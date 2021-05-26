More and more friends of mine have gotten into bird photography. It’s a natural progression for many of those who have become skilled at bird finding and identification and want to add a new challenge to their days in the field.
Like finding birds in the first place, getting good bird photos is a treasure hunt. Actually, it’s way more. While I might be able to identify a red-tailed hawk a half-mile away, the odds of getting a photo of that bird are between slight and none. But if my goal is to get a good photo of a red-tail somewhere, sometime, then my strategy changes.
So, as always, it comes back to your goals. I have long maintained that there are many ways to enjoy birds, and you don’t necessarily even have to identify them to enjoy them. Figure out what you want to do and be happy with that.
In the same vein, there are different types of “good” photos. At the high end are those that photographers can sell to magazines, books, calendars and other outlets. They must be razor sharp, and typically have stunning lighting or have captured interesting behaviors. Just getting a good shot of a bird in flight can be a big hit. Try it. Good luck.
At the other end, even a poor photo can be “good.” This can happen when you have a rare bird you want to document or one you can’t identify. A cell phone shot through a window screen of a bird perched in the yard might be all we need to figure out the species. These sorts of photos are occasionally posted on the Idaho Birding Facebook page, and it’s fun for others to figure out a mystery bird even if the shot won’t make the National Audubon Society’s annual desk calendar.
Most of my photos fall in between these extremes. Some are good enough to share, but many are just good enough for me to put in my “Spring 2021” folder, along with pictures of my grandkids playing soccer. I’ll enjoy these at a future date when I’m old(er).
I have never been a bird photographer, except as opportunities have presented themselves during a normal day outside. Mainly, I never wanted to carry a heavy camera and long lens. I like pocket-sized point-and-shoot cameras. My current camera is a Panasonic Lumix 30X, which fits in the pocket of any jacket or vest.
This camera will not get you a magazine-cover quality shot. But it will get shots worth sharing on Facebook, and plenty for your own digital scrapbooks, especially once you understand their limitations. Birds that are already close and in good lighting can turn out quite well. But they don’t have the reach and resolution of better cameras. I’ve found that these cameras also take exceptional videos. While watching the moving images, our brain fills in for the coarser resolution of these cameras.
The Idaho Birding Facebook site is a terrific place to share your photos and to see what others have photographed lately. It now has nearly 8,000 members. You will see a lot of great shots there and some more ordinary ones. But they’re all fun to look at.
So, let’s get started. I asked my birding Facebook friends for advice they would give beginners on how to get good bird photos. Responses varied from overall concepts to technical details. A few strayed into ideas more suitable for experts than beginners. Here are a few examples of basic advice. In Part II later on, I’ll dig into a few more advanced recommendations.
Ted Floyd — Get as close to the bird as possible. This advice seems obvious, but it also immediately raised a controversy. Birders and bird photographers have had a long-running debate about the impacts we have on birds as we try to get closer to them. I won’t get into the details here. Check out the American Birding Association’s Code of Birding Ethics (aba.org/aba-code-of-birding-ethics/) for guidance from the largest organization of birders.
Bill Hilton Jr. — Digital is cheap. Practice, practice, practice. This advice reflects our past, when burning through rolls of slide or print film cost a lot of money. Now, our last concern is how many pictures we’re taking. And as with all skills, there is no substitute for practice.
But remember, while it’s easy and essentially free to take digital pictures, they will take time to go through when you get home. Keeping photos organized and wisely labeled quickly becomes another challenge if you keep your finger on the shutter button.
Rich Wolfert — Patience, patience, patience. I recall one award-winning photograph and the photographer commenting that he had lain in the mud for hours waiting for the image he knew was coming … sometime. Most of us can’t muster that level of patience. Let’s just say that if you’re in a hurry, bird photography is not for you.
Laura Erickson — Take pictures of every bird you can. Even if you end up with hundreds of photos of house sparrows and pigeons, your speed and your skills will be improving. This advice goes well with the practice advice. The nice thing is you can sit on your deck to do this. As an aside, when I asked Idaho Birding Facebook members for photos of house sparrows for an earlier column, only two people had such photos.
Pablo Quintanilla — As with any wildlife, I like to take a photo as soon as I see something before it goes away. Then, you can start to move in closer for better photos. This is good advice for birds because, unlike an elk or bear that might slowly amble across the landscape, a given bird might take off and literally fly over the hill in the next second. As for moving closer, see above.
Patricia Gander Rich — Use a monopod to steady your camera. If your camera won’t shoot at high speeds, 1/1000 or faster, a monopod is a nice alternative to a full tripod. They’re much cheaper and lighter.
Ray Vizgirdas — Focus on the eye. Eyes and faces are often the centerpiece of award-winning bird photos. Getting a razor-sharp focus on the sky reflected in the eye is also a key indicator of how sharp the whole photo is. Photos of birds straight on the face are surprisingly uncommon, and usually give us a view of the bird that is simply stunning!
David Ascanio — In concentrations of waterbirds, stand still, wait, and be patient. Let birds get used to your presence. In forested areas, determine the bird’s moving pattern and avoid breaking twigs as you walk. Keep your camera close to your eyes so you don’t make a sudden movement when raising it to take a shot.
These few sentences are loaded with good tips. Letting the birds get used to your presence goes along with patience. It’s also great advice when you are recording bird song. Many birds will gradually get used to a human standing in their territory. It’s called habituation. It will also help you avoid the harassment of continuing to approach a bird.
Eraste Bacamuvyuma wrote, If you want bird photography, get into nature. I think this is another way of saying what David Ascanio said. Be in the place, see what not only the birds but what the whole world is doing. Be in the moment. If you are thinking about what you need to do later in the day, what you should have done yesterday, or fretting over some problem, you will not get into nature. By paying close attention to what’s happening around you, you’ll be more apt to see what opportunities might be coming.
As with birding, bird photography is full of opportunities and challenges. It’s normal to be frustrated when things don’t work out. But realize that even the best photographers on earth miss many more great shots than they get. You can join them.