James Taylor and Jackson Browne will perform in Boise May 22, 2020.

BOISE — Two legendary artists will perform together in Boise this spring. Jackson Browne will join James Taylor on his 26-city tour, including a stop in Boise on May 22.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) on Boise State's campus. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off May 15 in New Orleans, following Taylor's coast-to-coast tour in Canada. 

Taylor's new album, "American Standard," will be released Feb. 28. It's his 19th studio album and first release since 2015. 

