BOISE — Jaialdi 2020, a worldwide Basque festival that was to be held in Boise in July, has been postponed to 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. The festival is now slated to take place July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.
“We have been planning a great festival for four years, so this was a difficult decision,” said Jaialdi board member Amy Wray. “But the COVID-19 situation both home and abroad is too uncertain, and we don’t want to risk the health of festivalgoers.”
The outbreak has been a particular concern for Jaialdi because a number of the estimated 30,000 people who attend the festival travel from out-of-state or from the Basque Country, which straddles Spain and France. Spain has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus.
Details are still being finalized, but festival organizers anticipate featuring the same lineup. Information about refunds for 2020 ticketed events is also being finalized and will be shared on jaialdi.com and Jaialdi’s social media.
Festival spokesperson Julie Hahn said one of the biggest disappointments about postponing the festival surrounded the popular Sports Night which was to be held at CenturyLink Arena.
“We bring in competitors from the Basque Country for that, we were going to bring in 12 this year,” Hahn said, adding that the event covers a wide range of eclectic activities, from wood chopping to hay bale lifting, weight lifting and soka-tira, which is the Basque version of tug-of-war.
“They’re crazy, ancient sports that’ve probably been around as long as there’s been Basque farming,” Hahn said. “It’s definitely an unusual experience. Kids love it, especially the wood chopping. Kids pick up the chunks of wood afterwards and get them signed by the wood choppers.”
Hahn said she is hoping the competitors will sign up again for next year’s festival. “We were even going to have some women this year,” she said, in several of the events including wood chopping, “I hope they come next year.”
Jaialdi traditionally takes place every five years and attracts thousands of people from around the world who travel to Boise to dance, eat, sing, play music, meet new and old friends, and celebrate Basque culture. Jaialdi began in 1987 and started its every-five-years schedule in 1990. This is the first time the festival has been postponed for any reason.
“This year is a tough one,” Wray said. “But Basques are an ancient people who have weathered storms before. We’re looking forward to finally seeing our friends, hugging our relatives, dancing on the Basque Block, and celebrating our culture next year — and we hope the people of the Treasure Valley and beyond join us.”
For more information about Jaialdi 2021, visit the Facebook page or go to: jaialdi.com.