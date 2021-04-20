This year, Idaho Trails Association announced in a press release it is planning six trips in Idaho’s backcountry for youth ages 14-18. ITA’s Youth Trail Crew Program provides opportunities to learn about the outdoors while building and maintaining hiking trails in a safe, teamwork-oriented environment. These weeklong projects allow teens to meet new friends, try new things and explore Idaho’s best outdoor places.
The trips are led by experienced crew leaders who are passionate about the outdoors. For many young people living in Idaho, the opportunities or resources don’t exist to experience our state’s extensive trail system and the wonder of being outdoors on a trip. ITA hopes that by providing these opportunities, young people that otherwise may not have the chance to experience Idaho’s backcountry will develop a passion for public lands.
These projects are completely free to join thanks to the support of grants and ITA’s members. ITA is currently looking for youth volunteers to join this summer. To see the schedule of all the trips, visit: idahotrailsassociation.org/youth.
“This experience was one that I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life," said Gracie, a participant in one of the first ever Youth Trail Crew projects. "The relationships and memories that I formed on this trip will last a lifetime.”