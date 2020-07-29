BOISE — Officials from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation want to encourage boaters to boat responsibly when on the water this summer and issued a press release to “Mind Your Wake.”
In an effort to help educate boaters and encourage responsible boating IDPR is reminding boaters that state law prohibits operation of a boat greater than no wake (or 5 m.p.h.) while within 100 feet of a dock, swimmer or other person in the water. Valley and Kootenai counties have recently passed local ordinances that expand the no wake zone on local waters.
All boat operators are encouraged to be courteous and responsible, and make sure that the wakes produced do not impact other boats and paddle craft like kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. Those boat operators that cause damaging wakes or endanger the safety of others can be cited or even arrested under state law. County marine deputies have the authority to stop unsafe boat operators on the water and take appropriate law enforcement action if necessary.
All boat operators are encouraged to take a boating safety course to become more familiar with Idaho boating laws. Visit boatidaho.gov for more information on courses and boating safety.