On a given day, when I don’t go hiking in the mountains, camping with the family, skiing, or otherwise getting out of town, I take our dog, Sienna, for a walk through the neighborhood. Our route is always exactly the same because I also tally birds in eBird while we’re out there. This gives me a standardized count (see column of July 7, 2021) that I can look at over time. It also provides a welcome addition to just covering the same sidewalks over and over again like Groundhog Day. Repetition and predictability are my enemies.
Our route is just under three miles long and takes about one hour. The biggest variation in the route is the starting time. I do it when I’ve finished reading the Idaho Press and eating breakfast, typically between 7 and 9 a.m.
Minor variations in time spent walking and birding are due to meeting other dogs, people who are curious about what I’m seeing, and rarely, puzzling out some bird identification. I was initially concerned about carrying binoculars around because people might think I was some sort of weirdo, peering into their lives from the street. In fact, right after we got Sienna and I started this routine, one homeowner rushed out and asked me what I was doing. I explained and showed him my bird list. He did not seem convinced I was not spying on his property until I answered several questions about the crows in his yard. It’s been peaceful ever since.
My route takes me through some older neighborhoods which still include horse pastures, thanks to an individual who purchased them to protect them from becoming subdivisions. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! That stretch remains the best. Red-tailed hawks, Swainson’s hawks, American kestrels, and Cooper’s hawks can be found anytime of the year. Merlins and northern goshawks visit in winter. Sharp-shinned hawks and osprey pop by occasionally.
I’m also fortunate to have the grounds of two churches and a grade school, which provide big open space, old trees, and general variety. We cross several small canals and walk along a major canal for a half-mile. That ensures that I have mallards and Canada geese, every, single, freaking, time.
Due to the desire of ditch companies to keep canal banks clean, the vegetation isn’t as good as it could be, but it’s enough to attract song sparrows and the occasional great blue heron or belted kingfisher. Barn swallows like the bridges for nest sites. Juncos pile in during the winter, bringing a few white-crowned sparrows along.
Turning to eBird, I see that I have walked that route 587 times, which amounts to 1,761 miles of bird population monitoring through my neighborhood. I’ve seen 95 species, or about 22% of the species seen anywhere in Idaho ever, while walking my dog. I’m thinking that’s not too bad.
The first thing I want to look at is the occurrence of birds over the year. This is easily found with eBird’s “Bar charts” option. This shows you when you have seen a species by every week of the year. It also combines the observations over all years. It’s a great way to look at the general patterns of when species are in a given area.
So, in addition to the much-loved mallards and Canada geese, which species do I see essentially every time I hit the streets? American crow, house sparrow, house finch, American goldfinch, and lesser goldfinch are the stars of Northwest Boise urban living. There is a little bunch of house sparrows who live across the street from our house in a variety of arbor vitae, rose tangles, and other shrubs. If I don’t detect them the moment I step outside my front door, I wonder if something is wrong.
It usually takes me another block or two to pick up my first crows and lesser goldfinches. They seem to have spots they just love, and again it’s a bit disturbing if they aren’t there. Is everything in the world OK? Did something happen?
The “almost every day” list includes black-capped chickadee, mourning dove, Eurasian collared-dove, European starling, black-billed magpie, song sparrow, red-breasted nuthatch, and American robin. I’m most curious about song sparrows because I count up to 9 of them, all singing, on a good day any time of the year. These are also classic “resident” species in the Treasure Valley. They are around us all the time. Why don’t they sing every day? Why do none of them sing one day and then they all sing the next? So much we don’t know.
At the far end of the spectrum are those species that I have seen only once in five years on this route. These are the treasures that birders are always looking for — 1,761 miles of walking and watching over five years. Who’s on this list just once?
This is actually a long list, including 23 species. Although not rare per se, I have to say that seeing a bald eagle, golden eagle, peregrine falcon, and northern goshawk while walking my dog was excellent! Once each over five years and 1,761 miles — not easy to come by.
Other species that are rare for me on my dog walk but that are not especially hard to find in the Treasure Valley include Anna’s hummingbird, seen for the first and only time in the winter of 2020-2021, house wren, western meadowlark, and osprey. Meadowlarks are scattered throughout our foothills, but they don’t often get within earshot of me, just south of Hill Road. Osprey, too, can be seen daily along the Boise River during the nesting season. But they almost never get up to my route, within a half-mile of the river, at least during the morning hours. I do see them more often later in the morning over my house. So, osprey detections seem to be largely about the time of day. Time of day is a detection factor for many bird species.
Another group includes species that are common breeders higher in the mountains or north of here but which just shoot through the valley during spring migration. These include Nashville warbler, Lewis’s woodpecker, dusky flycatcher, cordilleran flycatcher, and willow flycatcher. My only Lewis’s woodpecker, in a sapling on the grounds of Cynthia Mann Elementary, was a big surprise and pure joy. He/she has not been seen before or since. Right place, right time.
It’s always fun for birders to see species that are out of range. Those are birds that are not where they’re supposed to be. My list of these species is pretty short. I have had one red-eyed vireo and one eastern kingbird. The vireo was in the gigantic old-growth cottonwood we are fortunate to have in our back yard. And I thought, yeah, that’s the perfect tree for you. Please come again.
The eastern kingbird was the first detection I had that morning, two blocks from my house. What a nice change from the local house sparrows!
Other birds, like my golden eagle, are high flyovers that don’t cross very often and are heading for some place far from me. These include snow geese and sandhill cranes. If you don’t keep an eye and an ear on the high sky, they will all pass you by.
Each time I walk with Sienna, I pass a number of familiar neighbors. Many are walking their dogs, some are just walking, a few are running, and yet others are biking, alone, with friends, or hauling kids to day care. One couple routinely brings cracked corn for the mallards in winter, leading to my counts of around 180 of these ducks every day. I have to admit, it gets old counting them and sometimes I just estimate. By alternating counts and estimates, my estimates get pretty good.
These bird count data may seem pretty mundane. More house sparrows, more house finches, more goldfinches, more mallards. So what? But the beauty of eBird is that by piling up counts like these, day after day, year after year, country after country, ornithologists can tease out big-picture trends and patterns that can help in bird conservation. If you have a routine walk, try adding birding. It’s a great fit. And if a wary neighbor asks what you’re doing, you can blame me.