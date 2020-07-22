The Idaho Conservation League announced it is presenting the final segment in its four-part webinar series this week. "Wild Idaho! The Snake River and Clean Water" is slated for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The segment focuses on conservation issues surrounding the state of Idaho's Snake River.
Fish and Wildlife Policy Representative for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Claudeo Broncho, will feature a presentation on the significance of the Snake River to the Tribes and their restoration efforts. The results from an updated study that’s identified troubling groundwater trends in the Magic Valley will also be shared.
For more information and to register, visit the website: idahoconservation.org.
