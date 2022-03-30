Birding in a foreign country can be done in three main ways. Move there, pay somebody to take you, or figure it out for yourself. I suspect the first option is by far the best. I know several people who have done it. That’s what you call getting serious.
For the second option, there are an increasing number of tour companies, both international and in-country, who are terrific at doing a birding trip for you. Get on a plane, land, get in a van and go see birds. Repeat for a few weeks, and before you know it, you’re safe at home in your bed. No muss, no fuss. Usually, anyway.
The more interesting way is the third way — do it yourself. Get on a plane, land, try to find the vehicle you rented, make sure it runs, try to find your hotel and then try to find the route out of town the next morning. Once you’ve succeeded at those essential parts, you face weeks of repeating the sequence. Find a place, find the birds, find a place to stay, find the roads, etc. You get the picture. Hint: the easiest part is finding great local food to eat.
I’ve done a lot of both. It’s hard for me to say if the pleasure of having no worries about your trip offsets the edge you get when you have, let’s call them additional adventures, with your adventure. One thing for sure, you get way more stories when you do it yourself. Just ask The Two-wheeled Wanderer, Ted Kunz.
We can all be tourists. But can we be adventurers? This choice is brought to mind upon reading, “First Overland” (Slessor 2016), the story of six men who drove from London to Singapore … in 1955. They weren’t birding, but their expedition was so revealing. Not only could they not pay a company to take them, they didn’t even know if the trip could be done. They didn’t know if there were roads in many of the places they needed to go. They did know there were insurgents, bandits and other malcontents in many regions. But they did what research they could, pre-internet, and communicated by telegrams, letters and phone calls. They talked constantly to the locals — a critical strategy to discover what’s over the hill — and made it happen.
There are many tradeoffs in how you want to do your bird trip. For me, the biggest benefit of just paying someone is because they know where the birds are. It’s one thing to get near the spot where a target species occurs, but it’s another to know which bush to look in. This came into sharp focus on the first tour I ever paid for. It was in northern Peru, and without Barry Walker’s knowledge of which exact place to check, we would have probably missed over 100 species out of a trip of nearly 700. For birders, this is a huge advantage to having a guide.
The second major benefit of a paid tour is you don’t have to drive or puzzle out how to get where you’re going. This also is a big one. I recall an early birding trip in Mexico when I was driving a rental car and my three passengers all had different maps with the simple goal of getting out of Mexico City. The maps were almost useless. The streets didn’t have the names indicated on any of the maps, and several streets changed names while we were on them. Once we were are cruising comfortably on Avenida Álvaro Obregón, we’d found it on the map, and we felt like we had finally made it. The next thing we knew, we were on Viaducto Miguel Alemán. What??
The upside to driving in Mexico City, and much of Latin America, is you learn how to drive. Stoplights and other traffic control devices often fall into the category of “suggestions.” After several near-death experiences, I realized there was a rule set for driving, but it was Latin American, not what I was taught in Driver’s Education in Wisconsin in 1966.
Our byline became, “If you can do it, you can do it.” In other words, if you can physically make the maneuver in your vehicle without crashing into something, then it’s OK to do it. No law enforcement entity will stop you, and nobody else cares. This situation is very liberating!
Important corollaries are, 1) the biggest vehicle has the right of way, period; and 2) there are fewer potholes in the other lane. If it requires driving the wrong direction in the other lane, off you go!
Another thing you learn while driving on your own is to be very assertive. If you tend to hesitate in lane merges or at four-way stops in the U.S., then you will still be sitting in your rental car in Latin America many years later. The whole attitude there is, “go!” And when there is some crazy mass merging in a big city, you better get the nose of your car ahead of the next guy. The cool thing is once you learn these rules, you are good to go. Everybody else will respect your one-inch advantage. It’s nerve wracking at first, and then it’s exhilarating. What looks like chaos is just a different sort of order. You can learn to play, and it will expand your idea of “normal.”
Related to the physical act of driving, is finding your way. It’s much easier today with GPS on your phone. A few years ago, while navigating Costa Rica on my fifth trip there, my phone told me, not only where to turn, but when to be aware of an upcoming narrow bridge. I was also advised of topes, some of which had been removed since Google Maps had been there last. We could see the marks of where topes had been skimmed off the road. What fun is that? In earlier years, there were many times when we thought we had pegged our way through a rural Mexican or Central American town, only to end at the edge of a dusty lot. All we could do was turn left or right and try again. In those days, our Spanish was rudimentary. So, we would ask the locals how to get to some place. They were invariably friendly and eager to help. But Problem No. 1 — we couldn’t understand most of what they said. Problem No. 2 — they usually didn’t know what location we were talking about. And problem No. 3 — people always wanted to be helpful so would rather tell us something than nothing. Vigorous arm gestures about the direction we should go were so assuring, but, ultimately, not helpful.
During one memorable trip to Volcan Paricutin, we were in the town nearest to the national park. We could see the volcano. But when we asked how to get to the parque nacionale, the locals said there was no park there, and you couldn’t drive there no matter what you called it. We eventually found a dirt track to the edge of the park, where a simple wooden sign confirmed our success.
On my first birding trip in Brazil, we flew to several coastal cities and then drove inland to a variety of birding locations over a period of a month. Our most common question upon leaving the airport was, “Where is the road to highway x (the road out of town)?” Upon returning from the country, the most common question was, “Where is the road to the airport? Although many of the root words in Spanish and Portuguese are similar, the differences in pronunciation made it a new challenge. In all of these situations, we said thanks, drove a little ways, and asked again. Somehow, we always found our way out and back.
After one trip, upon being hopelessly unable to find the airport, we hired a taxi, put two of us in it, and I followed with the rental car to the airport. Believe me, the route we took is one you would not have found in a million years on your own. The trip through the back alleys of Guadalajara was fascinating! My memories are well worth the downside of a missed flight.
So far, I’m talking mostly about the mechanics of driving. But how about finding birds? I already mentioned the biggest advantage of paying someone to take you is they know where most of the birds should be. When you go on your own, you have to figure that out too. There is ever better information on where the birds are. In the not-so-old days, you had to rely on classical field guides, printed bird-finding guides and information from friends.
More recently, the sharing of trip reports on the internet from many sources is a gold mine of information for DIY birders. These often have detailed information on where to find a species, and even where to stay and eat. Of course, this takes a lot of work. Assembling your own four-week trip across the northern half of Namibia is much harder than just buying a tour. But it was totally worth it.
Did I live? Stay tuned for Part II.