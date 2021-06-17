It's time to pull out your boots and get ready to hear top Texas-based charting artist, Austin English, making a special Idaho appearance in Caldwell on Sunday, June 20.
Austin will perform at the Indian Creek Steakhouse before his appearance at the Hwy 30 Music Festival. This appearance is on the heels of releasing his debut national country debut single "In the Mix" back on May 27.
English tells The Idaho Press exclusively: "We went to Hwy 30 Music Festival not knowing what to expect, and both [promoters] Gordy Schroeder and Megan Schroeder and all the Idaho-based fans took us under their wing. The people in Idaho are so welcoming, and they really have gone out of their way to make us feel at home and part of their family there. "
English is known by Texas country music fans for his regional hits "Heartache in a Small Town," "Goodnight Marie," "Willie Nelson T-shirt," "7th Street," and "Pieces," which collectively earned nearly a quarter-million streams and earned the Austin-area native with both a Top-40 and Top-30 on the Texas charts.
His music reflects his rural upbringing in the Blackland-Prairie town of Elgin, Texas. His style is as "eclectic and diverse as Texas landscape," where he grew up between Hill Country, the Gulf Coast, Piney Woods, and the South Texas Plains.
English started his professional career as a teenager performing and touring with The Crop Dusters. Later, he would step away from the group to focus on his songwriting, drawing inspiration from two iconic, neighboring taproots: the Coupland Inn and Dancehall and the energetic Austin music scene where both outlaws and legendary balladeers performed and shaped many genres of music.
For one special Gem State night, English will bring his "The Road to Hwy 30" 2021 Tour to the Indian Creek Steakhouse (711 Main St.) in Caldwell, Idaho, for a performance on June 20. The showtime is 7 p.m., with Jesse Dayne set to open. This special Caldwell appearance is a precursor to English's set for the Highway 30 Music Festival held in Filer on June 25.
For more information on the show, please visit IndianCreekSteakhouse.com or visit their Facebook page. For more information on Austin English, visit AustinEnglishMusic.com.