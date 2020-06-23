Idaho Humanities Council is hosting free virtual Connected Conversations with diverse speakers on Tuesdays to discuss various humanities subjects with people around the state. Topics will run the gamut from baseball to the environment to politics to poetry. Conversations are limited to 100 people.
To sign up, visit eventbrite.com and search "Idaho Humanities Council."
Here's an announcement from the Idaho Humanities Council about upcoming conversations:
LGBTQIA+ History in Boise
- Tuesday, June 23
- 6-7 p.m.
- Dr. Cheryl Oestreicher & Gabrielle Davis
From the 1955 incident of the Boys of Boise to the recent Supreme Court decision that protects LGBTQ rights in the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Idaho's LGBTQIA+ community has had a long journey seeking equal rights. Cheryl and Gabrielle will discuss historic and current activities that have affected the LGBTQIA+ the community.
Cheryl Oestreicher is the head of Special Collections and Archives/associate professor at Boise State University. Cheryl curates, preserves, and promotes access to archival collections that document the history of Boise State University, Boise, and Southwest Idaho, including topics such as politics, environment, Basque culture, religion, filmmaking, literature, performing arts, ethnicity, gender, and many others. She has a Ph.D in modern history and literature from Drew University and an MLIS from Dominican University.
Gabrielle Davis is a respiratory therapist and her current role is COPD Educator and Nicotine Cessation Coordinator for St. Luke's in Boise Idaho. Gabrielle has earned a master's degree in public health and a master of arts degree in counseling. Outside of the healthcare field, Gabrielle is an adjunct professor at Boise State University and is the facilitator for a local LGBTQIA+ youth group where she gets to be constantly reminded why kids are better than adults. In her free time Gabrielle enjoys reminding people that black queer and trans lives are included when saying 'Black Lives Matter,' dispelling myths about the definition of allyship, encouraging people to say 'I don't know' instead of pretending to know and bringing awareness to the fact that nicotine is one of the most addictive substances. Gabrielle lives in Boise with her wife and dog and they enjoy traveling whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The Black Experience in Idaho
- Tuesday, June 30
- 6-7 p.m.
- Terrence Scraggins and Kam Diaz
(No description provided.)
The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
- Tuesday, July 7
- 6-7 p.m.
- Dan Prinzing
The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and one of the few places in the world in which the entire text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is on public display, and is recognized as an international Site of Conscience. Constructed in the heart of Idaho’s capital city, how did it happen and what is its import to the community and state today?
Idaho’s Most Controversial Politician: Glen H. Taylor, the Singing Senator
- Tuesday, July 14
- 6-7 p.m.
- Marc Johnson
Post-World War II Idaho politics were unpredictable, intraparty challenges were common, partisanship, often exemplified by newspaper treatment of candidates, was extreme and anti-Communism, a defining theme of the period, was often an emotional, divisive and decisive issue. The turmoil produced some notable political characters, brought to an end the colorful and controversial career of perhaps the most liberal politician ever elected in Idaho, Democratic Sen. Glen Hearst Taylor, and remarkably, particularly considering Idaho’s partisan make-up today, helped launched the unlikely political career of Sen. Frank Church.