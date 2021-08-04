We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
It has been a long time since Idaho has had a gold rush. There is a sweet purple gold rush going on right now. And if the color purple ever had a flavor it’d be huckleberry.
Huckleberries are ripe and there are ready for picking.
So where can you find them? Well, that’s like asking where can you find gold, or morel mushrooms. You’d have better luck finding out where the six-by-six elk hang out or where you can constantly catch big fish.
Nobody gives away their favorite huckleberry patch. I will give you a hint — there is a trail along the east side of Ponderosa Park in McCall. It’s called huckleberry trail. You’ll find some there — you might find other pickers there, too. But you’ll be on the right track.
Huckleberries are Idaho’s state berry. There is no better tasting berry. The problem is that huckleberries are small and tedious to pick. That’s why you’ll find them at $65 a gallon or more.
If you are not up for huckleberry picking you can go the easy route and check out Donnelly’s Huckleberry Festival.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
This festival is held at Donnelly, Idaho on Aug. 13, 14 and 15. The festival was cancelled last year due to COVID but it is scheduled this year.
You’ll find everything you can think of that is huckleberry related. Plus, there is a parade, fun run, plenty of vendors and breakfast featuring what else — huckleberry pancakes. More information can be found at: donnellychamber.com.
If you strike out on huckleberries, try picking blackberries. There are tons of blackberry bushes north of Riggins along Highway 95. Look for bushes near pullouts so you can get off the road. Blackberry bushes have a lot of stickers but you can pick a ton in a short amount of time.