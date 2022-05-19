We just had our warmest temperature of the year. The valley is greening up and folks are out mowing their yards. It’s a great time to take a hike in the high country, right? Not so fast. It’s still pretty snowy above 5,000 feet elevation.
My wife and I found that out when we took a hike up to Goose Creek Falls.
This is a low elevation hike. The trailhead starts at Last Chance campground off Highway 55 between McCall and New Meadows. It sits at about 4,000 feet.
We tried to make this hike a couple of times in mid and late April but the road was still snowed in. The road is clear now.
Wish I could say the same about the trail. It had not had any maintenance this year and we ran into trouble right away. About 1 or 2 miles in we ran into a large blowdown. The tree was probably 4 feet in diameter and rested about a foot off the trail. It was about chest high and it was a chore to crawl over it. There were several other blowdowns that you could navigate over or around without any big problems.
What was really surprising was that even though it was sunny and nearly 70 degrees there was still a ton of snow about ½-mile before the waterfall. Our trekking poles came in real handy especially on the steep descent. The soft snow can get a little slippery.
This is a very popular trail and fairly crowded during the summer months. However, we only saw a couple other hikers. The large blow down probably stopped most, especially those with kids.
Warm sunny spring weather brings out the hikers and it also brings out the mushroom hunters. When the trillium blooms it means morels are starting to pop up. The trillium is blooming and the morels are starting to pop.
I know most morel foragers keep their spots secret — super secret. I'll let you in on a secret — if you head up Last Chance Road you might find some.
It’s still a little early but the morels should start popping up in earnest in the next couple weeks.
So, pack a lunch, bring your hiking poles. Leave the fancy shoes at home for now; it's muddy. Don’t even think about the high alpine lakes above Brundage Ski Resort. The road above Brundage is still snowed in and will be for a month or two.