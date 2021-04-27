Canyon County, ID — Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources announced in a press release it is hosting a couple of events on Saturday, May 1, at Celebration Park to help kickoff the annual Idaho Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month. There will be an antique car show in the parking lot of Celebration Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Then starting at noon, Rod Dotson will host a primitive skills demonstration that will include flintknapping, fire starting, and various other skills. The demonstration is scheduled to go until 2:00 p.m. Both events are free to attend.
Celebration Park was established as Idaho’s only archaeological park in 1989. It is located five miles south of Melba on the Snake River.