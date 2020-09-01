The No. 1 cause of bird population declines across the planet is habitat loss. Humans remove and degrade native vegetation for many reasons, including for agricultural crops, housing, businesses, transportation, mining, logging, grazing, and on and on. Many of the impacts we have on the natural world are difficult or complex to moderate or mitigate. But habitat loss is one thing many of us can help offset. Make your yard bird friendly.
There are several ways to do this: keep your cat in the house, reduce the reflections in your windows that cause birds to collide with them, and create a yard that is literally bird habitat.
Today, let’s look at creating better bird habitat on your property.
Birds need a few basic things from the vegetation if they are going to use it and even thrive in it. Of course, the specifics vary widely by species and geographic region. But the basics are first, food, which includes insects, small mammals, reptiles, seeds, berries, fruits, nectar, sap, and pollen. Second, they also need cover for hiding, nesting, and roosting. The third major piece is water. Many species get the water they need from their food. But others need water for drinking and/or bathing, and many species will take advantage of open water, such as a bird bath, even if they don’t “need” it.
So, let’s start by getting rid of your lawn. It is estimated that there are over 46 million acres of lawns in the U.S. That is 46 million acres of grass that provide no habitat for anything but American robins during the nesting season when they’re pulling earthworms. And that’s only if you haven’t nuked your lawn so hard with pesticides that the soil is essentially dead. The prettier the grass, the more likely it’s a biological desert.
Bluegrass lawns are not only not habitat, they are black holes for other resources. A yard 25-by-40 feet can drink 10,000 gallons of water in a summer. You can do the math for 46 million acres.
They also demand enormous volumes of chemical pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Americans apply around 80 million pounds of pesticides and herbicides a year to lawns, much of which simply runs off into our rivers. Of course, there is also the edging and mowing which consume gasoline and electricity, neither of which are free, and both of which have their own impacts on the world.
Imagine if all those acres were in flowers, fruit trees, shrubs, and gardens instead of bluegrass! Yes, these plants also require attention. But if native species are selected wisely for your soil and location, inputs of water and biocides can be vastly reduced. And we get more birds to boot!
A critical factor in making a good transition to bird habitat is choosing native species. The birds who live in, and pass through, southwestern Idaho have adapted over millennia to the flowers, shrubs, and trees that are native to southwestern Idaho.
They are not adapted to the plants of China, Asia, Australia, and Polynesia. Unfortunately, many of the species sold for landscaping are pretty, but they’re not from here. As a result, they don’t host as many native insects that provide the critical protein birds require during different periods of their lives, especially nesting.
It’s important to also select native plants that flower or fruit. Many species of wildflowers provide food directly to hummingbirds. But flowers also provide foraging sites for countless pollinators, such as butterflies and bees. Many of these species have their own conservation problems and many more are those insects that birds eat directly.
When choosing shrubs, it will also help to plant those that flower and fruit. As with wildflowers, the shrub’s flowers attract insects, even if those flowers are not large or showy. If the shrub also produces fruit for birds to eat in the fall and winter, shrubs are a double win for birds. There is also evidence that the fruit of native species is often more nutritious than that of exotics.
The same can be said for trees. Deciduous trees, such as cottonwood, aspen, chokecherry, and hackberry tend to provide more habitat for insects. Among the coniferous trees, native junipers are great because they produce berries and a number of fruit eaters take advantage of that in winter.
Finally, there are a number of native grasses that produce seeds that many species eat. These grasses will not look like a bluegrass lawn, but they also don’t have to be fed, watered, and mowed every time you turn around.
I’m sure everyone is cool with fruits and flowers. But you might think, hmmmm … do I really want more insects?? There are 525 “described” species of insects in Idaho. That means that an enormous number, likely vastly more than the 525 already named, remain to be described. But the fact is that almost all of these are invisible to us, but very visible to those beings that make a living eating insects.
What’s the worst bug we have in our yards? The mosquito? I’ve seen about 10 in Boise since 1992. Insects are not worth fretting over. And remember, if you have warblers, sparrows, and vireos prowling through your garden, you’re definitely going to end up with more peas, beans, tomatoes, and zucchinis!
You also might not want to produce small mammals and reptiles in your yard. Well, in this part of the world, you probably couldn’t produce either one if you tried. Easterners have many more mammal options where it’s wetter and greener. My friends in Arizona are very keen on little reptiles, but when’s the last time you saw a lizard in your Treasure Valley yard? I would welcome both, as our harmless common garter snakes and western fence lizards would be a nice addition to the neighborhood. My grandkids love a roly-poly bug. Imagine their thrill at finding a snake or lizard!
There are a number of programs designed to help landowners choose native plants and make other decisions towards creating a nature-friendly yard. These include the National Audubon Society’s “How to Create a Bird-Friendly Yard,” The National Wildlife Federation’s “Garden for Wildlife,” and the Idaho Game and Fish Department’s “Backyards for Wildlife.”
If your church has a lot of lawn surrounding it, check out The National Wildlife Federation’s Sacred Ground program.
The Idaho Native Plant Society has many terrific resources. One of their products is “Landscaping with Native Plants of the Intermountain Region.” This guide shows specifically which plants help birds and pollinators and what their sun and water needs are.
It feels good to be able to contribute to creating a better world. That sounds like a song created by 100 musicians or some mass tie-died campout in the woods. But when you see hummingbirds visit flowers you planted last year or a flock of cedar waxwings pluck fruit from a shrub you put in two years ago, you’ll see that this is real. Fall is a great time to plant for next spring and all the falls and springs after that. The birds will thank you. Hear that singing?