Idaho has a Bigfoot problem, and streaming network discovery+ is doing something about it. Enter Jack Osbourne of The Osbournes fame, along with comedic actor Jason "Jay" Mewes ("Clerks," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "Chasing Amy"), enlisted by discovery+ to go suss out the most famous of the cryptids potentially lurking about in Priest Lake, in northern Idaho. "Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot" is not the first television special to search for the area's reclusive giant. Dr. Mireya Mayor, a primatologist who consulted with primatologist Dame Jane Goodall about the unique chimp DNA found on a Bigfoot expedition for her Travel Channel series, "Expedition Bigfoot," is brought in for this documentary by Osbourne. Dr. Mayor gives some scientific credibility to the locals' hearsay that a giant hairy beast is warily hiding in remote parts of Idaho, building strange Sasquatch teepee structures with branches in intricate designs.
In his television career post-Osbournes reality series, Jack Osbourne has cut his teeth on the paranormal and told us he was tired of the ghost hunting. About his pivot to Bigfoot, Osbourne said: "I think what it was honestly, it was from doing 'Fright Club' and 'The Osbournes Want To Believe,' and spending days upon days watching these alleged Bigfoots caught on camera. After a while, I thought, there's got to be something to it. Because nine out of 10 times when you watch an alleged Bigfoot called on video, it's either a hunter or a bear or something, but that 10% of the time, you're stumped. What the hell is this? And I'm not fully sold that Bigfoot is real. But it's left me with more questions than answers. I think it's fascinating that so many people have seen something that all registers the same for so long. Going back to when these areas were just Native American land, they also had reports of Bigfoot. Same descriptors. There has to be something to it. Not everyone can be having the exact same hallucination."
While Osbourne has been busy studying the paranormal most of his life, this cryptid hunt required a wingman to help him with the task of using essential equipment and camera gear to record as he ventured further into the real Idaho backcountry. Enter Jason "Jay" Mewes, now 47 and a father, who is more serious despite his naturally humorous approach to everything. The special reveals that Mewes might have some serious game in the cryptid hunting department, and a strange thing happens in the course of their investigation. Finally, Mewes quits being such a cut-up and buys into the task. He said: "I enjoy doing what I do with someone I enjoy spending time with, and I think I only enjoyed it as much and got serious [in the documentary] because I was with Jack. I got to spend time with him, and it is [the type of TV investigation work] I would love to do in the future. I could totally keep doing it, but only if I was with someone I enjoyed doing it with, but this special was something I started to enjoy more as I went on. Because it's not something I would normally do, going to the woods and exploring and all that unless I had someone I was comfortable with, but it definitely was so much fun."
As for living in Idaho, Mewes had some reservations. The New Jersey boy required access to a 24-hour Domino's if he lived in Idaho backcountry. "I hadn't been there before. But it would be nice to have a second home to go to and just relax. For me, it's a place where it seems fun to go four-wheeling and camp in the woods. I don't necessarily think I'd want to live there. I like being able to order some Domino's pizza at midnight. Jack loves Idaho, and I enjoyed it while here. It's a place I could see visiting, and I would love to go back, but I realized Los Angeles, my wife, and I always talk about it. I love L.A. and being where things are open, and it has warmer weather and all that stuff. But raising my kid there, she just turned 7. It's hard. You can't just go out the street and run around. We can't just play on the street sidewalk, with chalk and stuff, because there's so much traffic. On Halloween, we have to drive 20 minutes to go somewhere for Trick or Treating. When I was a kid, I just used to walk around my town. There are moments I think it would be fun to live there for my kid, with all the land, playing in the woods, building forts, and doing stuff like that. That would be enjoyable for me. I could see having a second home there, but not a permanent home in Idaho."
The area they canvas is hundreds of miles of untamed wilderness loaded with apex predators. Priest Lake has more Bigfoot sightings per square mile than anywhere else in the country, and producers have found Idaho locals willing to share their encounters with the bipedal beast. Some have heard howling in the night and stomping through their campsites, leaving behind its giant bipedal footprints. So when Osbourne and Mewes experience their unusual activity, their inaugural Bigfoot expedition may turn them into full-fledged believers. Osbourne said: "It's one of the things I enjoyed because it was different from ghost hunting. I've got probably close to a hundred different ghost hunts done. And so mixing it up and looking for a mythical cryptid that supposedly lives in the middle of nowhere. I've spent most of my adult life adventuring, climbing, hiking, camping, and all. So it was a familiar thing for me, but I've never gone on the quest for the Bigfoot. So it was exciting, fun, and an environment I loved to be in, and I would certainly do more. When we finished this documentary, we were all left with more questions than answers because Jay and I heard some things out there that we still can't quite figure out to this day. What the hell made that noise?"
For years, both Osbourne and Mewes had shared and discussed their mutual curiosity about the existence of the legendary beast, also known as Sasquatch and Yeti. And before they ventured into the Priest Lake region, a hotbed of reported Bigfoot activity, they consulted with eyewitnesses and primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, lending more gravitas to the entire investigation, before camping out in the isolated, bear-infested woods to track Bigfoot on its home turf.
Of Dr. Mayor, Osbourne was effusive. "[Dr.] Mireya is amazing. We reached out to her, and she agreed to come out and consult; she's awesome, such a wealth of knowledge. For example, when they were doing their series, I had no idea that they were living in the woods for three weeks at a time. She's the real deal when it comes to this stuff."
The documentary will not be the last from Osbourne, whose next adventure sees him paired with Jay again and one special new paranormal hunter, Jamie Kennedy. He said: "We do have another one coming. It was filmed with Jay, but we also had Jamie Kennedy come along as we went to the Skinwalker Ranch area in Utah. It is more of a UFO kind of strangeness. That place was weird, and the experience was crazier than Bigfoot."
The new two-hour special "Jack Osbourne's Night Of Terror: Bigfoot" airs Sunday, June 26 on discovery+