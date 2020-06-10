BOISE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Idaho Conservation League’s annual gathering of members, partners, friends, staff and board members at Redfish Lake in the Sawtooths did not meet in its traditional way. Instead, ICL said in a press release it will connect with its conservation community by bringing them together virtually. Mark your calendars for the evening of June 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. MDT for "Wild Idaho! Our Public Lands," the first in a four-part webinar series on conservation.
On June 11, join ICL and special guest author Jack Nisbet to hear about his latest book that delves into Idaho’s public lands history. Also, hear ICL’s north Idaho director Brad Smith talk about grizzly bears. Plus you’ll learn about ICL’s efforts to protect wildlife and special places and how you can get involved. For more information and to register: idahoconservation.org.