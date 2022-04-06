This is the second piece on the tradeoffs between just signing up for a birding tour in a foreign country and doing the trip yourself. Last time, I talked a lot about the challenges of driving and navigating in places whose rules and languages are different from our own.
While finding routes and places and birds on your own is an ongoing challenge, some things are pretty easy. Food is the first easy thing. Once you get over your xenophobia, one of the most wonderful experiences you can have is just pulling over to a road-side restaurant and eating what they have. In my experience, it’s fresh, it’s definitely local, it’s hand-made, and it’s usually terrific. Except for the four times I thought I would die from food poisoning — twice in Mexico, once in Colombia, and once in Ethiopia — this has worked out extremely well.
While not quite as easy as finding food, finding a place to spend the night is also not such a big deal. I like having reservations — Americans love the peace of mind that comes with knowing where you will spend the night. But knowing also cuts some adventure out of your life.
My favorite adventure in housing was also in Mexico. We had been to a conference in Monterrey and were just birding by the seat of our pants. One day, we found ourselves driving through continuous forest with few small villages or even houses. Dark was descending and we weren’t sure where we were or where we were going. We had no alternative but to keep driving.
Around 10 p.m. we saw a faint light in the woods. We thought at least we could ask whoever was there if there was some place to stay nearby. As we carefully pulled into a wooded drive leading to the single light bulb hanging from a tree, we saw some people sitting mostly in the dark in the back of a building. We stopped, got out and said, “buenas noches” and “como esta ustedes?” Our Spanish was nearly exhausted by then.
They returned our greeting with typical Mexican friendliness, acting like gringos pulling up in the middle of the night in the middle of the boondocks was nothing new. We squawked out a few other words, like cerveza, comida, and quartos. Turned out they had all three, asking if tortillas, refried beans, chicken and rice would be ok. While we enjoyed the first of several nearly frozen Pacificos from the fridge in the yard, we muddled through getting the rooms we needed.
What we couldn’t see by the light of the single bulb was: this was a motel, or WAS a motel. There were many rooms spread in two directions in a typical motel configuration from this central point, the kitchen. But it seemed abandoned. There were no other lights on. After looking at a few rooms, we realized they were all the same — thread-bare sheets, cold water only, broken toilets, but as clean as always. We decided to splurge on a room for each, about $8 per night. Call you spell “perfect??”
I have had similar experiences across Mexico and Latin America. We have met friendly people, ate with families or with the family’s friends at the local café, and enjoyed a connection with people you can’t predict, and you certainly can’t buy.
One other story worth sharing is from Brazil. We were on a month-long search through the northeastern section of this mind-blowing country. Once again, we were driving well after dark and hoping for a place to stay. We came into a small conclave of houses, well lit, parked our car and approached the nearest big house. As we eventually figured out, given our almost non-existent Portuguese, this was a boarding house accustomed to feeding drop-ins.
We were welcomed to a big table, which immediately reminded me of the Basque style of dining which we love here in Idaho. We instantly felt like we were part of them, their country, their culture. It was just people eating together and having a good time. With their smattering of English, our few words of Portuguese, and many hand gestures, we “talked.” We laughed a lot. Plus, cachaça. We got nice rooms and hit the road early the next morning, before first light, with local coffee in our Thermoses. Priceless.
A last story about unplanned housing comes from Nicaragua. A friend and I had attended a conference there, and, again, decided to go on an unstructured birding trip after the conference. We had the usual vague ideas of where to go and how to get there, but this time we had the help of a young Nicaraguan ornithologist to guide us. We did well, found lots of birds, drove across a river (= through the river) where the locals were waiting on the far bank to tow us out when our rig floundered. As the water got deeper and started running in around the doors, I figured the only solution was to hit the gas. We made it, much to the disappointment of the many onlookers.
We had a house lined up — we thought. As we pulled into the driveway after dark (seems to be a familiar theme), we saw no lights on. We parked and got out. We had information on where the hidden key was, but there was no key. We knocked, we yelled, in English and Spanish, but to no avail.
Once more we turned our rig to the local community, tiny and dark. But, again, there was a light. We parked, knocked on the door and were then welcomed into a small community house. Again, we asked about food and a place to stay. At least we had a native with us! Once more, we were rewarded with fabulous local carne, chiles, rice and beans. Nicaragua is also the home to Flore de Cana — rum at various levels of oldness.
It turned out there was no place to stay in this village. It was now 10 or 11 p.m. and raining. Great. We drove back to the house and saw a number of outbuildings for livestock. We spied a little shelter with a tin roof and a door. We had brought minimal camping gear — a tent and two sleeping bags as it turned out — for three people. Hmmm … .
We had to get under some shelter or spend a miserable night in the rig. The door to one shed was padlocked, but the screws to the door’s hinges were on the outside. I was never so happy to have my Leatherman! We removed the hinges and then the door. Once inside, we cracked a bottle of Flore de Cana, 10 years old. There were candles for light. As rain turned to deluge, banging loose tin roofs around the livestock compound, we were dry, and the fragrance of goats was oddly comforting.
I’m sure one factor that puts people off on DIY birding is a feeling that it’s not safe out there. Sure, it’s not safe in lots of places. There are many regions of the world I would not go birding, with or without a guide. But what I have found in all the places I’ve been, mostly in Latin America, is if you avoid known problem areas, the people are nice and eager to help.
One last anecdote from Mexico. We were trying to find our way to a remote location in a small town when a police truck waved us to a stop. As I was the driver, the officer asked for my passport first. I had placed several Mexican beer labels in my passport to dry them flat for later adherence to my Mexican field guide — a common practice among my birding friends.
He chuckled at the labels and asked where we were going. I told him. He said, we’ll take you there. We hopped into the bed of the truck, accompanied by well-armed guards, and banged our way up the mountain. Bonus — he asked when we were returning so they could take us back to our car.
When I put my birding trips into stories for presentations, I find I spend about half the time on people, food, roads and places I stayed. The other half is on the birds. It’s the first half that I get the most questions about. When you DIY, the first half is bound to be more colorful. We’ll talk birds in Part III.