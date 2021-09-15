In Part I of this series (May 26, 2021), I covered the most basic aspects of bird photography. The internet is loaded with “how to” pieces on this topic, and I’ve found most of them to be both interesting and useful. But my goal was to ask local photographers and Facebook friends who photograph birds what they think. The ideas of “patience” and “practice” came through loud and clear from every direction.
In the first piece I also explained my own opportunistic approach to getting bird pix and my desire to carry nothing bigger than a point-and-shoot superzoom. I’ll lug my full-sized 8x12 binoculars on a backpacking trip but only my Lumix DC-ZS70 camera which fits in a pocket.
Since May, I have changed my tune. My wife had a Lumix DMC—GH2K that she wasn’t using, and I decided to grab it and add a bigger lens. I chose the Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400 mm zoom. The details don’t matter for now — there are endless camera and lens combinations out there. The main point is that I moved from a camera that weighs 11.4 ounces and fits in a shirt pocket to one that weighs just over 3 pounds and must be slung over a shoulder.
For perspective, I recently ran into a bird photographer in Hulls Gulch with a Sony Alpha1 camera and Sony 600 mm lens. That combo weighs in at 8.3 pounds, which is somewhat offset by your much lighter wallet. So, although my new kit is much more to handle, it’s far from the heaviest available.
Before I turn to the next round of advice, I’ll say that my new setup up has been worth it. I’ve found that the additional challenge of not only finding birds, but of getting bird photos, has enhanced my personal treasure hunts. Because birders spend so much time standing still and listening, the time spent trying to get that photo does not seem to detract too much from the bird finding quest itself. Of course, it has to detract some, because every second spent looking through the camera is not spent searching the trees for new birds. As always, it depends on what your goals are. Do it your way.
Here are some of the responses to my query.
Brian Rich — “The first and most critical tip is to understand your camera’s shutter speed and aperture.” So true. This is one of those things you can practice easily. You don’t even need birds. Practice getting photos of cars on a local road. And don’t forget ISO.
Carl Bendorf (and several others) — “Modern cameras have a lot of options and features; take the time to learn how to set up your camera properly for bird photography.” This is where internet and magazine articles can be incredibly helpful. The manuals for modern cameras can be absolutely forbidding. That’s where an article such as, “the 10 most important tips for bird photographers,” can help you focus on the relatively few settings that really matter.
Larry Neel — “Don’t expect to achieve the results in your imagination with less than a 400 mm telephoto lens. So, buy a good lens, because you are still going to need all 400 mm even after you think you are practically shaking wings with your subjects.” For sure. Big lenses can increase your odds of saying, “got it!”
Ali Sheehey — “Shoot with the sun at your back.” This is solid advice for beginners but was more important in the film era. With digital photos, you can adjust the lighting with your computer software to lighten shadows in a strongly backlit photo. Experienced photographers get great shots with the light coming from every angle.
Mia McPherson — “Study the behavior of your avian subjects because the birds can clue you in on their next actions; for instance, raptors will often defecate prior to lifting off, some shorebirds will jump up after bathing, and many birds have a preferred perch that they will use often.” The advice on perches is especially useful for flycatchers, which often return to the same perch after sallying out for a bug. Same for Lewis’s woodpeckers. Pre-focus and be patient.
Ted Cordery — “Use spot focus or manual focus. Other auto focus settings will get you a very sharp view of the twig in front of your fuzzy bird.” Been there! I have not had much luck with manual focus because it’s too slow for me on a moving bird. But the spot focus — and making the “spot” as small as possible — will let you pick the bird out of all the branches that are often in the scene. One of the newest technologies is called “eye tracking,” an artificial intelligence tool that finds the eye of your bird and stays focused on it. According to the fellow I encountered with his Sony Alpha 1, it is an amazing technology.
Beth Huning — “Start with shorebirds and waterfowl. They are big targets and provide great practice.” True. This puts our local mallards and Canada geese to good use!
Krispen Hartung — “No. 1. Shoot at eye level. That creates a more intimate shot and can help create a shallow depth of field.” This is really good advice. A lot of people have photos of waterfowl taken by them standing and shooting down on bird on the water. Compare those photos to shots taken by a photographer laying in the mud, at eye level with the bird. The latter are vastly superior!
“No. 2. Give the bird some space to move (frame the bird on the side it is looking from or opposite from where it is flying to).” So, if the bird is looking to the left, put more space to the left of the bird than to right.
“No. 3. Use the rule of thirds within reason; use symmetry and balance in the composition.” There are a number of basic rules about composition that apply broadly in the visual arts. A search for, “the rules of composition,” will provide plenty to read, think about, and practice.
Rich Wolfert — “Look at photos from other photographers whom you admire. See what it is that makes those photos so likable to you, try to understand their thinking, and then put that mindset into your efforts.” I love this because it gives you very personal, specific, goals. It’s your trip.
Kenn Kaufman — “Learn something about molt and wear so you’ll know when birds will look their best. For example, adult house finches look like crap in July, when their plumage is worn and faded, but they look beautiful in November after they’ve molted into fresh plumage.”
Kenn is one of the best-known birders, writers, and speakers in this country. I would only add that photos of birds in their “crap” plumage are of scientific interest, even if they won’t make the cover of one of Kenn’s books. It also helps us understand this most interesting phenomenon in the lives of birds (see my column of August 4, 2021).
Leaving our advisors for now, a terrific place to look at all sorts of bird photos, from the superb to the average, is the Idaho Birding Facebook page. You will find pictures that you love, and as Rich Wolfert advised, figure out why you love them and then try to do it yourself. It might be the species or the lighting or the action. Whatever it is, see if you can do something similar.
When you’re just beginning, as I am, it might be easy to be intimidated when you see shots that could be on the cover of a birding magazine, in a calendar from The Peregrine Fund, or for sale at Art in the Park. But realize that some of the photographers have been at it for a long time, and a few are professionals. And all of them put a lot of time into it. It’s called hard work.
I asked four Idaho bird photographers how much time they typically spend taking bird photos. These artists have provided stunning photos for a number of my columns, and I am honored to join forces with them for the betterment of birds and birding.
Krispen Hartung — “I go out and shoot photography of birds 6-7 days a week for 1.5 to 3 hours each trip. I capture only 200-300 shots each time. I’m not a machine gun, rapid shot shooter who attempts to capture anything that flies or has feathers in high-speed continuous shutter mode. I suppose I’m more of a sharpshooter.”
Mary Miller Rumple — “Some weeks I’m out quite a bit and others not so much. I would say I bird about around 8 hours a week most weeks in addition to four hours of photography.”
Ken Miracle — “A recent week … [on three days] – 5 hours, 5.5 hours, and 4.5 hours.”
Ceredig Roberts — “25-35 hours per week.”
So, yeah. Like any sort of skill, you need to master the tools and then put in the time. But that’s just the starting point. Having an eye for composition, getting surprising lighting, capturing some motion or behavior, and once in a while, just getting lucky, will bring the big rewards. My hard drive is full of bird photos that are not good enough to share. But I remember every moment well, and that’s worth a lot to me.
My parting advice is from Mark Obmascik, which brings this all back to earth — “Photographing birds in flight is a good way to improve your swearing.” Hey Mark, they don’t have to be in flight for that!