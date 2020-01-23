BOISE — Two legendary artists will perform together in Boise this spring. Jackson Browne will join James Taylor on his 26-city tour, including a stop in Boise on May 22.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) on Boise State's campus. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at ticketmaster.com.
The tour kicks off May 15 in New Orleans, following Taylor's coast-to-coast tour in Canada.
Taylor's new album, "American Standard," will be released Feb. 28. It's his 19th studio album and first release since 2015.