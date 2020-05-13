“A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold (1949) was a staple at our house when I was growing up. Leopold’s deep appreciation for the relationships between humans and the natural world was ahead of most thinkers and writers. This small book is my No. 1 recommendation to those looking to find the roots of our connection with nature. I have multiple copies in my library. I can’t resist grabbing another copy at a used bookstore. My favorite is the one my dad gave me in the ‘50s, and my second favorite is one signed by Stan Temple, who later taught in Leopold’s department at the University of Wisconsin.
Leopold organized “A Sand County Almanac” with chapters by month. His entry for May was “Back from the Argentine.” This was devoted to the upland sandpiper, in those days known as the upland plover. This is one of our longest distance migrants, breeding in the northern U.S. and southern Canada, and flying to northern Argentina for the winter. Leopold was one of the first to appreciate this connection between birds and countries far separated on the earth. This was 1949. In those days, we were still communicating by putting letters on airplanes.
The upland sandpiper is rare in Idaho. According to the “Birds of Idaho Field Checklist” (available online), this species is rare or very local in the central part of Idaho and in the Panhandle. If you want to see and hear this species, go to North Dakota. I can tell you exactly where I found them when we lived there.
But there is another species back from the Argentine that is “abundant and easily found” in southwestern Idaho in the summer, according to that same checklist. That is Swainson’s hawk.
Let me first quibble with the label, “abundant.” I’d say that Canada geese, mallards, and house finches are abundant here. Swainson’s hawk are certainly easily found, but I would not say abundant.
This hawk not only has an amazing migratory journey every year, it is simply a beautiful bird. Like many raptors, they come in a variety of plumages over their range. Most of the birds I see in southwestern Idaho are classic — from below, their wings are white in the front and center, and dark from there to the back edge. The body has a dark neck and lighter belly. One of the key field marks at a distance, when they are flying, is that they hold their wings in a slight dihedral.
Like turkey vultures, and unlike most other soaring birds, the wings have a “V” shape when viewed from ahead or behind. You can tell this hawk from the red-tailed hawk by those field marks, and the fact that they are slimmer and a bit more elegant on the wing.
Swainson’s hawk has a large amount of variation. Some birds are very dark overall, appearing gray, black, or deep brown underneath. During fall migration, you can see dozens or even hundreds of young birds coming out of Montana and Canada on the Camas Prairie. They love to perch on hay bales and on the ground in mowed fields. That’s a great place to look at the huge amount of variation that this species displays. Most of the time when you think, “Hey, that’s something different!” it’s another Swainson’s.
We’re lucky that Swainson’s hawks are very tolerant of humans. They love to nest in the big groves of trees that surround countless ranch properties across southern Idaho and the Great Basin. They also nest in trees in and around our towns. What they are looking for is a tall tree with some protection and access to pastures and fields with short grass, where they hunt mostly for small mammalian prey.
Back to the Argentine. In the fall, this species migrates way south. Their primary wintering range is in northern Argentina. On their way, many of them pass through the Mexican state of Veracruz, on the Caribbean side of the country, where they contribute to one of the greatest wildlife spectacles on earth — The River of Raptors. I have seen many thousands of Swainson’s hawks there, in mind-boggling flocks — first circling in a gigantic kettle over our heads, and then setting wings to the south. I have also seen them in Panama, farther along their way deep into South America, with thousands cruising over the tropical forest.
Several years ago, Swainson’s hawks were showing a sharp population drop. Ornithologists could not see anything happening on the breeding grounds that would explain the decline. It’s always difficult to study birds during migration because they move so far so fast, and we often don’t know exactly where they are.
So, scientists decided to look next at their wintering grounds. We knew where those were, and that would be simpler to explore. It turns out that Argentinian farmers were spraying a chemical to thwart a grasshopper plague, and that chemical was killing Swainson’s hawks directly. After some productive discussions between ornithologists and farmers, a good solution was identified and implemented. The decline in Swanson’s hawk was reversed. Among the many lessons from this story is that facts and science can lead to solutions. People mostly want to do the right thing, even if their primary goals are quite different.
For all of us, the main thing is to appreciate what this beautiful hawk has been through since we saw it leave last fall and then saw it again soaring over our heads in the Treasure Valley. This bird has flown across a good part of the Western Hemisphere, has hunted and slept in countless strange places, has avoided many dangers, and has returned, successful. It will repeat that feat again starting now. With a little luck, it’s young will follow and continue this extraordinary tradition. Sail on, sailor.