty rarely in my experience. We pay guides for their skills, and they have them! Only once did we find a lifer for our local guide.
You may or may not be OK with being lazy. I’m not. I study bird images and vocalizations for weeks before a trip so I can have a chance of identifying every bird I see on my own. Of course, I often fail. But I do my homework. I attribute that focus to my 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Rust, who impressed on me we would have to learn how to “study” to succeed in junior high school. My friends at East School in Baraboo, Wisconsin, whispered in the halls about what “study” meant. It seemed mysterious, difficult, and somewhat ominous.
Not everyone feels the need to study. I have birded with people — not friends but others who had signed up for some tour I was on — who made almost no attempt to find or identify a bird but who just waited for the guide to say, “there is species X.” I have seen them dance for joy in adding another species to their life list although they did nothing to “deserve” their first-ever view of that species.
I try to say, to each his own, and move on. But these people don’t contribute to the group experience. Over many past years, I birded frequently with two friends, primarily in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. We constantly teased each other about who was the better birder and who was finding more birds for the other two. Our words when we succeeded, were, “give give give.” And on the other side, “take, take, take.”
When you are out there without a guide, finding and identifying birds is all on you. Is it OK to do song playback in this spot? If so, do you have the song to playback? If you have the song file, can you find it? Because names change, or differ among taxonomic authorities, the name in the field guide and in the song file might be different. Will the species respond to pishing (most species in the tropics don’t) or pygmy-owl imitations (many species do)? What, exactly, does the local pygmy-owl sound like (16 species in the Western Hemisphere)? Do you know all the vocals the target bird might give in response? Will it be high in the vegetation or low? Is this the right season for detecting this species?
As you near the equator, bird finding issues get ever more complex. There are more species, and they may be active in any month. In Idaho, our seasons provide a lot of help. Many species are only here during certain months, whether during winter, the breeding season, spring migration, or fall migration. In Ecuador, for example, you have species singing and breeding in every month and many of the resident species don’t migrate. You have to do a lot of homework to prepare well for a trip at any time of the year.
I have failed many times in this little bird-finding endeavor. But when you get it right on your own — Wow! — so satisfying it makes up for passing the same fruit cart five times when trying to get out of Rio.
If you are still with me, you may not have this question. But maybe you are thinking, “why take any tour?” Why spend money on a guide or why risk the unknowns of traveling in strange places where you don’t even speak the language.
The answer gets back to the currency of many serious birders — lifers. As I learned during my PhD research on American birders, not every birder keeps a life list, but most do. This is simply a record of all the birds on earth, out of around 10,400, you have seen. The number on this list is a sort of metric about you as a birder, although as I wrote above, it does not necessarily speak to your skill. You may be just a beer can collector, and the cans have been brought to you by others.
For me it’s not all about the life list — it’s about the lifer. It’s not about the tally, although that’s fun, but it’s about the next new bird. It’s about seeing something you have never before seen on earth. Something you hoped to see. Something you dreamed about.
Yes, some of us dream about birds. My usual dream is where I am in some exotic land, but I’ve forgotten my binoculars. Or, I have my binoculars but can’t get out of town. It’s a about frustration. Some people dream about their teeth falling out.
What is it about seeing something new? Why is it so exciting, so much so I place it on the top of my life euphoria list, matched only by first tracks on a mountain morning with 14 inches of fresh powder? The power of a first bird sighting for me is fleeting. The lifer I see might not be especially rare. I might run into it again, perhaps several times later in the day. That wondrous flash of discovery can only be repeated with another lifer. But seeing your recent life bird again is nice. It suddenly becomes like seeing a good old friend. I know you. Good to see you again.
Those who do not share my sentiment, who do not care to see a life bird again even a minute later, are derided as “twitchers.” These are birders who only want to get a species on their life list, and then no longer care about it. Their goal is the tally, the total number of species they can presumably brag about to some others. This is a pretty small club, but maybe that’s the game you want to play. To each his own.
The birder’s thrill at seeing a new species likely is not unique. I’m sure there are other enterprises where people feel that zing. Any challenging enterprise probably works. But I’m guessing here because I don’t play any other similar games. How about peak bagging? How about running a marathon in every state? How about, well, beer can collecting? I suspect getting the “next one” is a goal spread across an enormous variety of activities. Completing the next jigsaw puzzle? You tell me.
I know people who want to see very bird on earth. I have a good friend who wants to see at least one species in every family of birds on earth. I had a good friend who didn’t keep a life list. I have birded with all of them and had a very good time in each case. Sharing the outing is the main thing. And that is certainly true across all of our activities.
I am heading to India before long for a tour I paid for. Of course, I’m super excited about seeing around 300 species of birds I’ve never seen before. Almost unspeakably cool. What I dream about. But I’m also headed to Military Reserve, Eagle Island State Park, and Hulls Gulch over the next few weeks with Pat and Sienna. There’s a zero chance I’ll see a life bird. There’s a 100% chance I’ll have a good time.